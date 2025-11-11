I Created Clever Packaging Concept For Chewing Gum

I am Hani Douaji, a conceptual visual designer from Syria, and I have created this clever packaging concept for Trident Gum.
Trident Xtra Care is a chewing sugar-free gum that helps protect teeth and gums in between meals and gives a whiter brighter smile. I created an amusing, fun, playful and interactive packaging which enhances the main feature of the product “Protecting Teeth”.
A range of six packs that represent three flavors, each pack has an illustration of a mouth with either a pair of feminine lips or a manly mustache. The chewing gum looks like pearly white teeth through the mouth die-cut window. The Blister chewing gums is designed to look like a set of bright teeth on pink gums.
Consumers can interact with the new packaging in a fun and simple way. By holding the packaging up to their mouths they can put bright smiles on their faces.
More info: Behance
Cool Mint – Lips
How it works
Preview-Female
Cool Mint – Mustache
Preview-Male
Spearmint – Lips
Spearmint – Mustache
Peppermint – Lips
Peppermint – Mustache
Blister chewing gums
The family
Follow Us