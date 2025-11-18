50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

by

I love my cat more than anything else on this planet. But if he asked for a recommendation for a job interview, I would be hesitant to write a glowing review. He’s demanding, requires several naps a day and always leaves the faucet running after he’s turned it on. He is the perfect companion, but I’m not sure he would make a great employee.

Some cats, however, were made for that 9 to 5 grind. We took a trip to the Cats With Jobs account on X and gathered some of their most adorable photos of dedicated cat employees down below. Keep reading to find conversations with Samantha Bell, M. Ed., cat expert for Best Friends Animal Society, and Scott Wendelberger, Marketing & Community Outreach Manager at NOCO Humane. And be sure to upvote the workers that you think deserve a raise! (Or at least some catnip!)

#1

Bodega cat led me to this aisle

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#2

YALL!! There’s a cat at a local convenience store that climbs into this little plexiglass box to move behind the counter or out to the shop ! He spins it himself

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#3

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#4

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#5

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#6

IT support is currently working on fixing the problem. Thanks for your patience.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#7

He’s on break.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#8

He tried baking something for you.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#9

Yoga teacher.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#10

The Istanbul Metro’s most popular employee

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#11

“Am I a joke to you?”

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#12

Give the customers what they want.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#13

Air conditioner repair man.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#14

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#15

News reports are better with cats

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#16

The electrician they sent is wearing waist-high pants.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#17

I’d rather have it and not use it, than need it and not have it.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#18

This is what granting somebody remote access feels like

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#19

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#20

Is it the weekend yet?

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#21

The perfect way to close a business deal.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#22

Please file under B for Blep.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#23

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#24

Quality control.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#25

Overworked

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#26

Party decorator for hire. Will install decorations at a height relative to his own.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#27

Me logging on to do some work.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#28

The book seller looks very friendly.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#29

They got him working the night shift.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#30

Farm cat gets caught napping in unusual location

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#31

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#32

Marine biologist.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#33

They hired him to catch mice.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#34

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#35

The strawberry seller is grumpy today

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#36

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#37

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#38

I’ve just informed him he needs to pay rent

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#39

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#40

Can’t get work done? Install a cat to glare at you until productivity increases.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#41

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#42

A little update I received a while ago.

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#43

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#44

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#45

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#46

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#47

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#48

Jimmy isn’t very good at restocking shelves.. but we love him anyway..

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#49

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

#50

50 Of The Most Adorable Cats That Need A Raise For Their Top-Tier Work Ethic (New Pics)

Image source: catworkers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lady Goes Ballistic That Her Husband Says Her Kids Are His, Sparks Unnecessary Family Drama
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
If You Have A Cat, These 30 Hacks May Interest You
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Breaking Down ‘The Chosen’ Season 4: Did It Live Up to Expectations?
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2024
Athlete Shows Off All The Cool Stuff In The Olympic Village In Tokyo That Most Of Us Never See
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hairless Dog Found By Gas Station Becomes A Fluffy, Lovable Giant
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
25 Guests Start Complaining Over This Bride’s Halloween Wedding Theme, She Cancels Their Invites
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.