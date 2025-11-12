I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

by

Hi, I’m Gabriel, a photographer based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Below you can see a small part of the snowy moments from the most famous places in Amsterdam – 11th Dec 2017.

More info: Instagram

#1 The Snowy Canal

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#2 Find Your Bike

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#3 The Colors

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#4 The White Roads

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#5 The Silent Night

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#6 Biking Under The Snow

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#7 A Quiet Moment

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#8 The Snowy Amsterdam

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#9 The Boat Trip

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#10 The Beginning…

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#11 The Bike Under The Snow

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#12 Silence Over The Canal

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#13 The Frozen Bridge

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#14 Under The Snow

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

#15 The Boat Trip

I Photographed Amsterdam Covered By Heavy Snow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
User Bets $100 That J.K. Rowling Is A ‘Closet Lesbian’ And Her Response Has Hilarious Reactions
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Bruce Willis To Be Roasted on Comedy Central This Summer
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2018
What We Learned from the “Black Lightning” Series Premiere
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2018
I Did New Cats Collection, But I’m Afraid That The Result Is Too Cute!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about My Great Big Live Wedding
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2019
The Simpsons Fan Theory That Explains Steamed Hams Scene
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.