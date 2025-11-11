My Two Cats Have Different Personalities But Share A Special Bond

I’ve been a cat lover for a long time. Cats always put a smile on my face.
I have two cats – Nero a red/white cat (10 years old) and Tommie a tabby cat (3 years old). Nero is very and calm and sweet, but also a bit shy and doesn’t really like it, when there are too many people in the house. Tommie however is the opposite. He is always up to something.
Due to their differences and opposite personalities, the two love to fight almost daily and show each other who’s the boss. They also tend to get jealous, when one gets more attention and the other doesn’t.
Luckily their friendship is stronger than their hostility. They have a very strong bond, since they’re always near each other. Both of them don’t like to be separated for a long time, or they will cry till the other cat is there. They also love to comfort each other.
Nero and Tommie bring so much joy to each other and my life and I’m happy to capture those moments.
