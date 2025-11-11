This Leather Cat Battle Armor Will Help Felines Enslave Humanity

If cats, with their superior stealth, razor-sharp claws, keen night-vision and misanthropic temperament weren’t already terrifying, they will be now with this suit of black spiked battle-cat armor.
Etsy artist schnabuble, ordinarily in the business of creating fantasy costumes and accessories for adults, created the fearsome suit of armor. Here’s her description:
“The imposing torso section features several riveted, articulated plates and a terrifying rack of dorsal spines. Your cat’s hindquarters are sheathed beneath exquisitely arrayed overlapping scales stitched to a soft leather backing, adorned with nickel silver dome rivets. Midnight black scales and plates are finished with a glossy protective coat and seamlessly join together like the petals of a deadly flower. Adjustable at the collar with elastic and two nickel silver buckles, and at the belly with grommeted corset-style lacing for a secure, comfortable fit.”
It looks incredible, but we can’t help feeling that it was a bit irresponsible unleashing such a menace upon the world. What if it can’t be stopped?
Available for $500 at Etsy (via: laughingsquid)
