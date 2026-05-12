15 Times Celebrities And Influencers Shared Their Plastic Surgery Results Openly

Most celebrities don’t address speculation that they’ve undergone plastic surgery. When asked about it in interviews, many roll their eyes or dismiss the rumors as ridiculous, saying their appearance is the result of genetics, skincare, and a healthy lifestyle.
However, some have publicly admitted to going under the knife, helping people understand that it’s not always a Mediterranean diet and intense workouts behind their glowing looks.
The following stars underwent surgery for cosmetic reasons—”to put things back up where they were,” in the words of Denise Richards—for health reasons, or a combination of the two.
Here are 15 celebrities and influencers who have openly shared their plastic surgery results and commented on their procedures.
#1 Denise Richards – Facelift
The actress and model recently shared before-and-after pictures of her facelift.
In addition to the facelift, Richards underwent a temporal brow lift, lip lift to adjust the outer corners of her mouth, and fat grafting.
“Yeah, I did the whole thing,” the 55-year-old Wild Things star said in March. “I wanted to put things back up, where they were before.”
The 1990s icon also underwent breast surgery at age 19 and later had revision surgery for her implants.
Richards admitted that she was “terrified” about getting surgery on her face for the first time. “Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like—a facelift is not something that I could hide,” she told Allure.
After she revealed her procedure, she said other celebrities “were more comfortable telling me about theirs, but I’m not gonna name names.”
Richards emphasized that looks can be deceiving, as “it’s not just serums and working out and lasers” that make people look youthful.
“I was always scared of a facelift, but I did want to do my neck—my late mom would always say that she had a turkey neck. I think it’s genetic.”
She said her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, “wanted to do the whole face and not just my neck,” and she gave him carte blanche. “I thought, ‘Well, if you’re going to refurbish a painting, you don’t do half a painting.’”
Image source: drbentalei/deniserichards
#2 Devyn Aiken – Rhinoplasty
Aiken’s $11,000 rhinoplasty came at a time when she decided to file for divorce after a strained relationship. The big changes made her feel like she was “starting over” at age 30.
By the time she was 14 years old, the Philadelphia-based paralegal knew she wanted to get a nose job.
“I thought I was a pretty girl. I didn’t think I was ugly … You could ask anyone. They would think that I am very confident, very secure with who I was,” she told People after undergoing the procedure.
“I just thought I had a huge nose that I hated.”
Aiken told the magazine that she was heavily bullied in school for her physical appearance.
“I was bullied a lot, especially in middle school, and it was just from guys. They would call me all type of mean names like bird, Toucan Sam, so much mean stuff.”
After a decade saving for the procedure, she finally underwent the rhinoplasty, which boosted her self-confidence.
She decided to document her recovery to help other people who might be considering the surgery. Little did she know that she would go viral with nearly 200,000 followers.
Aiken explained that she still wanted to feel like herself after the rhinoplasty and asked her surgeon to give her a nose that would fit her face instead of a “small Barbie nose.”
“I just feel so happy every time I look in the mirror. It’s literally life-changing … Now I can just shop in peace. I can go out in peace and I don’t have to worry if someone’s making a comment. I feel relieved.”
Image source: doseofdevy, doseofdevy
#3 Gwendlyn Brown – Breast reduction
“Happy breast reduction anniversary 🥳🥳,” Brown captioned two bikini photos that highlight what she called an “anti-b**b” surgery.
The Sister Wives star explained that she decided to reduce her breast size to boost her self-confidence and help with her spine health.
After the 5-hour procedure, she had to take prescription medication and wear a compression top to aid her post-operatory healing.
Brown, who had a difficult recovery process with significant pain in her scars, also used a breathing machine to “help my body get back to normal.”
“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. I don’t regret it,” she noted.
“It feels amazing to not be teased or s*xualized as much anymore.”
Image source: gwendlyn
#4 Katie Anderson – Facelift
In February, the 48-year-old mommy influencer shared the results of her second facelift and a neck lift.
“3 months post-op and still so glad I did this. A personal choice, for me and only me — and I’m happy I shared the journey with you,” Anderson told her 3.3 million Instagram followers.
The internet star is known for posting content about her life and the seven children she shares with her physician husband, Charles Stauffer.
Anderson previously explained that she decided to get a second facelift last November because the first one “didn’t go as planned” and she was unhappy with the results.
“I’m not saying anybody needs to do this. I did it for me and I just wanted to be transparent,” she clarified.
“After my first failed attempt, I’m so happy I found @jonathanzelkenmd. There is nobody better. I feel soo amazing.”
Anderson emphasized that the only person she was trying to impress with the procedures was herself.
“Who am I trying to impress? Me … For over two years, I’ve held onto the results … stronger, healthier, and still showing up for myself.”
Image source: kcstauffer
#5 Cayley – Mommy makeover
Cayley, a content creator from Arizona, decided to have a “mommy makeover” in Turkey after exploring more budget-friendly options for the multiple procedures.
“I’m like, ‘I have three young kids, I can’t spend $40,000 on this,’” Cayley told People magazine.
The 35-year-old said she simply Googled “plastic surgery capitals.” The results pointed to Mexico, Colombia, and Turkey, but the last country checked all the boxes.
She booked a flight last May and traveled around the world for a tummy tuck, breast lift and augmentation, and liposuction.
Cayley purchased a plastic surgery package that also covered her airport transportation and 10-day stay at the hotel that was partnered with the clinic where she underwent the procedures.
“The first couple of days truly were rough,” she admitted, adding that she found it easier to recover at the hotel than at home with three young children. “Having that time of total rest and recovery was so nice.”
Image source: cayleyxox, cayleyxox
#6 Lindsay Arnold – Breast augmentation
Arnold shared before-and-after photos taken from the side to showcase her breast augmentation surgery.
In the comments of the post, Dancing With The Stars pro Sasha Farber joked, “Wait the first one your hair is down and the second it’s up !!!! Right is that the difference !!!,” prompting Arnold to reply, “Yes sash nailed it 😂😂😂😂.”
The mom of two said she was “nervous” about her cup size upgrade.
Arnold, who competed on DWTS for years, explained that she had both a breast lift and augmentation. She explained the lift process as when “they remove skin, they move your n*pple up higher to eliminate any overhang.”
The professional dancer was surprised by the supportive messages she received after her plastic surgery and the respect many netizens showed despite disliking the procedure.
“Even if you don’t like, agree with it, or want to do it for yourself, I appreciate the respect that this is something that I wanted to do for myself,” she said.
Image source: lindsarnold
#7 Danielle Cabral – Tummy tuck
At age 38, Cabral went to a surgeon to address her insecurities stemming from what she described as “wrinkly” excess skin on her stomach.
“After 2 C-sections, healthy dieting and INSANE workouts, there was nothing left that I could do to get rid of my excess skin,” she explained.
“It wasn’t going anywhere unless I had the medical procedure.”
The reality star emphasized that the tummy tuck was a last resort for her, after putting in “countless amounts of work” and exercise to get rid of the excess skin.
Responding to her critics, Cabral stated that “there is no easy way out” when it comes to weight loss, but said she was against those who take GLP1-medications without exercising or following a healthy diet.
“Eating whatever you want, taking a pill and dropping a ton of weight is just not normal,” said the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.
“Oz*mpic is great. Just can’t think of it as a miracle and the only solution. Gotta put in some work, too.”
Image source: daniellecabralofficial, The Boujie Mama
#8 Simone Biles – Breast augmentation
After hinting that she won’t be competing at the next Olympics, Simone Biles went under the knife last year for a breast augmentation.
The gold medalist was very open about the surgery. Taking to social media, she shared before-and-after videos in the same pose and clothing, captioning the post with the cherry emoji.
Biles has also undergone blepharoplasty (surgery to remove undereye bags and eliminate excess skin from the upper eyelids) and earlobe surgery.
“Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that’s not relatable,” the athlete told People magazine.
“But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through, and how we share openly, honestly. And so that’s why I decided to share it.”
The famous gymnast revealed that her implants are 310cc high-profile, extra-filled silicone ones that were inserted under the muscle.
“As long as you love yourself, that’s really all that matters,” she concluded.
Image source: simonebilesowens
#9 Beth Halsey – Hairline lowering surgery
For most of her life, Beth Halsey hid her forehead beneath a fringe. Still, the insecurities about her appearance persisted, fueled by bullying from her peers and the hurtful nickname “fivehead.”
“It got to the point where I then started hating the fringe as well as the forehead. I didn’t want to be stuck with it forever,” the 29-year-old explained.
After doing her research and consulting with doctors, the Essex native underwent forehead reduction surgery to finally put an end to her long-standing insecurity.
Also known as hairline lowering, the cosmetic procedure helps reduce the height of the forehead by removing the forehead skin between a patient’s existing hairline and their desired new hairline.
“Without being too dramatic, it’s quite freeing,” she said on ITV’s This Morning in 2024. “I can be my true self and post pictures on Instagram.”
Halsey has no interest in strangers weighing in on her life-changing decision. “When people say ‘there’s nothing wrong with me’ that’s not the compliment people think it is.
“It comes across as quite patronising. I know I don’t have to have this surgery but it’s going to change my life and it has.”
Image source: gravitybethh
#10 Tammy Slaton – Excess skin removal
Tammy Slaton, known for appearing in the TLC reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters, underwent skin removal surgery last year after her impressive weight-loss transformation.
During the 8-hour procedure, doctors removed over 15 lbs. (approx. 6 kg) of excess skin from her chin, stomach, and arms, which had been left hanging after her 500 lbs. (226 kgs) weight loss.
“I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it’s here,” Slaton said.
“I’m pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was.”
Her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, explained that Slaton’s loose skin was affecting her mobility and contributing to other health concerns.
The 39-year-old reality star revealed that she was more nervous about the skin removal surgery than she was about getting bariatric surgery in 2022.
Thanks to her four-year weight loss transformation, Slaton no longer needs a walker or the oxygen support tank she had used for over a decade of her life.
#11 Bunnie Xo – Facelift
Alisa DeFord, better known as Bunnie Xo, underwent a facelift at age 46 after her years’ worth of facial filler dissolved.
She documented her plastic surgery, performed by Dr. Daniel Gould, on social media.
The surgeon described the procedure as a “facial refresh,” explaining that he operated on her neck, cheeks, upper eyelids, and mid-face region.
“Truly, no one needs a facelift,” Dr. Gould wrote. “But when you’re operating on younger patients who already look good, you have to be really thoughtful and careful in order to deliver a result that’s consistent with their anatomy.”
The Dumb Blonde Podcast host said she had been considering the invasive procedure for years, but finally decided to book an appointment after a red carpet picture made her feel insecure.
“Everybody uses this image where one of my eyes is kind of closed. And everybody’s like, ‘What’s wrong with her eye? What’s wrong with her eye?’”
She added, “My jawline at 46 is not what my jawline used to be at 26. It’s starting to get the Slimer effect and it’s starting to f***ing blend in with my neck.
“I preach against plastic surgery that I’ve had that I wish I [hadn’t] gotten. A facelift is not one of them.”
Image source: xomgitsbunnie, dr.gouldplasticsurgery
#12 Jeff Lewis – Eyelid surgery
In 2021, Lewis took to his Instagram Story to share before-and-after photos of his lower eyelid surgery.
The 56-year-old Bravo alum explained that the surgery involved fat repositioning: shifting the fat under his eyes that created dark circles or puffiness into the contour of his under eye, giving the area a fuller appearance.
“This is kind of a cutting-edge procedure. Normally, they’ll suck out the fat, but this doesn’t require folding of the skin or stitching or pulling. They go inside my eye lid but it doesn’t change the shape of your eye,” he described.
“I should just look rested,” Lewis said of the final results, clarifying that the surgery isn’t supposed to look like “a huge, big difference.”
The Flipping Out star documented his recovery and humorously posted a picture of himself lying on a couch with a gel eye mask and two bags of frozen peas over his eyes.
Image source: jljefflewis
#13 Margaret Josephs – Nose job
Last year, Josephs went under the knife for a nose job and fat transfer procedure, which left her with “brutal bruising.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, who is no stranger to plastic surgery, went to a luxury hotel to heal.
“Everyone at the hotel was so sweet, so embracing of me. I’m eating at the restaurant, I would have my sunglasses on and with all my bruises.”
Josephs shared that she wanted “very subtle” results.
She decided to get a rhinoplasty because she disliked the way her nose had changed with age. She also had her own body fat injected into her face after losing weight on a GLP-1 medication.
“Prior to even going on television, I had my eyes done and a brow lift in my early 40s because I had such deep lines in my face. I had gotten a lot of sun, my lids were drooping.”
The reality star described herself as a “vain woman,” stressing, “I’m not going to lie. I do it for myself, that’s the whole point.”
Image source: therealmargaretjosephs, therealmargaretjosephs
#14 Jessi Ngatikaura – Nostril width reduction
Ngatikaura had always been self-conscious about how “wide” her nostrils were, but her low self-esteem regarding this body part worsened after she appeared in the reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
Viewers of the hit Hulu series began leaving hateful messages about her nose, negatively affecting her confidence.
In March 2025, Ngatikaura had a Weir excision, a procedure that reduces the width of a person’s nostrils and was presented to her as an alternative to a more invasive rhinoplasty.
“People have been awful about my looks. But I also had insecurities before that I wanted to tweak so I took care of them!” she said.
Her decision comes after she announced on the show that she would undergo labiaplasty, a surgery to reshape the labia minora or labia majora, either to alleviate discomfort or for cosmetic reasons.
“A labiaplasty basically takes the inside of your v*gina, the material that’s a little more sensitive, and tucks it up inside,” Ngatikaura explained.
“Pregnancy kind of pushes it out and mine decided to stay there. And now after having two kids, even though physically I look back to normal, there are things that will never be the same.
“I’ve noticed a big difference down there to the point that it’s uncomfortable, so they’re basically cutting off that extra meat.”
Image source: _justjessiiii, _justjessiiii
#15 Danielle Bernstein – Lower blepharoplasty
The fashion content creator, who runs @WeWoreWhat, shared with her millions of followers that she underwent a lower blepharoplasty (under-eye surgery) to remove excess skin from her lower eyelid, which had always “bothered her.”
Bernstein was pleased with the “subtle and natural” results, saying, “If you look at the before and afters, you can see all the puffiness and the hollowness that was taken out from this procedure.”
The two-hour cosmetic surgery included a “small skin pinch” and “fat pad removal” in addition to the lower blepharoplasty.
“The first week was bruised and puffy and very unglamorous. But now? I’m obsessed,” she explained, sharing selfies from her recovery process.
Before undergoing a lower blepharoplasty this year, the 33-year-old fashion influencer had a rhinoplasty (nose job) when she was a senior in high school.
Image source: weworewhat, weworewhat
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