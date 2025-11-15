These Celebrities Got The COVID-19 Vaccine And Spoke Out About It To Spread Awareness (30 Pics)

The world has been a very weird place since the infamous 2020. We have been living under lockdown, trying to stay as safe as possible and just waiting for everything to get back to normal. Many people were very happy when the vaccines from COVID-19 were finally made and given to the public. Now, a lot of people are vaccinated already, but there is a long way to go until we are fully safe.
Many celebrities have spoken up about being vaccinated. They want to raise awareness on the issues and urge people to get the vaccine. These celebrities are using their power and platforms for a good cause—so that everyone can be safe, healthy, and can go back to normal. So here’s a list of celebrities and other famous people that have spoken up about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and are trying to inspire others to do the same!
#1 Ryan Reynolds
“Finally got 5G”
Image source: vancityreynolds
#2 Blake Lively
“Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me. “
Image source: blakelively
#3 Arnold Schwarzenegger
“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!”
Image source: schwarzenegger
#4 Dalai Lama
“HHDL receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, HP, India on March 6, 2021. Photo by Tenzin Choejor”
Image source: dalailama
#5 Hugh Jackman
“Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from Covid. But the vaccine can. Get it!”
Image source: thehughjackman
#6 Anthony Hopkins
“THANK YOU PublicHealth.LACounty.Gov CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and my dear friend, Dr. Maria Teresa Ochoa. Light at the end of the tunnel (after one year of self-imposed quarantine).”
Image source: anthonyhopkins
#7 Michelle Obama
“When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do—Barack and I are certainly glad we did. It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives—and that life could be yours.”
Image source: michelleobama
#8 Dolly Parton
“Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine”
Image source: dollyparton
#9 Sir Ian Mckellen
“I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.”
Image source: IanMcKellen
#10 Jimmy Kimmel
“#jaccinated”
Image source: immykimmel
#11 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
“Round 2. Full tilt. Mahalo to my long-time ace @_amarcules and all our front-line health care warriors here in the US and around the world. The more intel I come to understand the more work I realize we have in front of us. Step by step. Keep on keepin’ on.”
Image source: therock
#12 Stephen King
“I waited for a vaccination appointment, and patience was rewarded. Drive-thru in Pasco County. Moderna. No adverse effects. I think it was the National Guard running the show. Very cool. Get it done, folks. Let’s kill this thing.”
Image source: StephenKing
#13 Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner
“Let’s (NOT) Get It!”
Image source: joejonas
#14 Jeff Goldblum
Image source: jeffgoldblum
#15 Patrick Stewart
“How do we say thank you to the health workers and scientists for their sacrifice and service? Receive the vaccine as soon as one can to lessen their load and keep wearing a mask to protect fellow citizens. In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead.”
Image source: sirpatstew
#16 Samuel L. Jackson
“At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!”
Image source: samuelljackson
#17 Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge
“Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”
Image source: dukeandduchessofcambridge
#18 Julia Roberts
“Fully….VACCINATED!!! Grateful beyond measure. If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated- go, go, go! #weareinthistogether”
Image source: juliaroberts
#19 Sophie And Justin Trudeau
“Today, Sophie and I were happy to get our vaccine! And we’re encouraging you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, and our front line workers – including those who are administering these vaccines. They’re doing such important work, and we can’t thank them enough. Whoever you’re doing it for, take a second and find out how, when, or where you can get your shot”
Image source: justinpjtrudeau
#20 Steve Martin
“Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché
@BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science.”
Image source: SteveMartinToGo
#21 Miley Cyrus
Image source: mileycyrus
#22 Bill Gates
“One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point.”
Image source: BillGates
#23 Jennifer Aniston
“Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family. See more in my bio for ways to help those who need it during this crisis.”
Image source: jenniferaniston
#24 Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge
“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”
Image source: KensingtonRoyal
#25 Sharon Stone
“Got my first vaccine.
Come to @coreresponse / Carbon Health. It was easy to get an appointment.”
Image source: sharonstone
#26 Mindy Kaling
“Vaxx’d wax’d and ready to pay my tax”
Image source: mindykaling
#27 Aaron Paul
“Round 2 and feeling good. “
Image source: aaronpaul
#28 Jesse Tyler
“Me & @justinmikita got the fauci ouchy! And honestly, it wasn’t really ouchy. (Just a little bit of a sore arm) We are so grateful to science, vaccines & every medical care professional who has worked tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy.”
Image source: jessetyler
#29 Kim Cattrall
“They’ve expanded the vaccine eligibility age in New York! Made my appt yesterday and got the shot this morning. Good work NY! “
Image source: kimcattrall
#30 Jim Brolin And Barbara Streisand
“Jim and I feel so much more protected after having our second vaccine shot and we hope the rest of you get protected too.”
Image source: BarbraStreisand
