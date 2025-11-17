86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

by

Essentially, celebrities (or the stylists who dress them) are the original trendsetters. Many beauty and fashion trends are often inspired by megastars rocking their hawt-est looks. And, well, the rest of us are just copycats, or, in social media terms, followers. However, while the world is copying everything they do, there’s something that is entirely theirs and is often hidden under their garments. And that is celebrity tattoos.

While it’s relatively easy to identify men and women celebrities with tattoos on visible parts of their bodies, naming celebrities without tattoos would be a much trickier job. Taboo back in the day, tattoos are now arguably more popular than ear piercings. Hence no wonder stars also got hooked on this long-lived fad. And while you could probably recognize quite a few tattooed celebrities from just their tatts, no face required, you wouldn’t be able to tell apart certain celebrities with tattoos unless you simply knew they had one. Actually, you can guess which tattoo belongs to whom before revealing the answer given in the title! It’s almost like playing a celebrity trivia game!

Below, we’ve compiled the many cool celebrity tattoos that will either come as no surprise or something you didn’t know about! Also, which of them below would you crown the best celebrity tattoos? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Also, perhaps a celebrity tattoo and the one you have match or look very similar? Let us know in the comments!

#1 Robert Downey Jr.

Image source: robertdowneyjr

#2 The Lord Of The Rings Cast

“tbt to when we all got tats cos we loved so much.”

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: orlandobloom

#3 Liam Hemsworth

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: mr.k_tattoo

#4 Zayn Malik

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jonboytattoo

#5 Sophie Turner

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: laurenwinzer

#6 Janel Parrish

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: janelparrish

#7 Billie Lourd

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_

#8 Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: mr.k_tattoo

#9 Zoë Kravitz

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_

#10 Miley Cyrus

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_

#11 Neil Patrick Harris

“We got picked up for Season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events. I got this to celebrate.”

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: nph

#12 Cara Delevingne

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_

#13 Joe Jonas

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _n.a.l

#14 Demi Lovato

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: bangbangnyc, _dr_woo_

#15 Olivia Wilde

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_

#16 Vanessa Hudgens

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: vanessahudgens

#17 Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: joejonas, sophiet

#18 Orlando Bloom

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: orlandobloom

#19 Sam Smith

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: thelondonsocial

#20 Sophie Turner

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: sophiet, sophiet

#21 Miley Cyrus

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: winterstone, winterstone

#22 Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: lucyhale

#23 Ariana Grande

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: kanenavasard, arianagrande

#24 Margot Robbie And Cara Delevingne

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: caradelevingne

#25 Rita Ora

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: ritaora, winterstone

#26 Willow Smith

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: willowsmith

#27 Brandon Flynn

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: brandonflynn

#28 Steph And Ayesha Curry

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: ayeshacurry

#29 Billie Eilish

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: billieeilish

#30 Rihanna

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: bangbangnyc, bangbangnyc

#31 Cara Delevingne

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: caradelevingne

#32 Selena Gomez

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: bangbangnyc

#33 Dua Lipa

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: dualipa

#34 Lucy Hale

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: lucyhale, lucyhale

#35 Brooklyn Beckham

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_, _dr_woo_

#36 Ellie Goulding

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_

#37 Lucy Hale

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_

#38 Jaimie Alexander

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: joshualord

#39 Adam Levine

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: adamlevine

#40 Zayn Malik

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: zayn

#41 Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jonboytattoo, jonboytattoo

#42 Cara Delevingne

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: caradelevingne

#43 Ashley Tisdale

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: ashleytisdale

#44 Bella Hadid

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: _dr_woo_

#45 Lea Michele

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: leamichele

#46 Vanessa Morgan

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: kaiju.ink

#47 Rita Ora

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: bangbangnyc

#48 Kaia Gerber

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: evantattoo

#49 Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow, Charli D’Amelio, And Avani Gregg

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: daily.rodrigo

#50 Bella Thorne

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: bellathorne

#51 Adele

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: adele

#52 Hilary Duff

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: victoriado, hilaryduff

#53 Chrissy Teigen

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: chrissyteigen, chrissyteigen

#54 Annie Lennox

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: officialannielennox

#55 Halsey

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: iamhalsey

#56 Lady Gaga

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: ladygaga

#57 Pete Davidson

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: girlknewyork, ryanmullinsart

#58 Jade Thirlwall

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jadethirlwall

#59 Zayn Malik

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: zayn, zayn

#60 Cara Delevingne

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: caradelevingne, caradelevingne

#61 Kendall Jenner

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: theghostkat

#62 Rihanna

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: badgalriri

#63 Hilary Duff

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: hilaryduff

#64 Shawn Mendes

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: shawnmendes

#65 Ariana Grande

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: arianagrande

#66 Kesha

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: iiswhoiis, iiswhoiis

#67 Adam Levine

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: adamlevine, adamlevine

#68 Camila Cabello

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: camila_cabello

#69 Neymar

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: neymarjr

#70 Brooklyn Beckham

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: mr.k_tattoo

#71 Paris Jackson

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: tattoobrandy, dermagraphink

#72 David Beckham

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: davidbeckham, davidbeckham

#73 Justin Bieber

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: justinbieber

#74 Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: machinegunkelly

#75 Jada Pinkett Smith

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jadapinkettsmith

#76 Bella Hadid

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jonboytattoo, jonboytattoo

#77 Hailey Bieber

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jonboytattoo

#78 Brooklyn Beckham

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: brooklynpeltzbeckham

#79 Romeo Beckham

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: romeobeckham

#80 Sofia Richie

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jonboytattoo

#81 Iggy Azalea

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: thenewclassic

#82 Travis Barker

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: kourtneykardash

#83 Andreea Diaconu

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: andreeadiddy

#84 Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: kyliejenner

#85 Hailey Bieber

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: jonboytattoo, haileybieber

#86 Lena Dunham

86 Pics Of Celebrity Tattoos To Take To Your Next Tattoo Appt

Image source: lenadunham

