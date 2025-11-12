I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

Hi, I’m Gabriel, a photographer based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Below you can see a small part of the snowy moments from the most famous places in Amsterdam – 11th Dec 2017.
More info: Instagram
#1 The Snowy Canal
#2 Find Your Bike
#3 The Colors
#4 The White Roads
#5 The Silent Night
#6 Biking Under The Snow
#7 A Quiet Moment
#8 The Snowy Amsterdam
#9 The Boat Trip
#10 The Beginning…
#11 The Bike Under The Snow
#12 Silence Over The Canal
#13 The Frozen Bridge
#14 Under The Snow
#15 The Boat Trip
