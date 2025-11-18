Beyoncé Fans Question CMA 2024 Nominations After She’s Snubbed

“She was totally robbed!” That’s what some outraged Beyoncé fans are saying after the artist was locked out of the 2024 edition of the Country Music Awards (CMA).
As the nominees for the ceremony were announced this Monday morning (August 9), the singer did not receive a single nomination despite having one of the biggest country hits of the year, Texas Hold ‘Em.
Fans and critics expected Beyoncé to get some recognition at the awards, with some eagerly awaiting her becoming the first black woman to ever be shortlisted for Album of the Year, thanks to her 8th record, Cowboy Carter.
The album, according to the artist, was inspired by her treatment at the 2016 edition of the ceremony, in which she performed her song Daddy Lessons with The Chicks, drawing a barrage of criticism online.
“For them to disrespect her that way was disgusting,” said Natalie Maines of The Chicks about the incident.
Beyoncé was “robbed” at the 2024 Country Music Awards, receiving zero nominations despite topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with her album Cowboy Carter
Despite not being considered for the awards, the success of Texas Hold ‘Em speaks for itself, having reigned at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 10 consecutive weeks, making it the second-longest chart-topping song of the year.
The success of the song and its album meant that Beyoncé made history by becoming the first Black woman to top the charts of that music genre as a solo artist. However, despite her achievements, the CMA did not consider her for any categories, including Entertainer or Female Vocalist of the Year.
Fans and media outlets theorized that her “snubbing” was in response to her aforementioned 2016 performance, which many considered politically charged at the time, making reference to movements such as Black Lives Matter. The CMA removed her out of the need to, allegedly, distance itself from such topics.
Maines, on the other hand, believed the decision was made in an effort to cater to “racist a–holes bombarding their website with comments and emails.”
Beyoncé described her album as going beyond country music and hinted that she made it in response to the backlash she received from the CMA back in 2016
Another reason being thrown around is the fact that Cowboy Carter was described by Beyoncé herself as not a part of the genre after all.
“This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in March. Despite her statement, Billboard classified the recording as country in their charts.
The singer went on to explain, “[The album was] born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” which fans interpreted as a clear reference to the 2016 incident.
Lyrics of the album’s hits, such as those found on the track Ameriican Requiem, directly address her critics: “Used to say I spoke too country, and the rejection came, said I wasn’t country enough. Said I wouldn’t saddle up, but If that ain’t country, tell me what is?”
The recording had the participation of country legends such as Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, and it was praised by a number of famous country artists like Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Lainey Wilson.
Morgan Wallen walked away with the highest number of nominations at seven, with four of those being for his song I Had Some Help featuring Post Malone
Beyoncé fans were even more annoyed by the fact that Morgan Wallen received a grand total of seven nominations, with four of those being thanks to his song I Had Some Help featuring Post Malone, a songwriter who’s also not known as an exclusively country artist.
Other nominees include Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, who each landed five nominations.
Among those vying for the highest CMA accolade, Entertainer of the Year, are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, as well as the aforementioned Stapleton and Wallen.
Interestingly, Shaboozey, who is featured on Cowboy Carter, was also able to secure nominations for Single of the Year and New Artist of the Year, thanks to A Bar Song, one of the year’s biggest country hits, displacing even Texas Hold ‘Em earlier this year.
Netizens gave mixed reactions to the news of the artist’s “snubbing,” with her fans being angry and her detractors congratulating the CMA for not allowing “fake country” to be part of the ceremony
News of Beyonce’s absence from the award nominations drew a mixed response. Fans of the artist took to social media to express their anger over the decision, considering it as “spiteful” and even “racist.”
“At this point, it’s gotta be spiteful. How do you not nominate her for Artist of the Year after sitting on the Country charts for an entire week? Also, Beyonce isn’t country, but Post Malone is?” wrote one fan.
More neutral netizens expressed a more diverse range of opinions, with some congratulating the awards for not letting what they described as “fake country” compete in the ceremony.
“Even after all the millions she spent shoving her fake country down everyone’s throats? Shocking,” stated one of her critics.
“They definitely made the right decision! It wasn’t country!” another said.
Others were more uncertain, enjoying the artist’s music but considering it to be too extravagant to be grouped with more conventional country music.
“Well, her attempt was interesting but not award worthy, in my opinion. If she’s serious about that genre, she’ll give it a real effort in the future,” one netizen wrote.
The Country Music Awards are set to air on November 20, 2024, and will be broadcast on ABC.
Netizens couldn’t agree on the CMA’s decision, with some supporting the actress, others getting upset about her lack of nominations, and some glad at her absence
