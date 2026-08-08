Casey Cott: Bio And Career Highlights

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Casey Cott: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Casey Cott

August 8, 1992

Chagrin Falls, Ohio, US

34 Years Old

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Casey Cott: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Casey Cott?

Casey Morton Cott is an American actor known for his emotionally nuanced performances. His work often brings depth to complex characters on screen and stage.

He first gained widespread attention playing Kevin Keller on The CW’s Riverdale, a role that brought a significant LGBTQ+ character to mainstream television.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Casey Morton Cott grew up as the middle child of Rick and Lori Cott. His older brother, Corey, also pursued a career in acting.

Cott attended Chagrin Falls High School before enrolling at Boston University, later transferring to Carnegie Mellon School of Drama where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2016.

Notable Relationships

A key long-term relationship for Casey Morton Cott is with Nichola Basara; they announced their engagement in December 2020. They are known for keeping much of their private life out of the public eye.

Cott married Nichola Basara in December 2021, and the couple welcomed their son, Cashius Michael Cott, in September 2023.

Career Highlights

Casey Morton Cott’s breakthrough arrived when he landed the pivotal role of Kevin Keller on The CW’s hit series Riverdale. This portrayal marked the first openly gay character in the Archie Comics universe.

Beyond television, Cott made his Broadway debut as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, showcasing his musical theater talents. He also appeared in the Kennedy Center’s production of The Who’s Tommy.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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