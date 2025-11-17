35 Gigantic Things That Are A Big “Nope, I’m Outta Here” For People With Megalophobia (New Pics)

Megalophobia is the fear of large objects. Some common triggers include tall skyscrapers, large statues, vast mountains, big ships, and even animals like elephants or whales. But for a more comprehensive and vivid list, let’s visit the subreddit ‘Megalophobia.’

Created back in 2014, it now has 764,000 members who are constantly sharing pictures of the things that they find just too massive to be comfortable with.

Even if you never thought you suffer from this condition, the images are something to behold. Plus, don’t miss the chat we had with Padraic Gibson, D.Psych. You’ll find it spread throughout the entries.

#1 The Most Spectacular But Eerie Effect Was Produced By Towering Thunder Clouds That Were Photographed During A Sunset

Image source: Alive_Pass_9308

#2 Just Imagine Going Hiking In The Woods And Coming Across This Beast

Image source: Monkey_With_Guitar

#3 Major Iron Giant Vibes From This Icelandic Pylon Concept

Image source: ShinyComedi

#4 Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle

With nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so.

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Coastal Redwoods Are A Thing To Admire

Image source: AntsyPublicist

#6 Infinite Lavender Field In Valensole, South Of France

Image source: Samlecreateur

#7 Imagine Just Enjoying A Swim Underwater And This Big Boy Coming Up Behind You

The Giant pacific octopus. It is mainly found 2,000 meters deep in the ocean and is best adapted to cold and oxygen-rich water.

Image source: LORDxCONCH

#8 The Bridge, Near Da Nang, Vietnam

Image source: Silly-Tomatillo-5819

#9 Great Artist Is Very Beutiful Maked Him

Image source: SpecialElks

#10 Iceberg Alley, Newfoundland

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Terrifying Water Wall

Image source: transport_system

#12 Inside A Salt Mine In Soledar, Ukraine

Image source: DetVCader

#13 Airship Hangar (People For Scale)

Image source: wind_turbine17

#14 This Enormous Crocodile Was Pulled From The Water In Zimbabwe Back In 2010 After Cows & Other Vital Livestock Kept Vanishing

Image source: reddit.com

#15 The Size Of This Monstrous Machine

Image source: _ForestDragons_

#16 Statueokay I Knew He Was Big, But

Image source: WiselyAbortive

#17 Sleipner A Offshore Platform

Image source: htmlcoderexe

#18 Giant Hands Emerge From Venice

Image source: Bashfullylascivious

#19 Ben Nevis, Scotland

Image source: userunknowne

#20 The Rarely Seen Back Of The Hoover Dam Before It Was Filled With Water, 1936

Image source: HungrilyMalicious

#21 Comet 67p/C-G Compared To The City Of Los Ángeles

Image source: NoNoobJustNerD

#22 Went To St. Peter’s Basilica Today And The Sheer Size Of It Made Me Feel A Little Uneasy Tbh

Image source: kyliegirl33

#23 This One Is Very Unsettling

Image source: CharacterCry9169

#24 Superkintaro

Image source: Slida_eltagy

#25 Not Something You Find On The Beach Everyday

Image source: Hercule-Porotta

#26 Troll-A, Over 1500 Feet Tall, Being Taken Out To Sea Before It’s Legs Are Sunk Down To The Ocean Floor

Image source: demerchmichael

#27 Crew Members Standing Inside The Cargo Tank Of An Lng (Liquefied Natural Gas) Tanker

Image source: Severe_Brush_47

#28 The Sphere In Vegas

Image source: WokeintheMorning

#29 Constructed From 1978 To 1982 In Noisy-Le-Grand, A Suburb Located Ten Miles East Of Paris, Les Espaces D’abraxas Is A Notable Housing Estate Designed By The Late Catalan Architect Ricardo Bofill, Who Passed Away Last Year

Image source: 4reddityo

#30 Bagger 288 Excavator

Image source: SmokingBouquets

#31 The Zubr-Class, The Biggest Hovercraft Compared To A Normal Sized Apc

Image source: patrickstar-308

#32 Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa

Image source: ZahraMuxammed

#33 The Titanic’s Propellers, 1911

Image source: Weekly-Reason9285

#34 A Free Diver Sitting In The Engine Of A Sunken Plane

Image source: Life_Roll8667

#35 No Thanks

Image source: Plane_Actuary_5650

