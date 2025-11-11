Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Usually when you’re just binge-watching cartoons you don’t really pay attention to the weirdly disproportional bodies of the animated characters. Some have over sized heads, some – squat legs. They really are interesting. Or weird – whatever you prefer. Thanks to an artist from Oregon, Michael Paulus, we can now have a better look at what lies beneath our favorite characters.

Paulus has closely examined some of television’s oddly shaped characters and illustrated their anatomy. The results are awesome! You can purchase these cool anatomical prints on Etsy.

More info: michaelpaulus.com | Etsy | Instagram

#1 Pikachu

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Moomintroll

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#3 Blossom

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#4 Charlie

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#5 Tweety Bird

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#6 Snoopy

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#7 Betty Boop

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Dexter

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#9 Shmoo

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Bubbles

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#11 Thingumy And Bob

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#12 Lucy

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Baby Huey

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#14 Marvin

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#15 Barney

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#16 Mad Scientist

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#17 Fred Flintstone

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#18 Little My

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#19 Little Lotta

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#20 Linus

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#21 Charlie

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#22 Pigpen

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#23 Snufkin

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#24 Eggbert

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

#25 Peppermint Patty

Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Image source: etsy.com

