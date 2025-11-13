Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

It’s no news that silly cats live by their own rules and follow their own logic and as comfortable as we are in knowing this truth, kitty cats are still capable of surprising us with their life choices. One such occasion occurred recently when writer Ashley Perez took her cat named James to a vet clinic. James was not ready to suck it up and endure the poking and probing about to ensue, so instead of wasting his energy whining and clawing, he decided it would be best to hide. And hide he did. Although the idea seemed great at the time, the silly cat approached it in an ostrich-like manner, sticking his head into a hole, imagining that the rest of his body turned invisible. Well, this weird cat logic might seem quite off to us, but hey, in the feline universe James is probably sporting superior hiding abilities.
Before condemning James of being rather stupid and gluing a funny cat tag on him, remember that a visit to a pet clinic compares to a dentist’s appointment, and most of us would gladly hide too. Now, scroll down to check the hilarious photos of James’ slowly dissipating courage and hardships of a cat at the animal hospital below.
