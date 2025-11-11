Artist Reveals The Skeletons Of Famous Cartoon Characters

Usually when you’re just binge-watching cartoons you don’t really pay attention to the weirdly disproportional bodies of the animated characters. Some have over sized heads, some – squat legs. They really are interesting. Or weird – whatever you prefer. Thanks to an artist from Oregon, Michael Paulus, we can now have a better look at what lies beneath our favorite characters.
Paulus has closely examined some of television’s oddly shaped characters and illustrated their anatomy. The results are awesome! You can purchase these cool anatomical prints on Etsy.
More info: michaelpaulus.com | Etsy | Instagram
#1 Pikachu
Image source: etsy.com
#2 Moomintroll
Image source: etsy.com
#3 Blossom
Image source: etsy.com
#4 Charlie
Image source: etsy.com
#5 Tweety Bird
Image source: etsy.com
#6 Snoopy
Image source: etsy.com
#7 Betty Boop
Image source: etsy.com
#8 Dexter
Image source: etsy.com
#9 Shmoo
Image source: etsy.com
#10 Bubbles
Image source: etsy.com
#11 Thingumy And Bob
Image source: etsy.com
#12 Lucy
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Baby Huey
Image source: etsy.com
#14 Marvin
Image source: etsy.com
#15 Barney
Image source: etsy.com
#16 Mad Scientist
Image source: etsy.com
#17 Fred Flintstone
Image source: etsy.com
#18 Little My
Image source: etsy.com
#19 Little Lotta
Image source: etsy.com
#20 Linus
Image source: etsy.com
#21 Charlie
Image source: etsy.com
#22 Pigpen
Image source: etsy.com
#23 Snufkin
Image source: etsy.com
#24 Eggbert
Image source: etsy.com
#25 Peppermint Patty
Image source: etsy.com
