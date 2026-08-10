39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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Paris probably has been photographed more than almost any other city in the world, yet street photographer Gaspard Claude deliberately avoids its most recognizable landmarks. Instead of chasing iconic views, he documents the rhythms of everyday life, focusing on the fleeting interactions, chance juxtapositions, and tiny moments that define the city beyond its postcard image.

Working almost exclusively in black and white, Claude photographs people rather than places. His images explore the subtle choreography of public space, where strangers briefly intersect, generations share the same sidewalks, and split-second coincidences transform otherwise ordinary scenes.

More info: gaspardclaude.com | Instagram

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

Image source: gaspard_claude

Much of photographer’s work is made in Paris’s 8th, 16th, and 17th arrondissements, neighborhoods he describes as a constantly changing mix of residents, office workers, tourists, families, dog owners, and people living on the margins of society. Rather than seeking decisive events, he is drawn to what he calls “non-events”, the small, unscripted moments that most passersby overlook but that reveal the city’s character with remarkable honesty.

That observational approach has earned recognition within the street photography community. Claude received a Special Mention in a Street Photography France competition dedicated to humorous and absurd street photography, and his work was later featured in Street Photography France No. 12.

Scroll down to explore his latest photographs, where Paris is revealed not through its monuments, but through the endlessly unpredictable encounters unfolding on its streets.

39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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39 Perfectly Timed Street Photos By Gaspard Claude That Reveal Unseen Side Of Paris

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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