This Cartoonist Perfectly Captures What It’s Like To Live With Cats (20 Pics)

Jim Benton is a cartoonist, author, and illustrator best known for his instantly recognizable humor, expressive characters, and long-running work in comics and children’s books. In this article in particular, we turn attention to cats through a mix of single panel illustrations and short comic strips that capture their laziness, chaos, confidence, and oddly human logic.

Whether it is a cat delivering an unhinged internal monologue, causing accidental destruction, or judging the people around it, Benton’s work plays with everyday moments and pushes them into absurd territory. The result is a collection of cat comics and illustrations that are definitely going to put a smile on your face one way or another.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | jimbenton.com | gocomics.com

#1

Image source: jimbentonshots

#2

Image source: jimbentonshots

#3

Image source: jimbentonshots

#4

Image source: jimbentonshots

#5

Image source: jimbentonshots

#6

Image source: jimbentonshots

#7

Image source: jimbentonshots

#8

Image source: jimbentonshots

#9

Image source: jimbentonshots

#10

Image source: jimbentonshots

#11

Image source: jimbentonshots

#12

Image source: jimbentonshots

#13

Image source: jimbentonshots

#14

Image source: jimbentonshots

#15

Image source: jimbentonshots

#16

Image source: jimbentonshots

#17

Image source: jimbentonshots

#18

Image source: jimbentonshots

#19

Image source: jimbentonshots

#20

Image source: jimbentonshots

