29 Celebrities Fans Believe Ruined Their Beauty With Buccal Fat Removal

Whether confirmed or just speculated by fans and plastic surgeons alike, many celebrities have sparked intense online debates over their changing facial features, particularly around the cheeks.
From impossibly sculpted jawlines to hollowed mid-faces, many believe these stars may have undergone buccal fat removal, also known as bichectomy, an increasingly maligned cosmetic procedure that slims the lower face by removing the fat pads from the cheeks.
The procedure is usually combined with filler injections in the cheekbone area, creating an even more angular appearance.
While some deny it and others stay silent, the suspicion remains. Here’s a breakdown of the most talked-about faces in Hollywood that have fueled buccal fat removal rumors.
#1 Anya Taylor-Joy
Once admired for her expressive eyes, Anya’s ethereal beauty now seems defined by her hollow cheeks. While some fans insist her look is simply genetic, others remain skeptical.
Regardless of the reason, she has become one of the “poster girls” of the procedure, appearing in many comparisons made by those criticizing the surgery.
Image source: Getty/Michael Loccisano, Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
#2 Demi Moore
Demi shocked fans at a Fendi runway show when her cheeks appeared sunken and her face considerably altered.
Buccal fat removal rumors exploded afterward, with many pointing to the dramatic division between her cheekbones and jaw as proof.
Image source: Getty/Jon Kopaloff , Getty/Karwai Tang
#3 Lauren Sanchez
As the current wife of Jeff Bezos stepped more into the spotlight, many took note of her ultra-defined cheeks and theorized buccal fat removal as a likely reason.
Not only that, Sanchez has even been cited by critics as an example of what it might look like if someone underwent every trending cosmetic procedure at once.
Image source: Getty/Stephen Shugerman, Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
#4 Jenna Ortega
Beyond her gothic wardrobe and bleached eyebrows, fans are now expressing worry for what many believe is a far more permanent transformation.
Following her back-to-back red carpet appearances for the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, many believe the 22-year-old actress removed fat from her cheeks, as she appeared markedly hollow compared to previous appearances.
Her fans, however, believe the look is nothing more than the result of makeup.
Image source: Getty/Paul Archuleta , Getty/Samir Hussein
#5 Megan Fox
Her ever-changing face has kept fans speculating for years. Now that she’s returned to the spotlight after giving birth to her daughter, Saga Blade, with Machine Gun Kelly, the conversation surrounding her appearance has reignited.
To this day, many believe the actress’ sculpted cheeks are the result of a bichectomy, but her fans say it’s only the passage of time.
Image source: Getty/Evan Agostini , Getty/Theo Wargo
#6 Dove Cameron
The Disney Channel alum’s transformation has been one of the most discussed online.
With dramatically slimmer cheeks, a pointed jawline, fuller lips, and a noticeably lifted brow area, many fans believe Dove Cameron has undergone a combination of procedures.
Buccal fat removal is often at the top of the list, along with jaw filler, lip filler, Botox, and a possible brow lift.
Image source: Disney+, Instagram/dovecameron
#7 Bella Hadid
One of the most cited examples online, Bella’s ultra-chiseled look has led many to believe she’s had her buccal fat removed, though she’s denied most surgeries besides a nose job.
Image source: Getty/Jon Kopaloff , Getty/Peter White
#8 Ariana Grande
Grande’s increasingly slim face initially sparked the usual bichectomy rumors, but fan concern now goes far deeper.
Her drastic weight loss, paired with her role in Wicked, has fueled debates about her influence on young audiences.
After being called “skeletal” and “robotic” online, she was forced to address the backlash, saying her past look was actually her unhealthiest and asked fans to stop commenting on her body.
Image source: Getty/Andrew H. Walker, Instagram/arianagrande
#9 Zoe Kravitz
Zoë’s bone structure has always turned heads, but fans noticed an even sharper look in recent paparazzi shots, leading to questions about possible surgical help.
This has become especially apparent when comparing her to earlier photos, in which she looked, according to some, “almost like a completely different person.”
Image source: Getty/Stephen Lovekin, Getty/Dia Dipasupil
#10 Sophie Turner
Turner’s leaner cheeks have long fueled buccal fat removal rumors, so much that she addressed the speculation in a 2024 interview with British Vogue.
She chalked the changes up to getting healthier after battling bulimia, explaining, “When you’re bulimic, your face tends to bloat. So, when I finally did get better in my early 20s, my face went back to normal. Then, suddenly, all the comments were about whether I’d had buccal fat removal or not. You can never win.”
Image source: HBO Max, Instagram/sophiet
#11 Angelina Jolie
Fans have long admired Jolie’s defined bone structure, but some believe her sharply contoured cheeks were enhanced later in life.
Image source: Getty/Mirrorpix, Getty/Steve Granitz
#12 Hailey Bieber
Hailey has been at the center of buccal fat removal discourse, especially as before-and-after shots of her jawline and cheeks continue to circulate online.
Image source: Getty/Ethan Miller, Getty/Taylor Hill
#13 Erin Moriarty
The Boys actress’s face shape appeared dramatically different between seasons, especially around the mid-face. Fans speculated she may have had buccal fat removed among several other procedures.
Moriarty has been considered the most dramatic, and confusing, example of the procedure. With her original casting as Starlight relying entirely on her looking like “that cute girl next door,” many fans believe she no longer fits her character.
Image source: Getty/Jason LaVeris , Getty/Vivien Killilea
#14 Miley Cyrus
While Miley’s facial structure has evolved naturally with age, some fans speculate she may have had help achieving her more angular look. Before-and-after comparisons show notable changes in her eyes, the width of her nose bridge, and teeth.
In recent years, these changes have been accompanied by a slimmer look, with the controversial buccal fat removal “cheek dent” being added to the mix.
Image source: SNL, Instagram/mileycyrus
#15 Mila Kunis
Known for her natural beauty, Kunis’s cheeks appear leaner than in past years. While some fans have floated the idea of buccal fat removal, most believe her evolving face is simply the result of aging and weight fluctuation, not surgery.
“She’s losing facial fat, it’s a sign of aging,” a fan wrote. “Which makes buccal fat removal even more asinine, cheek fat makes you look more youthful.”
Image source: Getty/Steve Granitz , Getty/Steve Granitz
#16 Lea Michele
Lea’s fans have noticed her face appeared noticeably more sculpted in recent years, especially in red carpet photos, leading to speculation about buccal fat removal.
Image source: Getty/Michael Tran, Instagram/leamichele
#17 Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy is one of the few stars who has openly admitted to getting her buccal fat removed, calling it a decision she doesn’t regret.
Image source: Getty/Chris Weeks, Instagram/chrissyteigen
#18 Katy Perry
Katy’s face has fluctuated over the years, but recent appearances show a much more contoured look. Though she’s admitted to injectables in the past, some think buccal fat removal is behind her sleeker cheeks.
Image source: Getty/JB Lacroix , Getty/Mike Marsland
#19 Khloe Kardashian
Khloé is no stranger to cosmetic rumors, and many believe her transformed cheek area is the result of buccal fat removal in addition to contouring.
Beyond that specific procedure, the entire Kardashian clan has never shied away from discussing their love for cosmetic surgeries.
Image source: Getty/Jean Baptiste Lacroi, Instagram/khloekardashian
#20 Danna Paola
The Elite actress’s striking bone structure has only become more dramatic, leading fans to question whether her hollow cheeks are natural or enhanced.
“Sucks to see Danna Paola change her face when it did not need to change one bit. She just looks gaunt now,” a fan wrote.
“If you can’t see buccal fat removal and fillers in this picture you need to get your eyes checked,” another added.
Image source: Netflix, Instagram/danna
#21 Amelia Gray Hamlin
The model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has fully embraced the modern high-fashion look that demands a dramatically slim, sculpted face.
The changes have been so striking that even her fans admit there seems to be no other explanation but plastic surgery, with buccal fat removal being the most widely suspected.
Image source: Getty/JB Lacroix, Instagram/ameliagray
#22 Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family star has faced accusations of buccal fat removal, but she’s repeatedly denied having surgery.
Hyland suffers from kidney dysplasia and has undergone two transplants, with her appearance often affected by medication and illness. She’s spoken candidly about her struggles, saying her face reflects survival, not cosmetic work.
“This year has brought a lot of change and with that, physical changes,” she said in 2024.
Image source: Getty/Jason LaVeris, Instagram/sarahhyland
#23 Cynthia Erivo
Known for her sharp features, Erivo’s face has appeared increasingly hollow in recent appearances, fueling buccal fat removal rumors.
Her recent casting as Jesus in Superstar and her androgynous Wicked tour looks have divided fans, with some seeing her transformation as forced.
Image source: Getty/Walter McBride, Instagram/cynthiaerivo
#24 Michelle Trachtenberg
The late Gossip Girl actress was on the receiving end of constant speculation regarding her appearance.
Netizens repeatedly accused her of undergoing the infamous surgery, but little did they know her health was declining rapidly after a liver transplant and diabetes complications.
Trachtenberg passed away on February 26, 2025.
Image source: Getty/Jeffrey Mayer, Getty/David Livingston
#25 Emily Ratajkowski
Always admired for her bone structure, the actress’ look has evolved to appear even more hollowed in the cheeks.
While she denies having done any work to her face, some clinics have begun using her as an example of buccal fat removal and the look it creates.
Image source: Getty/Robin Marchant, Instagram/emrata
#26 Bobby Norris
The TOWIE star is one of the few on this list who has openly confirmed going under the knife.
In August 2024, Bobby Norris shared a 6-week post-op update revealing he had both buccal fat removal and chin liposuction. Following his recovery, many netizens believe he replaced the volume lost with fillers.
Image source: Getty/Dominic Lipinski – PA Images, Getty/Kate Green
#27 Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet’s razor-sharp cheekbones have become his signature, but some fans believe even he may have undergone a minor tweak to exaggerate the effect.
Speculation reached a fever-pitch during the promotional tour for 2023’s Wonka, where his appearance differed greatly from that of his earlier years, looking significantly more gaunt.
Image source: Getty/Dia Dipasupil , Getty/Kate Green
#28 Gail Kim
The wrestler and model has been subject to cosmetic surgery discussions, with some pointing toward the noticeable shift in her cheek volume over time. Her fans, however, believe her changes to be the result of makeup.
Image source: Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo , Getty/D Dipasupil
#29 Jennifer Aniston
Though subtle, Aniston’s face has looked leaner in recent years, especially around the cheeks. Some netizens suspect mild buccal fat removal, though the actress has never confirmed any procedures beyond skincare and lasers.
Her fans, on the other hand, have vehemently defended their idol, claiming that the scrutiny is nothing more than ageism.
Image source: Warner Bros. , Apple TV
Follow Us