Hey, Pandas! What’s Your Favorite Dessert? (Closed)

Mine is yellow cake with chocolate icing. My mom makes it for my birthday every year even though I am turning 47 next week. What’s your favorite?

Cheesecake!

Sticky toffee pudding with a wee bit of ice cream

Brownie with mint chocolate chip ice cream 🍨 😋

Carrot cake ( without raisins)

Pecan Pie.
Yummy!!

Anything sweet! ‘Back in the day’ a meal wasn’t complete without desert. The biggest punishment was ‘and no desert’!

