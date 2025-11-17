86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Essentially, celebrities (or the stylists who dress them) are the original trendsetters. Many beauty and fashion trends are often inspired by megastars rocking their hawt-est looks. And, well, the rest of us are just copycats, or, in social media terms, followers. However, while the world is copying everything they do, there’s something that is entirely theirs and is often hidden under their garments. And that is celebrity tattoos.
While it’s relatively easy to identify men and women celebrities with tattoos on visible parts of their bodies, naming celebrities without tattoos would be a much trickier job. Taboo back in the day, tattoos are now arguably more popular than ear piercings. Hence no wonder stars also got hooked on this long-lived fad. And while you could probably recognize quite a few tattooed celebrities from just their tatts, no face required, you wouldn’t be able to tell apart certain celebrities with tattoos unless you simply knew they had one. Actually, you can guess which tattoo belongs to whom before revealing the answer given in the title! It’s almost like playing a celebrity trivia game!
Below, we’ve compiled the many cool celebrity tattoos that will either come as no surprise or something you didn’t know about! Also, which of them below would you crown the best celebrity tattoos? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Also, perhaps a celebrity tattoo and the one you have match or look very similar? Let us know in the comments!
#1 Robert Downey Jr.
Image source: robertdowneyjr
#2 The Lord Of The Rings Cast
“tbt to when we all got tats cos we loved so much.”
Image source: orlandobloom
#3 Liam Hemsworth
Image source: mr.k_tattoo
#4 Zayn Malik
Image source: jonboytattoo
#5 Sophie Turner
Image source: laurenwinzer
#6 Janel Parrish
Image source: janelparrish
#7 Billie Lourd
Image source: _dr_woo_
#8 Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner
Image source: mr.k_tattoo
#9 Zoë Kravitz
Image source: _dr_woo_
#10 Miley Cyrus
Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_
#11 Neil Patrick Harris
“We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate.”
Image source: nph
#12 Cara Delevingne
Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_
#13 Joe Jonas
Image source: _n.a.l
#14 Demi Lovato
Image source: bangbangnyc, _dr_woo_
#15 Olivia Wilde
Image source: _dr_woo_
#16 Vanessa Hudgens
Image source: vanessahudgens
#17 Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas
Image source: joejonas, sophiet
#18 Orlando Bloom
Image source: orlandobloom
#19 Sam Smith
Image source: thelondonsocial
#20 Sophie Turner
Image source: sophiet, sophiet
#21 Miley Cyrus
Image source: winterstone, winterstone
#22 Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale
Image source: lucyhale
#23 Ariana Grande
Image source: kanenavasard, arianagrande
#24 Margot Robbie And Cara Delevingne
Image source: caradelevingne
#25 Rita Ora
Image source: ritaora, winterstone
#26 Willow Smith
Image source: willowsmith
#27 Brandon Flynn
Image source: brandonflynn
#28 Steph And Ayesha Curry
Image source: ayeshacurry
#29 Billie Eilish
Image source: billieeilish
#30 Rihanna
Image source: bangbangnyc, bangbangnyc
#31 Cara Delevingne
Image source: caradelevingne
#32 Selena Gomez
Image source: bangbangnyc
#33 Dua Lipa
Image source: dualipa
#34 Lucy Hale
Image source: lucyhale, lucyhale
#35 Brooklyn Beckham
Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_
#36 Ellie Goulding
Image source: _dr_woo_
#37 Lucy Hale
Image source: _dr_woo_
#38 Jaimie Alexander
Image source: joshualord
#39 Adam Levine
Image source: adamlevine
#40 Zayn Malik
Image source: zayn
#41 Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
Image source: jonboytattoo, jonboytattoo
#42 Cara Delevingne
Image source: caradelevingne
#43 Ashley Tisdale
Image source: ashleytisdale
#44 Bella Hadid
Image source: _dr_woo_
#45 Lea Michele
Image source: leamichele
#46 Vanessa Morgan
Image source: kaiju.ink
#47 Rita Ora
Image source: bangbangnyc
#48 Kaia Gerber
Image source: evantattoo
#49 Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow, Charli D’Amelio, And Avani Gregg
Image source: daily.rodrigo
#50 Bella Thorne
Image source: bellathorne
#51 Adele
Image source: adele
#52 Hilary Duff
Image source: victoriado, hilaryduff
#53 Chrissy Teigen
Image source: chrissyteigen, chrissyteigen
#54 Annie Lennox
Image source: officialannielennox
#55 Halsey
Image source: iamhalsey
#56 Lady Gaga
Image source: ladygaga
#57 Pete Davidson
Image source: girlknewyork, ryanmullinsart
#58 Jade Thirlwall
Image source: jadethirlwall
#59 Zayn Malik
#60 Cara Delevingne
Image source: caradelevingne, caradelevingne
#61 Kendall Jenner
Image source: theghostkat
#62 Rihanna
Image source: badgalriri
#63 Hilary Duff
Image source: hilaryduff
#64 Shawn Mendes
Image source: shawnmendes
#65 Ariana Grande
Image source: arianagrande
#66 Kesha
Image source: iiswhoiis, iiswhoiis
#67 Adam Levine
Image source: adamlevine, adamlevine
#68 Camila Cabello
Image source: camila_cabello
#69 Neymar
Image source: neymarjr
#70 Brooklyn Beckham
Image source: mr.k_tattoo
#71 Paris Jackson
Image source: tattoobrandy, dermagraphink
#72 David Beckham
Image source: davidbeckham, davidbeckham
#73 Justin Bieber
Image source: justinbieber
#74 Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox
Image source: machinegunkelly
#75 Jada Pinkett Smith
Image source: jadapinkettsmith
#76 Bella Hadid
Image source: jonboytattoo, jonboytattoo
#77 Hailey Bieber
Image source: jonboytattoo
#78 Brooklyn Beckham
Image source: brooklynpeltzbeckham
#79 Romeo Beckham
Image source: romeobeckham
#80 Sofia Richie
Image source: jonboytattoo
#81 Iggy Azalea
Image source: thenewclassic
#82 Travis Barker
Image source: kourtneykardash
#83 Andreea Diaconu
Image source: andreeadiddy
#84 Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods
Image source: kyliejenner
#85 Hailey Bieber
Image source: jonboytattoo, haileybieber
#86 Lena Dunham
Image source: lenadunham
