I Turned 40 Celebrities Into Their “Hulk” Versions Using AI

AI image generation is quite fascinating and has become highly accessible. While some delve into the question of whether it can create art, others are enjoying the tools it provides to do weird things. Like turning celebrities into their “the Hulk” versions.

You may notice that the majority of the images are of male celebrities. The reason for that is quite simple – female celebrity Hulks tend to turn out a bit on the raunchy side, so I chose to exclude them to keep it family-friendly.

More info: deviantart.com

#1 Benedict Cumberbatch

#2 Scarlett Johansson

#3 Liam Neeson

#4 Henry Cavill

#5 Danny Trejo

#6 Harry Styles

#7 Sir Patrick Stewart

#8 Seth Rogen

#9 Dwight Schrute

#10 Timotheé Chalamet

#11 John Goodman

#12 Nick Offerman

#13 Denzel Washington

#14 Bruce Willis As Thanos

#15 Sir Anthony Hopkins

#16 Robert De Niro

#17 Sir Elton John

#18 Melissa Mccarthy

#19 Tina Turner

#20 Wilford Brimley

#21 Pierce Brosnan

#22 Jon Hamm

#23 Tatiana Maslany

#24 Bruce Willis

#25 Pedro Pascal

#26 Elijah Wood

#27 Adam Driver

#28 Will Ferrell

#29 Ewan Mcgregor

#30 Ron Weasley

#31 Harry Potter

#32 Nicholas Cage

#33 John Travolta

#34 Sharon Stone

#35 Chris Farley

#36 Mel Gibson

#37 Bill Murray

#38 Jonah Hill

#39 Matthew Perry

#40 Ricky Gervais

Patrick Penrose
