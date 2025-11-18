50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

I love my cat more than anything else on this planet. But if he asked for a recommendation for a job interview, I would be hesitant to write a glowing review. He’s demanding, requires several naps a day and always leaves the faucet running after he’s turned it on. He is the perfect companion, but I’m not sure he would make a great employee.
Some cats, however, were made for that 9 to 5 grind. We took a trip to the Cats With Jobs account on X and gathered some of their most adorable photos of dedicated cat employees down below. Keep reading to find conversations with Samantha Bell, M. Ed., cat expert for Best Friends Animal Society, and Scott Wendelberger, Marketing & Community Outreach Manager at NOCO Humane. And be sure to upvote the workers that you think deserve a raise! (Or at least some catnip!)
#1
Bodega cat led me to this aisle
#2
YALL!! There’s a cat at a local convenience store that climbs into this little plexiglass box to move behind the counter or out to the shop ! He spins it himself
#3
#4
#5
#6
IT support is currently working on fixing the problem. Thanks for your patience.
#7
He’s on break.
#8
He tried baking something for you.
#9
Yoga teacher.
#10
The Istanbul Metro’s most popular employee
#11
“Am I a joke to you?”
#12
Give the customers what they want.
#13
Air conditioner repair man.
#14
#15
News reports are better with cats
#16
The electrician they sent is wearing waist-high pants.
#17
I’d rather have it and not use it, than need it and not have it.
#18
This is what granting somebody remote access feels like
#19
#20
Is it the weekend yet?
#21
The perfect way to close a business deal.
#22
Please file under B for Blep.
#23
#24
Quality control.
#25
Overworked
#26
Party decorator for hire. Will install decorations at a height relative to his own.
#27
Me logging on to do some work.
#28
The book seller looks very friendly.
#29
They got him working the night shift.
#30
Farm cat gets caught napping in unusual location
#31
#32
Marine biologist.
#33
They hired him to catch mice.
#34
#35
The strawberry seller is grumpy today
#36
#37
#38
I’ve just informed him he needs to pay rent
#39
#40
Can’t get work done? Install a cat to glare at you until productivity increases.
#41
#42
A little update I received a while ago.
#43
#44
#45
#46
#47
#48
Jimmy isn’t very good at restocking shelves.. but we love him anyway..
#49
#50
