30 Times Creative People Came Up With Cool DIY Ideas To ‘Catify’ Their Homes

If you want your pets to be happy, healthy, and fulfilled, it’s vital that you let them express their natural behaviors. A core part of this means adapting your home and yard to give your cattos the ability to move around as they would in the wild.
That’s where the ‘Catification’ Facebook group (stylized as ‘CATifiCATion,’ which we utterly love) comes in. Run by John Lobban and Elizabeth Berndt, it’s a wholesome and supportive community that unites feline lovers from around the globe. Its friendly members share creative and interesting ideas to create environments that cats are going to enjoy. We’ve collected some of their best ones to share with you! Scroll down for some DIY design ‘cat-spiration,’ you’ll find the credits under each photo, and don’t forget to join the group if you’ve become a fan.
Bored Panda got in touch with Lobban, a professional graphic designer and photographer by trade, and the founder of the group. He was kind enough to share some practical safety advice that new cat owners should keep in mind when designing their feline environments. You’ll find his insights below.
#1
So we have a stray that adopted us a few years back and it’s been hard to keep him inside, he’s just so happy being our “yard supervisor” that he stays inside at night but goes out during the day. My hubby wanted him to have a hangout spot outside so he installed a lookout for him in a very shaded tree. If you have an outdoor cat I highly recommend doing this our Brownie can manage the yard from a birds eye view! He’s a happy boy!
Image source: Cheryl E. Johnson
#2
One of our kittens won the lottery with this Cat Dad. He built this cat tree from scratch and was wonderful enough to share every step of the way. It is absolutely stunning. I told him he needs to make and sell them! It is not completed yet. But it is too gorgeous to not share right now.
Image source: Sefton Mitchell
#3
He’s not spoiled at all…. Thanks to my neighbors who gave me their daughter’s old playhouse, this boy is living large!!
Image source: Carrie Troxell
#4
Easy like Sunday morning.
Image source: Xep Campbell
#5
Our BEAUTIFUL Blind Girl taking an afternoon stroll on the CAT WHEEL
Image source: Tails of Hope
#6
I finally finished my cat wall.
Image source: Janet Hammer Mitchell
#7
My favorite thing I’ve thrifted for my cats. They love it.
Image source: Mariah Rippy
#8
My granddaughter made this for her cats out of cardboard boxes(from Amazon)!
Image source: Sue Franks Lancaster
#9
Our catio made with pallets
Image source: Stephanie Eeckhout
#10
Image source: Danielle Austin
#11
My cat tree in full bloom! Looks a little like an album cover.
Image source: Amber Brimeyer
#12
This is our kitty wall as-is, still planning how I want to extend it around the whole living room!
Image source: Madeline Smith
#13
The sunroom is coming together slowly but surely!
Image source: Amanda Meyer
#14
Super excited to see this page come up in my suggestions! I make cat trees for a living! Lots of different styles and colours. I’ve also done a couple wall units, but your guys’ are way better lol I’ll stick with the trees.
Image source: Cassandra White-Baroldi
#15
So it’s safe to say them all seem to like there new wall mounts
Image source: Luke Mills
#16
Installed a ‘Lord box’ over the PC..
Now I can use my keyboard feline free while simultaneously getting looked apon with reproach from above.
Image source: Andrew Benedict
#17
Our girl Blu loves her outside catio/treehouse and her inside cat wall.
Image source: Amanda Jones
#18
Finally finished my cats first bedroom. Onto the next room.
Image source: Nyah Corrine
#19
Cat bridge installed, access to dog free space granted.
Image source: Mindi Pierce
#20
Ravi lovin’ life on his catscape.
#21
Space saving idea. I painted a baby changing table, added foam padding and turned it into cat bunk beds. I use the bottom shelf to store cat toys.
Image source: Anne Schupack
#22
Image source: Catio King
#23
Our latest cat wall installation.
Image source: Jason Parker
#24
Image source: Danijela Peric
#25
I just installed this custom build for a client… They were going to repaint their door frames and moulding so they gave me the can of paint, allowing me to match their home perfectly. More yet to install, but this was the bulk of it!
Image source: Rob Ducharme
#26
Cat tree
Image source: Tiny Voices Animal Rescue
#27
The living room is now fully catified!
Image source: Hillery Borton
#28
Some of my guys enjoying the dryer weather. Still warm at 33.5 (lil over 90) or so but it’s still nice to enjoy the breeze and hunt some lizards.
Image source: Dave Turner
#29
Got my kitty shelves up last night! I love how they turned out and can’t wait to add!
Image source: Ashlie Tavares
#30
We have plasterboard walls that won’t support climbing equipment. However these window shelves are fantastic! Relatively cheap and very comfortable. Our cats love them and would highly recommend.
Image source: Bob Clive
