50+ Photos Of Celebrities’ Skins Up Close That Show They’re Human Just Like Us

For years, celebrity beauty has felt almost otherworldly, flawless, poreless, and impossibly smooth.
But one unexpected red-carpet moment shattered that illusion, reminding everyone of a simple truth: real skin has texture, and that’s exactly what makes it beautiful.
In this collection, we’ve curated over 50 celebrity close-up photos that aren’t about flaws; they’re about reality, proving that stars are human just like us.
#1 Angelina Jolie
Image source: Ali Moustafa/Getty Images
#2 Ariana Grande
Image source: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
#3 Zendaya
Image source: Antonietta Baldassarre Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
The 2026 Oscars after-party, long known as Hollywood’s most glamorous and carefully curated night, sparked an entirely different kind of conversation this year.
Held at a new venue under editor Mark Guiducci, the event ditched its signature soft, flattering glow for brighter, harsher lighting that illuminated every detail.
The photos that emerged didn’t just showcase designer gowns and perfectly styled hair; they revealed something rarely seen in celebrity imagery: their real skin.
Pores, fine lines, and natural texture were all visible, and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it as the conversation took a refreshingly positive turn. Many people found comfort in the unfiltered reality.
#4 Kim Kardashian
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#5 Sydney Sweeney
Image source: Karwai Tang/WireImage
#6 Kris Jenner
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
#7 Jennifer Aniston
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
One person expressed in an Instagram post, “Skin texture is nothing to be insecure about, and we all have it… even with the best dermatologists that money can buy, nobody’s skin is perfect. Everyone’s skin is gorgeous, even if it has texture.”
Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “It makes it real and helps reshape our vision of celebrity beauty. Reality is important.”
“I’ve only ever seen celeb photos edited to hell to make them look perfect, so it’s really refreshing and helpful to my self-esteem to see that they don’t have perfect skin just like us,” remarked a third.
#8 Meghan Markle
Image source: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
#9 Robert Pattinson
Image source: Lia Toby/Getty Images
#10 Hugh Jackman
Image source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
#11 Austin Butler
Image source: Lia Toby/Getty Images
#12 Kylie Jenner
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Another user added, “They’ve all actually got lovely skin. Wish this was all we saw and not the constant photoshopping.”
“They do all look great. I think the point is just that they look normal – not that absolutely smooth, perfect, blemish – and wrinkle-free skin that you usually see.”
The takeaway from the conversation is not that celebrities looked different; rather, they looked normal and relatable in a world saturated with filters and unrealistic beauty standards.
#13 Nicole Kidman
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#14 Demi Moore
Image source: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images
#15 Jeremy Allen White
Image source: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
#16 Timotheé Chalamet
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
#17 Margot Robbie
Image source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
According to Dr. Monica Li, a double board-certified dermatologist and founder of Vancouver Skin MD, “pores, fine lines, or bumps can be found in the young and old, no matter who you are in the world.”
She told Bored Panda, “For public figures such as celebrities, whom we typically see via photographs or other forms of media, makeup, digital filters, or editing can make the skin appear flawless when it is not in its true natural state.”
When it comes to the conversation surrounding “perfect” skin, Li emphasized that the definition varies, and “skin that is ‘perfect’ for some may be suboptimal for others.”
#18 Brad Pitt
Image source: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
#19 Serena Williams
Image source: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
#20 Salma Hayek
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
#21 Michael B. Jordan
Image source: Samir Hussein/WireImage
#22 Leonardo Dicaprio
Image source: Samir Hussein/WireImage
The dermatologist shared, “In a person affected by acne, ‘perfect’ skin may mean zero pimples, blemishes, or marks, while those not impacted by acne may think ‘perfect’ means no pores, which is impossible. Instead of ‘perfect’ skin, the goal to strive for is healthy skin, including good barrier function and the ability to regenerate and repair itself over time.”
When asked what one thing she wishes people understood about natural skin texture, Dr. Monica shared, “Skin at a microscopic level is not all smooth.”
“Even skin in the very young shows surface irregularities due to the ‘bricks-and-mortar’ structure, tiny grooves that permit stretch and compression, the presence of pores and hair follicles, and the coexistence of a microbiome, along with natural fluctuations in water and oil content.”
“The skin is also an organ, in fact, the largest in the body, and shows dynamic changes depending on overall health and condition, such as the effects of stress, humidity, and sleep,” she concluded.
#23 Charli Xcx
Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
#24 Jennifer Lopez
Image source: Aeon/GC Images
#25 Anne Hathaway
Image source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
#26 Emma Stone
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#27 Beyoncé
Image source: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Getty Images
#28 Prince Harry
Image source: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
#29 Kristen Stewart
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
#30 Julia Roberts
Image source: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images
#31 Billie Eilish
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#32 Dua Lipa
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#33 Simone Biles
Image source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
#34 Miley Cyrus
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#35 Nina Dobrev
Image source: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
#36 Sabrina Carpenter
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#37 Amanda Seyfried
Image source: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images
#38 Jennifer Lawrence
Image source: Karwai Tang/WireImage
#39 Chappell Roan
Image source: chappellroan
#40 Madison Beer
Image source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
#41 Megan Fox
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#42 Keira Knightley
Image source: Tim Whitby/WireImage
#43 Rihanna
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#44 Julianne Moore
Image source: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images
#45 Heidi Klum
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#46 Harry Styles
Image source: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
#47 Ryan Gosling
Image source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
#48 Cara Delevingne
Image source: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
#49 Dolly Parton
Image source: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
#50 Johnny Depp
Image source: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
#51 Blake Lively
Image source: Mat Hayward/WireImage
#52 Katy Perry
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#53 Kim Novak
Image source: Francois G. Durand/WireImage)
#54 Kendall Jenner
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#55 Jane Fonda
Image source: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage
#56 Jacob Elordi
Image source: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images
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