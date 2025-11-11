204 Cats Who Love Warmth More Than Anything

Three facts about cats:

1. They sleep for most of their lives
2. When they’re not sleeping, they’re plotting to take over the world
3. When they’re not sleeping or plotting to take over the world, they’re looking for some place to keep warm

All the proof you need can be found in these pictures. And as you can see, sometimes a cat will do anything to fulfill the third item on that list. Ain’t no sunshine? The radiator will do. Can’t find a warm human to sleep on? Use their laptop. Can’t find a radiator or a laptop? Then use the oven! Cats are infinitely inventive when it comes to finding warmth. Let’s just hope they’re not so creative when it comes to their plans for world domination…

Have a cat that loves to keep warm? Then feel free to share your pictures and don’t forget to comment!

#1 My Friend’s Cat Is The Chosen One

Image source: harleyeaston

#2 Warm Spot

#3 Warm Spot… I Find It

Image source: lizzikins

#4 This Is My Heater. There Are Many Like It, But This One Is Mine

Image source: SlothKitty

#5 This Cat Enjoying The Sun

Image source: laneige1990

#6 Purrrfect

#7 Pals

Image source: AtxEric

#8 He Sun Is Sssoooo Warm

Image source: Toxic_Rain24

#9 We Find A Perfect Spot

Image source: kounaoe.tumblr.com

#10 The Desk Is Hot Lava

Image source: sarujam

#11 Cats Vs. Dogs

Image source: marlox13

#12 Sun Cats

Image source: Mitsuru Yasui

#13 Warming Up Like A Boss

Image source: かご猫Blog

#14 Perfect Place To Take A Nap

#15 Warm Spot

#16 My Sister’s Calico, Minnie Enjoying The Colourful Evening Sun

Image source: kelaura

#17 Kittens Magnet

#18 My Japanese Cat Loves To Sit Near My Rice Cooker And Enjoy The Steam

Image source: zer8ne

#19 Sleeping Kitty

Image source: madaise

#20 Warm Spot

#21 My Boyfriend’s Cat Likes To Worship The Sun By Giving High-fives With One Or Both Paws

Image source: sorrycharlie

#22 She Loves The Warm Air Coming Out Of The Laptop

Image source: truegamer1

#23 Installation Of A Heating Lamp Always Rectifies The “cat On Keyboard” Syndrome

Image source: ooopsie14

#24 Warm Spot

#25 He Loves The Warmth

Image source: CYBORGMEXICAN

#26 This Is Where I Keep My Spare Cats

Image source: camperjohn64

#27 My Cat Likes Warm Coffee

Image source: Rigley

#28 Awwww

#29 I Present To You, My Kitten, Sunbathing

Image source: divineturd

#30 My Cat Was Really Enjoying Today’s Sun

Image source: Muellerr

#31 Little Cutie

Image source: Liebasam

#32 When The Cat Insists On Cuddling And I Have To Make Breakfast

#33 Friend Sent Me A Picture Of Her Cat Lounging By The Radiator

Image source: BaconOfTroy

#34 Just My Cat Sunbathing In A Lamp Is All

Image source: iamconflict

#35 My Cat Comes In From The Cold And Puts Her Paws On The Lamp To Warm Them Up

Image source: PutADonkOnIt

#36 Our Cat Is A Sun Worshiper Gratefully Soaking In The Spring Rays

Image source: goldseek

#37 Cat Warmer

#38 I Found The Warm Spot

Image source: GrizzMason

#39 Warm Cat Is Still Warm

Image source: Woozle316

#40 This Is Leela, She Loves To Sit By The Vent And Wait For The Heat To Turn On

Image source: ThirstytheKid

#41 When I Grow Up I Shall Destroy The Sun, Along With You Petty Humans

Image source: Langostini

#42 Sunday Morning

Image source: Chet B Long

#43 Warm Oven Tray, Turn Around For One Second, And Suddenly – Cat

Image source: FenellaIce

#44 My Cat Sunbathes Under The Desk Lamp In My Office Every Day

Image source: ooopsie14

#45 Radiator Lover

Image source:  Lovely Gri

#46 Deprived Cat Loves The Sun

Image source: wurstnameever

#47 A Warm Spot

Image source: kaappi

#48 All Cuddled Up

#49 Tucked In

#50 Ginger And Sybil On The Cooker, As It Cooled Down After Supper

Image source: Philip Watson

#51 Warm Cat

Image source: pixabay.com

#52 Sunbathing Or Crime Scene?

#53 Cat On The Internet

#54 Cat’s Paradise

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Toasty Warm Cat

Image source: SMRISSMAN

#56 My Cat Sleeps Just Like Me. In The Sun, On My Back, With My Mouth Wide Open. Make’s Me Proud

Image source: IMSOSAWCY

#57 Lydia, The Enlightened Cat

#58 Hot Burrito

#59 Cat Stretch In The Sun

Image source: pimptatoes

#60 Annie On One Of The Winter Cat Beds

Image source: blessinganimalcompanions

#61 No Hair? Then Use His

#62 How To Herd Cats

#63 Tummy Suntanning

#64 The Princess And The Pea

#65 Solar Powered

#66 Lunar Keeping Toastie

#67 My Cat Basking In The Warmth Of The Fireplace

Image source: tink282

#68 I Have To Get Off You Say?

#69 Jerry

#70 Just Found Out My Cake Day Was Yesterday. Here’s A Picture Of My Cat Laying In The Sun

Image source: RipplyPig

#71 Kimmo & Liisa

#72 Little Yuki

#73 Warm Socks

#74 Sun Makes Me Prettier

#75 She Waited For The Sun Every Day.

#76 My Cat Enjoyes The Mountain Sun. Czech Republic

#77 Catnarra

#78 Enjoying The Sun And Each Other’s Warmth

#79 What? Just Getting Some Sun!!!

#80 Misty The Moggie Loves A Sun Patch

#81 She Thinks She’s Human.

#82 My Sun Worshippers

#83 Pretending I’m At The Beach

Image source: colonel_hamilton

#84 Majestetic Sun Worshipper

#85 Sun-and-carpet-loving Cats

#86 Best Spot Of The House

#87 Steal My Sunshine

#88 This Is What I Call Happy Cats

#89 They Even Love Their Sand!

#90 Princess Takes A Sunbath

#91 Soooo Warm …

#92 It Feels So Cosy Being Under A Warm Blanket

#93 My Skittykitty Crawled Inside My Sweatshirt For Warmth.

#94 If Not For Sits… Why Is It Made Of Warm?

#95 Nevermind, We Can Share

#96 Warm Dryer

#97 This Is How ‘cat Spa’ Looks Like

#98 It’s Warmer Here, I’ll Sleep Here Instead Of My Bed!

#99 Nicksy Found A Hotspot Too !

#100 Jerry’s All Smiles…

#101 Someone Turn Me 15 Minutes

#102 The “catmuda” Triangle

#103 Furry Sun Bathing.

#104 Good Morning Sun

#105 Cat Butt Roasting By An Open Fire…

#106 Sky Loves The Sun

#107 Amélie

#108 The Sun Waits For No Cat

#109 Ha! Ha! Back Off Human The Warmth Is Now Mine!

#110 Sunning Her Tummy!!

#111 At The Fireplace.

#112 But, Mom…your Blankets Are Coziest!

#113 Out Of The Shadows Into The Sun

#114 Bijou Loving It

#115 Really Waaaaarm Plase…

#116 Lil’ Kitty In The Sun.

#117 My Little Model Lucy

#118 If Not For Sleeps, Why Made Of Warm?

#119 I Will Fall,but I Shall Have That Vitamin D

#120 Sharon Osbourne

#121 Warm Tummy Is Best Tummy

#122 I’ll Catch The Sun For You

#123 When You Don’t Have Hair – A Fuzzy Blanket Makes You Smile :)

#124 Always Seek The Light…

#125 Woke Up And My Cat Iggy Sat Like This Next To Me.

#126 Lazy Morning

#127 Yes, I Have Been Sitting Here All Day Long. Is That A Problem?

#128 Transformer Love Makes Sense When You Weight 1.5 Pounds. #notshocked

#129 Snug As A Bug In A Rug: Meep, After First Bath Ever, Rescued Of The St, Snuggled Next To Dad

#130 Welcome To Finland! (funland)

#131 Catception

#132 Winter Sun Fun!

#133 His Favourite Hot Spot

#134 They Don’t Actually Like Each Other But It’s Too Warm To Think About That

#135 Morning Sunshine

#136 Coffee Table…. Or Sun Lounger

#137 Mindi On The Windowsill In The Sun.

#138 Warm Spot

#139 Wrapped Christmas Kitten

#140 Soooo Good!

#141 More Transformer Love (they’re Hot)! Had To Rig Something W/ The Knife Block So She Could ‘fit’

#142 Cat And Sun

#143 Sunbathing

#144 I Fits, I Sits

#145 Catching Some Rays

#146 Her Favourite Spot

#147 Cat Warmth

#148 The Place, The Fire Place.

#149 My Lady Doing Majestic Cat Stuff

#150 Sharon Osbourne

#151 He Simply Loves The Sun

#152 Afternoon Siesta

#153 Sir Isaac Soaking It In.

#154 Warm Modem And My Cat: Best Friends !

#155 Ms Farrah Faucet Enjoys An Moment In The Sunlight

#156 The Heat Is On So I Can Enjoy

#157 Sun Goddess Glameow

#158 Getting Warm After A Walk Outside.

#159 Mmmmmmmm Sun

#160 What You Lookin’ At?

#161 The Heater Is Her Hangout Spot

#162 Staying Warm And Strechy

#163 “oh! You Mean You

#164 Bella And Bond And The Sun

#165 Welcome To Finland!

#166 Lazy Caturday

#167 Sunscreen?

#168 My Chartreux Cat, Belle. My Kitchen, Her Afternoon Beach.

#169 Sweet Dreams My Kitty!

#170 Monty And Mindi Hanging Out On The Radiators

#171 My Bowie Catching Sun

#172 :)

#173 Following The Sun

#174 All Bundled Up

#175 Esto Esta Calentito!

#176 Dixi Feels So Good Under That Cosy Housecoat

#177 She Adores The Morning Sun

#178 Heater On High? Check. Stretched Out On Mom’s Pillow? Check.

#179 Dis Spot Mah Fave

#180 Relaxing In The Pig House.

#181 I Am The God Of Hellfire!

#182 Looking Into The Beautiful Light…

#183 My Kitty

#184 Jane Getting Warm

#185 Hatching Eggs :)

#186 The Spott Of Charge

#187 Tommy And His Sunbeam.

#188 Flower Pot Cat – Oscar The 20 Year Old Burmese Worships The Sun.

#189 My Kitty Pitru Lording Over The Indoor Plants On A Cold Winter Morning.

#190 The Warm Place Belongs Only To Me…

#191 Warm, So Niceeeee!

#192 Turn The Light On

#193 Oakley Sunbathing

#194 Oakley Loving The Radiator

#195 Lupus In The “hidden” Sun-garden.

#196 Sun Bathing

#197 Baieti Mei

#198 Snuffles And Snuggles, Oscar The Burmese And Best Buddy Lucy.

#199 Mia In The Sun… :)

#200 The Princess Cushion

#201 Esmeralda And Her Best Friend Fire

#202 My Cat Is Following The Instructions (do Not Cover).

