35 Gigantic Things That Are A Big “Nope, I’m Outta Here” For People With Megalophobia (New Pics)

Megalophobia is the fear of large objects. Some common triggers include tall skyscrapers, large statues, vast mountains, big ships, and even animals like elephants or whales. But for a more comprehensive and vivid list, let’s visit the subreddit ‘Megalophobia.’
Created back in 2014, it now has 764,000 members who are constantly sharing pictures of the things that they find just too massive to be comfortable with.
Even if you never thought you suffer from this condition, the images are something to behold. Plus, don’t miss the chat we had with Padraic Gibson, D.Psych. You’ll find it spread throughout the entries.
#1 The Most Spectacular But Eerie Effect Was Produced By Towering Thunder Clouds That Were Photographed During A Sunset
#2 Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast
#3 Major Iron Giant Vibes From This Icelandic Pylon Concept
#4 Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle
With nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so.
#5 Coastal Redwoods Are A Thing To Admire
#6 Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France
#7 Imagine Just Enjoying A Swim Underwater And This Big Boy Coming Up Behind You
The Giant pacific octopus. It is mainly found 2,000 meters deep in the ocean and is best adapted to cold and oxygen-rich water.
#8 The Bridge, Near Da Nang, Vietnam
#9 Great Artist Is Very Beutiful Maked Him
#10 Iceberg Alley, Newfoundland
#11 Terrifying Water Wall
#12 Inside A Salt Mine In Soledar, Ukraine
#13 Airship Hangar (People For Scale)
#14 This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing
#15 The Size Of This Monstrous Machine
#16 Statueokay I Knew He Was Big, But
#17 Sleipner A Offshore Platform
#18 Giant Hands Emerge From Venice
#19 Ben Nevis, Scotland
#20 The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936
#21 Comet 67p/C-G Compared To The City Of Los Ángeles
#22 Went To St. Peter’s Basilica Today And The Sheer Size Of It Made Me Feel A Little Uneasy Tbh
#23 This One Is Very Unsettling
#24 Superkintaro
#25 Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday
#26 Troll-A, Over 1500 Feet Tall, Being Taken Out To Sea Before It’s Legs Are Sunk Down To The Ocean Floor
#27 Crew Members Standing Inside The Cargo Tank Of An Lng (Liquefied Natural Gas) Tanker
#28 The Sphere In Vegas
#29 Constructed From 1978 To 1982 In Noisy-Le-Grand, A Suburb Located Ten Miles East Of Paris, Les Espaces D’abraxas Is A Notable Housing Estate Designed By The Late Catalan Architect Ricardo Bofill, Who Passed Away Last Year
#30 Bagger 288 Excavator
#31 The Zubr-Class, The Biggest Hovercraft Compared To A Normal Sized Apc
#32 Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa
#33 The Titanic’s Propellers, 1911
#34 A Free Diver Sitting In The Engine Of A Sunken Plane
#35 No Thanks
