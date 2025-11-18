Hey Pandas, How Do I Ask My Late Son’s Ex-Girlfriend To Take A Paternity (Grandparent’s Paternity) Test?

I need help!
The dates when she was with other men and only possibly my son make us wonder if her baby is my dead son’s – or not.
#1
I’m sorry for your loss. I’m curious how old your grandchild is. If you already have a relationship with your grandkid, maybe leave it alone. I’m not sure how you can ask that question without causing some drama, so what if you test your DNA against the child instead? You’d be able to find out if you share any DNA or not.
#2
Nicely
It’s the only advice I can give because you don’t want to upset her.
Good luck
#3
You don’t.
