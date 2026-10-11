Cardi B: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cardi B
October 11, 1992
New York City, New York, US
34 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Cardi B?
Cardi B is an American rapper known for her unfiltered charisma and bold, punchy rhymes. Her energetic delivery turned viral social media videos into a historic record-breaking music career that redefined female representation in contemporary mainstream hip-hop music.
She rose to prominence after releasing her breakout debut single “Bodak Yellow” in 2017. The track topped national charts quickly, and she is recognized for her signature razor-sharp manicures.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in the Bronx, Belcalis Almánzar absorbed diverse musical rhythms at home. Her Dominican father and Trinidadian mother raised her in a vibrant neighborhood alongside her younger sister Hennessy Carolina.
She attended Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology during her teenage years. Performances in school musical productions nurtured her creative confidence before she briefly pursued courses at Borough of Manhattan Community College.
Notable Relationships
A high-profile romance defined her personal life when she married fellow rapper Offset in 2017. Their relationship drew intense headline coverage over the years through public collaborations and intermittent separations before she filed for divorce.
The rapper shares three young children with Offset, with whom she manages ongoing co-parenting duties. More recently, she has kept her romantic focus on family and career while building an independent path forward.
Career Highlights
Invasion of Privacy established her dominance on global music charts upon its debut. The historic release featured multi-platinum singles like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” making her the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.
She expanded her brand beyond music through major fashion collaborations and lucrative corporate partnerships. Her high-profile apparel lines with Fashion Nova and Reebok generated massive sales while cementing her status as an influential style figure.
To date, she has collected six Billboard Music Awards and five American Music Awards. Her continuous chart achievements and record-breaking diamond certifications reinforce her legacy as one of the most impactful hip-hop artists of her era.
Signature Quote
“Knock me down nine times, but I get up ten.”
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