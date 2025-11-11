This Dad Built A ‘Cataquarium’ For Freezing Cats On Thanksgiving

Here’s a strange sight that we don’t quite know what to make of: a concerned soul living on a farm built what they call a “cataquarium” for strays or outdoor cats that live in the area to seek shelter in when it gets cold or wet outside. The catch? One side of the enclosure is a window into the owner’s house, meaning that they get to see all the cats hiding inside!
All we know about the creator is that he lives on a farm and that he loves cats. That’s a bit too many cats for any one person to rescue, so providing them with some warmth and shelter seems like the next best thing!
(h/t: ericscheel)
