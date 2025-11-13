Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

by

It’s no news that silly cats live by their own rules and follow their own logic and as comfortable as we are in knowing this truth, kitty cats are still capable of surprising us with their life choices. One such occasion occurred recently when writer Ashley Perez took her cat named James to a vet clinic. James was not ready to suck it up and endure the poking and probing about to ensue, so instead of wasting his energy whining and clawing, he decided it would be best to hide. And hide he did. Although the idea seemed great at the time, the silly cat approached it in an ostrich-like manner, sticking his head into a hole, imagining that the rest of his body turned invisible. Well, this weird cat logic might seem quite off to us, but hey, in the feline universe James is probably sporting superior hiding abilities.

Before condemning James of being rather stupid and gluing a funny cat tag on him, remember that a visit to a pet clinic compares to a dentist’s appointment, and most of us would gladly hide too. Now, scroll down to check the hilarious photos of James’ slowly dissipating courage and hardships of a cat at the animal hospital below.

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: itsashlyperez

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics
Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics
Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Apparently James wasn’t the only cat with this bright idea

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: felsull

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: OhSuzyQ24

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: tinybulldog

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: sm_cbb

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: BlackpeelJDT/

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: alwaysdaley

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: Colodia3

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: EmilyWhalen1

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: anchoviethecat

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: fyvkook

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: theredsoxman

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: Pam48030

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: CourtBentley38

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: justanotheramy

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: justBecka

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: PersephonesDoll

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: _EmiAnn

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: Normryl

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: KotomiCrabdree

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: MirandaDunkle86

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: McKenna9999

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: 89VWGolf

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: Fretzy99

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: saraPBdubois

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: SqueakyMissD

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: michell00427345

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: CBKinney

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: egriswold

Someone Shares Pic Of Their Cat Hiding From The Vet, The Internet Responds With Their Own Hilarious Pics

Image credits: lmgilson5927

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Hodges Half-Dozen”
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2017
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Explained
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2023
30 Colorized Historical Pictures That Offer A Brand New Perspective
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
I Made A Sculpture Of The Elk Mountains In Colorado
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland 1.09 Review: “Nothing To Fear”
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2014
Grimm
Grimm 2.13 “Face Off” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.