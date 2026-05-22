19 Shameless Looks That Prove Cannes 2026 Was The Latest Victim Of Provocative Outfits

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet has always thrived on spectacle. For decades, celebrities and luxury fashion houses have treated the prestigious event as a global stage for couture experimentation, producing some of the most unforgettable and controversial style moments in pop culture history.
But in 2026, the conversation surrounding Cannes fashion noticeably shifted.
Following the festival’s updated red-carpet guidelines discouraging overly revealing sheer looks, exaggerated trains, and silhouettes that obstruct guest movement, many expected this year’s carpet to move toward more restrained glamour.
Instead, celebrities arrived in outfits that appeared to challenge the rules almost immediately.
While some stars embraced illusion fabrics, subtle transparency, and sculptural couture to work within the festival’s revised guidelines, others leaned fully into daring fashion choices featuring visible breasts, bare looks, dramatic trains, and silhouettes that left little to the imagination.
Several celebrities appeared to intentionally test how strictly Cannes would enforce its updated standards, arriving in illusion mesh ensembles that hinted at n*dity while technically remaining covered, alongside exaggerated gowns and sweeping trains that pushed the boundaries of the festival’s new “efficiency” rules.
At the same time, some of the festival’s most talked-about looks relied less on couture craftsmanship and more on direct exposure, reigniting conversations about where Cannes draws the line between artistic fashion, calculated provocation, and outright dress-code violations.
Here are the Cannes 2026 boundary-pushing looks that came closest to testing the festival’s strict “decency and efficiency” dress code.
#1 Bella Hadid
The internationally recognized supermodel attended Cannes 2026 as a major ambassador for Prada, Chopard, and her fragrance line Ôrəbella, dominating the Croisette with a carefully curated mix of vintage references, archival glamour, and custom haute couture.
For the premiere of La Bataille de Gaulle, Bella Hadid wore a custom ivory Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry that paid direct tribute to late style icon Jane Birkin and the legendary crochet dress she wore to the Gala de l’Union des Artistes in Paris in 1969.
The couture piece became one of the festival’s most technically impressive creations.
According to Schiaparelli, the gown required an extraordinary 22,160 hours of embroidery and the work of 130 artisans to complete.
Rather than using traditional woven fabric, Roseberry constructed the dress with lace embroidery made entirely of cords and threads, creating the illusion of delicate crochet.
The silhouette featured a dramatic plunging neckline extending below Hadid’s navel before meeting a keyhole cut-out held together by a black enamel floral pendant brooch, a direct homage to Birkin’s original styling trick from 1969, when she famously fastened her dress with a similar accessory after wearing it backwards.
Roseberry modernized the original silhouette with bell-shaped flared sleeves, a tightly sculpted corset interior, a lace-up back, and a dramatic two-tier mermaid train.
While the upper half embraced vintage-inspired modesty, the lower overlay transitioned into sheer embroidered fabric along Bella’s thighs, subtly revealing the corseted bodysuit layered underneath.
Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Hadid kept the accessories minimal, opting for archival Chopard diamond drop earrings and matching rings.
Hairstylist Jacob Schwartz pulled her hair into a sleek, minimalist bun, while makeup artist Nadia Tayeh created luminous skin and soft, neutral, smoky eyes inspired by the 1960s glamour.
@voguegermany @Bella Hadid at #cannesfilmfestival 2026. #voguegermany #cannes #cannes2026 #bellahadid ♬ original sound – r7ptor
Image source: Getty/Daniele Venturelli , Getty/Benjamin Cremel
#2 Camélia Jordana
Camélia Jordana delivered one of the most conceptually daring fashion moments of Cannes 2026 while attending the premiere of Garance.
The César Award-winning French-Algerian artist first rose to prominence as a finalist on the reality competition Nouvelle Star in 2009 before building a successful dual career as both a pop musician and critically acclaimed actress in French cinema.
Jordana walked the red carpet to promote her animated film Viva Carmen! (Carmen, l’oiseau rebelle) in the Directors’ Fortnight section and performed a live acoustic set at Jardin SACEM, celebrating the film’s soundtrack.
However, it was her appearance at the Garance premiere that generated major fashion buzz.
For the screening, she wore a striking conceptual ensemble from Marine Serre’s Spring 2025 collection that cleverly navigated Cannes’ tightened restrictions on n*ked dressing.
The most talked-about element of the look was the completely transparent mesh plastron bodice, which created the illusion of a bare torso.
Instead of traditional fabric coverage, the gown relied on layered metallic necklaces and jeweled chains intricately built into the sheer mesh to strategically conceal her breasts.
The dramatic upper half flowed into a voluminous black floor-length maxi skirt that contrasted sharply against the structured, body-contouring bodice.
Jordana completed the look with a messy updo, keeping her styling intentionally understated so the intricate bodice construction remained the focal point.
@brutofficiel Camélia Jordana au Festival de Cannes #cannes2026 ♬ son original – Brut.
Image source: Getty/Mike Marsland
#3 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard is an Academy Award-winning actress who remains one of France’s most celebrated cinematic figures after making history with her Oscar-winning portrayal of Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose.
Beyond critically acclaimed French cinema, Cotillard has also starred in major Hollywood productions, including Inception and The Dark Knight Rises.
A longtime Cannes regular, Cotillard attended the 2026 festival to support two major projects: Roma Elastica and Karma.
As a longtime Chanel ambassador and face of Chanel No. 5, she also served as one of the luxury house’s most prominent red-carpet representatives throughout the festival.
For the Roma Elastica premiere, Marion opted for a semi-sheer black Chanel gown styled by Eliott Bliss.
The sleeveless boatneck design relied on intricate spiderweb-like crochet detailing featuring a woven pattern with a body-hugging silhouette.
The material transitioned into translucent mesh panels across her midriff and legs, subtly revealing her silhouette beneath the fabric.
The actress paired the edgy Chanel creation with sparkling Chanel High Jewelry pieces, while hairstylist Rudy Marmet styled her hair into a polished deep side part, and makeup artist Christophe Danchaud completed the look with soft smoky eyes and a muted mauve lip.
@voguefrance #MarionCotillard monte les marches avec difficulté mais, sublime, dans une robe noire moulante et toute en transparence, signée @ChanelOfficial. L’actrice fait sensation auprès du public cannois. #Cannes2026 #cannes ♬ original sound – nasatro
Image source: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
According to fashion experts, the shift may actually be pushing red-carpet style into a new creative era.
“Restriction can actually sharpen creativity,” explained Matthew Coats, Programme Leader for BA Fashion Design, Winchester School of Art, at the University of Southampton, while speaking with Bored Panda.
According to Coats, stylists and designers now have to create “the appearance of risk without directly breaking the rules,” leading to more intentional construction, illusionary detailing, and couture craftsmanship rather than relying solely on shock value or body exposure.
As he argued, “A look begins to conflict with a stricter dress code when transparency becomes the whole message rather than one element within a resolved garment. At that point, the question shifts from ‘What is this design doing?’ to ‘How much attention can this body generate?’ That is where empowerment becomes more complicated.”
#4 Luciana Fuster
Luciana Fuster made a glamorous Cannes debut while attending the premiere of El Ser Querido (The Beloved) as an international media guest and fashion ambassador.
The Peruvian television host, actress, and model rose to global prominence after winning Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam and has since become one of Latin America’s most-followed modern celebrities, boasting millions of social media followers across platforms.
Her Cannes appearance was widely celebrated by international outlets as a significant moment for Latin American representation on one of cinema’s most prestigious global stages.
In addition to attending the premiere, Fuster also served as a celebrity hostess and panel guest at the Fashion Connect event at the Carlton Hotel during the festival week.
For the red carpet, she wore a gold-toned gown designed by Mario Rosales, featuring a heavily structured corset base layered beneath sheer gold mesh, creating a translucent effect.
Intricate golden embroidery and thousands of tiny micro-crystals were woven throughout the fabric, allowing the gown to maintain a refined, couture-inspired finish while still embracing the sheer trend.
From the hips downward, the silhouette transformed into a flowing skirt crafted from golden tulle and georgette.
Luciana paired the dramatic look with metallic gold stiletto sandals to maintain the monochromatic palette.
Because the bodice already featured extensive embellishment, her styling team kept the accessories relatively minimal, opting for intricate diamond-and-gold drop earrings rather than heavy statement necklaces.
@lucianafusterg_ Cannes Film Festival 🤍🤍🤍 Sigo sin creer que estoy aquí 🥹, un sueñooo!!
♬ Woman’s glow – Yunna serene
Image source: Getty/Ernesto Ruscio
#5 Taylor Hill
Former Victoria’s Secert angel Taylor Hill attended the premiere of the competition film Fjord as a VIP ambassador for Roberto Cavalli.
The American model has become one of the fashion industry’s most recognizable runway stars, fronting campaigns for luxury houses including Lancôme, Versace, and Ralph Lauren.
Her Cannes 2026 appearance was closely tied to Roberto Cavalli’s major festival presence that weekend, including the brand’s exclusive Roberto Cavalli Dinner at Annex Beach.
For the premiere, Hill wore a dramatic black Roberto Cavalli evening gown inspired by archival Hollywood silhouettes.
The design featured intricate lace detailing, sculpted textures, and a structured silhouette.
Taylor’s lace gown featured a high-neckline with full sleeves, a flowy skirt, and a dramatic plunging neckline in the back.
Due to the sheer elements, her black underwear was clearly visible underneath, while the top left little to the imagination.
She paired the gown with shimmering diamond jewelry from Messika, while celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo created neutral smoky eyes and muted rosy lips.
Meanwhile, renowned hairstylist Marty Harper completed the look with a sleek wet-look hairstyle that emphasized the gown’s dramatic neckline and structure.
@gala.fr #taylorhill #cannes2026 #cannesfilmfestival #tiktokfashion ♬ suara asli – 𝟑𝟎𝟑 𝐍𝐨𝐚.`𖤐 – Noa.
Image source: Getty/Arnold Jerocki
#6 Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey, who rose to global fame through Sex Education before starring in Barbie, attended the festival as part of the Full Phil cast alongside Kristen Stewart and Woody Harrelson.
For the midnight premiere screening, Emma wore a custom all-white Louis Vuitton evening gown styled by Jamie Mizrahi.
The dress featured a conservative high neckline, long sleeves, and floor-length silk construction.
However, the minimalist silhouette featured a dramatic inverted plunging cut-out running down the front of the gown, exposing much of her torso beneath the structured fabric.
An integrated scarf detail flowed behind her as she ascended the Palais des Festivals staircase, adding soft movement to the otherwise sleek silhouette.
She completed the ensemble with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry pieces, while her blonde bob was styled into soft waves and paired with fresh, radiant makeup.
Due to its more conservative structure, Mackey’s gown aligned closely with Dr. Naomi’s observation that “there are so many wonderful gowns… which become more memorable than the see-through, body-exposing outfits, which may catch attention, but do not always radiate sophistication or favorable media attention.”
Image source: Getty/Aurore Marechal
Meanwhile, Dr. Naomi Braithwaite, associate professor of Fashion and Material Culture at Nottingham Trent University, believes the stricter approach may be encouraging a return to classic red-carpet glamour.
“There are so many wonderful gowns in striking colors which become more memorable than the see-through, body exposing outfits,” she noted, adding that the evolving dress code seems to have “triggered a renewed focus on the dress, rather than focusing attention on how the body is expressed and at times exposed.”
Still, not every celebrity interpreted the rules the same way.
#7 Chloé Zao
Chloé Zhao attended the Cannes Film Festival 2026, serving as an official jury member for the festival’s 79th edition.
The acclaimed director made history after winning the Academy Award for Best Director for Nomadland, becoming the first woman of color to receive the honor.
At Cannes 2026, Zhao joined the prestigious main competition jury alongside stars including Demi Moore and Stellan Skarsgård under Jury President Park Chan-wook.
For the opening ceremony and premiere of La Vénus Électrique (The Electric Venus), she wore a striking custom Gabriela Hearst design centered around the label’s “Solway” gown from the Autumn/Winter 2026 collection.
The long black dress was crafted from a blend of merino wool and silk and featured an intricate knit lace pattern that created a semi-transparent effect throughout the gown.
Rather than relying on exposed skin alone, the gown used texture, layering, and artisanal construction to create depth and visual intrigue.
Speaking about her Cannes wardrobe, Zhao told Vogue, “This is one of the very few times that I’m at a festival not representing a film, so there’s a lot of freedom for me to have fun — there’s less pressure.”
“I wanted to have fun and be playful, and a little messy — not follow any rules,” she added.
Designer Gabriela Hearst later revealed that the gown’s aesthetic drew inspiration from the Gnostic Bible and the iconography of Mary Magdalene, reinforcing the outfit’s spiritual, artistic, and almost medieval mood.
Image source: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
#8 Charlotte Cardin
Charlotte Cardin attended the event not only as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador supporting the “Lights on Women’s Worth” initiative, but also as a guest for the premiere of the Franco-Belgian competition film La Vie d’une femme (A Woman’s Life), and as a high-jewelry muse for Boucheron.
The award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and former model, who rose to prominence after becoming a finalist on the reality competition La Voix in 2013, wore a custom Saint Laurent gown designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
The look was a fully transparent black lace halter-neck dress crafted from intricate floral lacework that clung closely to her silhouette.
At first glance, the fabric appeared entirely sheer, but Cardin deliberately balanced the effect by pairing it with solid black high-waisted briefs.
She completed the ensemble with diamond drop earrings and a sleek, pulled-back updo, allowing the lace’s craftsmanship to remain the focal point.
Dr. Braithwaite praised approaches like this for “finding a new way to project” fashion creativity, suggesting that Cannes’ evolving rules are encouraging designers and stylists to rethink how transparency and elegance can coexist on the red carpet.
Meanwhile, Coats noted that “sheer and revealing dressing has become one of the dominant red-carpet languages of the last decade, and Cannes has often been central to that shift,” adding that “a revealing look can still be highly resolved fashion design” when it is supported by proportion, construction, and intent.
@lorealparis Confidence looks good on you @charlottecardin 💫 Shining bright at Cannes film festival. #lorealparis #cannes2026 ♬ son original – L’Oréal Paris
Image source: Getty/Ernesto Ruscio
#9 Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster made her long-awaited Cannes debut while celebrating a major milestone in her career: the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious.
Best known for playing Mia Toretto in the multi-billion-dollar Fast & Furious franchise, Jordana rose to international fame after starring in the original 2001 action film alongside Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker.
Her Cannes appearance carried an added emotional weight as she reunited on the festival steps with Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, for a special midnight salute screening honoring the franchise’s legacy.
Beyond the anniversary tribute, Brewster was also invited to participate in the prestigious Kering Women in Motion Talk, where she reflected on women in action cinema and the changing beauty standards she has witnessed throughout her 25-year Hollywood career.
For the milestone screening, she wore a structured black Roberto Cavalli evening gown styled by Katie Bofshever.
At first glance, the dress appeared relatively restrained, but its most striking detail was a dramatic sheer lace panel running entirely down one side of her body.
The transparent cutout revealed skin from the waist down to the ankle, and rather than relying on full-body transparency, the gown used strategic placement to introduce exposure in a way that felt deliberate and controlled.
Matthew shared, “A stricter dress code does not necessarily end sheer dressing; it changes the techniques through which it appears.”
He explained, “We may see more controlled transparency, more illusion fabrics, more embroidery, more strategic lining, more sculptural cut-outs and more emphasis on couture-level construction.”
Brewster’s Roberto Cavalli gown appeared to fit squarely within that category. Instead of making exposure the entire statement, the sheer lace panel functioned as a sculptural design element.
Image source: Getty/Andreas Rentz , Getty/Lionel Hahn
While some attendees embraced elegant reinvention, others arrived in outfits that appeared to intentionally challenge Cannes’ updated standards through headline-grabbing styling choices.
And because terms like “decency” and “appropriate” remain “highly subjective” in fashion, as Matthew pointed out, many of the festival’s boldest looks sparked online debate about whether they represented artistic expression or simply clever loopholes within the rules themselves.
#10 Léa Elui
Léa Elui brought influencer glamour to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 while attending the world premiere of El Ser Querido (The Beloved), the highly anticipated Spanish-French drama starring Javier Bardem.
The French dancer, model, and digital creator first rose to international fame through Musical.ly, now TikTok, where her dance videos and lifestyle content helped transform her into one of France’s most-followed social media figures.
Elui attended as an official VIP ambassador for luxury partners including Sol de Janeiro and Campari.
For the premiere, she wore a custom Etam evening gown that blended old-Hollywood drama with modern sheer detailing.
The sleeveless halter-neck design featured a fitted lace bodice crafted from completely transparent floral fabric, paired with a flowing satin skirt that featured a dramatic thigh-high slit along the left leg.
It featured a plunging neckline and a matching satin cape attached to her forearms, while Elui further elevated the ensemble with an extensive suite of Chopard high jewelry, including sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings, a coordinating gemstone necklace, and a diamond tennis bracelet.
Expert Coats explained that “designers and stylists now have to negotiate the appearance of risk without directly breaking the rules.”
“That can produce more sophisticated fashion, because the drama has to come from design rather than exposure alone.”
Léa Etam ensemble reflected exactly that approach. Rather than relying entirely on n*ked dressing, the look used texture, a risqué thigh-high slit, and statement jewelry to create a glamorous red-carpet statement.
@madamefigarofr #leaelui avant sa montée des marches 💫🤍 #Cannes2026 #festivaldecannes @Hôtel Martinez Cannes 🇫🇷 ♬ original sound – CENT
Image source: Getty/Daniele Venturelli
#11 Nataly Osmann
Nataly Osmann attended the world premiere of Fatherland, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski.
The global influencer and journalist rose to international fame alongside her husband, photographer Murad Osmann, after co-creating the viral #FollowMeTo travel photography movement, the instantly recognizable image series featuring a woman leading the viewer through famous landmarks by hand.
Over the years, the project evolved into a worldwide media brand spanning books, campaigns, and television.
A longtime Cannes regular, Osmann attended the festival as both a high-fashion influencer and a luxury-brand collaborator.
She wore a custom black Yana Dress ensemble styled by Kate Tabakova.
The outfit centered on an entirely sheer black chiffon blouse featuring voluminous, billowy sleeves, exaggerated structured shoulder pads, and a sharp high-neck collar.
Beneath the transparent chiffon layer, Nataly wore an intricate black lace br*lette that remained fully visible through the sheer fabric.
The bottom half featured a heavy satin-velvet maxi skirt with an asymmetrical wrap waistline and subtle trailing train, while its ultra-low structure exposed the lace underlayer beneath, a thong-cut bodysuit that revealed much of her lower back and hips.
One user reacted strongly to the back detailing, writing, “But the view from the back of the dress, sorry, was not impressed, rather something unpleasant, as if the skirt fell.”
Another user commented, “Everything is very bad, from the dress to an incomprehensible ponytail. Natalia has always seemed so sophisticated and feminine, but this image is a total failure.”
Others expressed, “It only resembles expensive evening lingerie with a bathrobe, not an evening dress.”
Osmann accessorized the look with oversized, sculptural silver drop earrings from Yana Jewelry, while her makeup leaned into classic glamour with a sleek, center-parted low bun and a bold red lip.
Image source: Getty/Daniele Venturelli , Getty/Daniele Venturelli
#12 Theodora
Theodora, the French-Congolese musician best known for her genre-blending indie pop and alternative sound, was invited as an official performer for Cannes’ 79th opening ceremony.
She was joined by fellow French artist Oklou for a live performance honoring The Beatles.
Following her opening-night appearance, Theodora also attended several major premieres as a VIP guest, including the screening of La Vie d’une femme (A Woman’s Life).
For the event, she wore a completely translucent white organza gown from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
The dress featured asymmetrical corseted draping, a signature element of the Vivienne Westwood house, but it was the gown’s near-total transparency that immediately fueled online debate.
The sheer mesh exposed much of her torso beneath the fabric, relying on carefully placed undergarments to bypass the festival’s security standards.
The look was styled by Karmo, who opted for natural curls, fresh dewy makeup, delicate silver rings, and small earrings, while plaid Vivienne Westwood peep-toe platform sandals completed the ensemble.
As expert Coats observed, “It is not simply about how much skin is visible. It is about whether the garment still feels designed.”
“Tasteful sheer fashion usually has a clear sense of composition: proportion, silhouette, textile, opacity, embellishment, placement and movement are all carefully considered.”
While the Vivienne Westwood gown clearly embraced couture craftsmanship, its extreme transparency still positioned it among the festival’s most openly provocative looks, directly challenging the event’s stricter standards.
Image source: Getty/Gisela Schober
#13 Havana Rose Liu
Havana Rose Liu made a dramatic Cannes debut, attending the world premiere of her futuristic thriller Her Private Hell, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.
The rising actress and multimedia artist first gained widespread attention through the comedy Bottoms and thriller No Exit, with Cannes 2026 marking one of the biggest red-carpet moments of her career so far.
In addition to supporting Her Private Hell, Liu also attended the prestigious Kering Women in Motion Awards during the festival week.
For the premiere, she wore a striking custom Balenciaga gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from richly saturated blood-red silk chiffon and featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with fluid draping that wrapped around her frame.
While the gown initially appeared classically glamorous, closer inspection revealed a more modern, edgy construction through structured side cut-outs and a bandage-inspired bodice.
At the back, the gown extended into a dramatic, caped, trailing panel, creating movement and theatricality without becoming overwhelmingly oversized.
Expert Dr. Braithwaite described Liu’s ensemble as one of the festival’s more restrained examples of dramatic couture.
“There were some ‘tame’ voluminous gown examples,” she explained.
“Havana Rose Liu certainly had a train to her exotic red dress, but whether it was long enough to hold up the flow of people across the red carpet is probably debatable.”
Havana later revealed to W Magazine that she intentionally chose the crimson shade over a black alternative because the color held personal symbolism tied to her Chinese heritage and childhood traditions, describing it as a lucky, grounding ritual for her first Cannes appearance.
Image source: Getty/Daniele Venturelli
#14 Riley Keough
Riley Keough attended the event to promote her new film Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales) and appear as a high-profile ambassador for Chanel.
For the premiere, Riley wore a blush-pink Chanel Spring 2026 Couture ensemble featuring a sheer organza two-piece set, designed with a collarless, button-up blazer and a matching midi skirt.
At first glance, the outfit appeared fully transparent under camera flashes; however, it was carefully constructed around a styling “loophole.”
Beneath the sheer fabric, the Daisy Jones & the Six star wore skin-toned boy shorts paired with a contrasting baby blue lace br*, creating an optical effect.
She completed the ensemble with classic Chanel pumps and diamond drop earrings.
Fashion expert Dr Naomi Braithwaite suggested that looks like this sit directly in the evolving tension Cannes is trying to manage.
Naomi said, “Keough’s sheer outfit in some ways was quite classic in its styling yet was perhaps a way of provoking this year’s no sheer/n*dity dress code…”
“It was pretty see-through, but in terms of styling it was quite modest in its approach and not very revealing when worn with a pair of what seemed to be short shorts underneath.”
The expert added, “I would say Riley Keough’s sheer ensemble is probably a good example of ‘tasteful’ sheer fashion.”
She also observed that Cannes’ shifting standards may be “triggering a renewed focus on the dress, rather than focusing attention on how the body is expressed and at times exposed,” a shift that Keough’s look both embodies and subtly challenges.
Unlike more overtly provocative appearances on the Croisette this year, Keough’s styling did not rely on full exposure, but instead on controlled transparency and calculated illusion.
Image source: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis
#15 Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the Cannes Film Festival 2026 to walk the red carpet for the world premiere of Fjord, the highly anticipated competition film directed by Cristian Mungiu.
The British actress, who rose to international fame through acclaimed projects like Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing, was a high-profile ambassador for Gucci and Boucheron at the event.
Alongside her red-carpet appearances, she also attended elite industry events, including the Kering Women in Motion dinner celebrating women’s contributions to film.
For the Fjord premiere, Daisy wore Look 80 from Balenciaga’s Winter 2026 collection, styled by Dani Michelle.
Nicknamed the “Cloudy” gown, the sleeveless semi-sheer column slip combined pale skin-toned chiffon with illusion mesh, creating the appearance of n*ked dressing while still maintaining strategic coverage throughout the silhouette.
The gown was densely embellished with silver sequins, intricate beading, and shimmering paillettes, and featured a dramatic plunging side cut-out and hip-high slit without fully violating Cannes’ modesty standards.
One of the ensemble’s most striking details was the Boucheron Quatre Radiant Edition High Jewellery tie-necklace, which the actress wore backwards so it cascaded elegantly down her exposed back.
The necklace, reportedly valued at $225,000, featured princess, baguette, and round diamonds, and was paired with Boucheron’s Lierre de Paris diamond earrings.
She completed the look with metallic crystal-lined Aquazzura sandals, while reportedly her hairstylist Peter Lux pinned her hair into an elegant updo to emphasize the gown’s dramatic open back.
Although the Balenciaga design embraced illusion dressing, Edgar-Jones’ styling transformed it into a sophisticated example of celebrities creatively working within the festival’s evolving dress code.
@thespillpod Daisy Edgar Jones you take my breath away!! The actress stuns at the premiere of Fjord at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. #daisyedgarjones #daisyedgarjonesedit #cannesfilmfestival #redcarpet #normalpeople ♬ som original – ﾒ𝟶
Image source: Getty/Karwai Tang
#16 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart brought her signature anti-red-carpet edge while promoting her new absurdist comedy Full Phil, directed by French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux and co-starring Woody Harrelson.
A longtime Chanel ambassador, Stewart used the festival to showcase custom looks from the house under the direction of Matthieu Blazy, styled by her frequent collaborator Tara Swennen.
But unlike traditional Cannes glamour, her appearances leaned heavily into subversion, particularly through her choice of footwear.
Defying the festival’s long-standing expectation of “heels,” Kristen arrived in worn vintage Nike sneakers and Look 15 from Chanel’s Spring 2026 Haute Couture collection, featuring a reimagined two-piece set that played with transparency, illusion, and archival Chanel tailoring codes.
At first glance, the ensemble appeared to be a fully sheer tweed co-ord, featuring a short-sleeved collared polo top, patch pockets, and jewel-like pearl buttons, paired with a matching knee-length pencil skirt detailed with utility pockets.
However, beneath the semi-transparent woven mesh fabric, the actress wore layered skin-toned undergarments, including a fitted tank, a sheer baby-pink slip, and matching boy shorts, ensuring full coverage while still creating the impression of n*dity under camera flashes.
Despite the illusion, the ensemble technically adhered to Cannes’ updated “decency” guidelines, as Matthew explained, “a look begins to conflict with a stricter dress code when transparency becomes the whole message rather than one element within a resolved garment.”
He added, “A stricter dress code does not necessarily end sheer dressing; it changes the techniques through which it appears.”
“We may see more controlled transparency, more illusion fabrics, more embroidery, more strategic lining, more sculptural cut-outs, and more emphasis on couture-level construction.”
In Stewart’s case, the outfit doesn’t rely on literal exposure but instead plays with perception.
@indiewire Kristen Stewart has arrived in #Cannes for her latest film, “Full Phil.” #indiewire #kristenstewart ♬ I Run – HAVEN. & Kaitlin Aragon
Image source: Getty/Lionel Hahn
#17 Natasha Poly
Russian supermodel Natasha Poly attended the premiere of El Ser Querido in a daring Ferragamo ensemble that immediately reignited conversations surrounding the festival’s stricter dress code.
She is widely regarded as one of the defining supermodels of the 21st century and has spent decades dominating luxury campaigns, international Vogue covers, and couture runways.
Attending as part of Ferragamo and Chaumet’s luxury fashion partnerships, she showcased a complete look from Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, designed by creative director Maximilian Davis, at the globally watched festival.
Styled by Ilya Vanzato, the gown’s most provocative element was its completely transparent georgette bodice, featuring an ultra-plunging neckline and sheer construction that left large portions of Poly’s chest visible beneath the fabric.
The revealing top sharply contrasted with the lower half of the dress, where intricate smock pleating sculpted tightly around her figure before transitioning into a structured satin fishtail silhouette with a subtle train.
She accessorized the look with black leather opera gloves, Swarovski-embellished satin pumps, archival Chaumet high jewelry, and a tightly slicked-back hairstyle.
The outfit ultimately embodied the exact fashion debate dominating Cannes this year: where sheer couture ends and outright dress-code provocation begins.
Fashion expert Matthew Coats argued that “the line is not simply about how much skin is visible,” but rather “whether the garment still feels designed.”
“Tasteful sheer fashion usually has a clear sense of composition: proportion, silhouette, textile, opacity, embellishment, placement and movement are all carefully considered,” Coats explained.
“The body is revealed, but it is also framed through design intelligence.”
While the gown clearly embraced couture craftsmanship, its dramatically sheer bodice still pushed the festival’s standards for revealing fashion.
Image source: Getty/Hoda Davaine
#18 Lady Victoria
Lady Victoria Hervey turned heads in a revealing feathered mini-dress that appeared to directly challenge the festival’s modesty rules.
The British aristocrat and former early-2000s “It girl,” who is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, attended Cannes as a VIP guest, appearing at premieres including La Vie d’une femme (A Woman’s Life) and Fatherland, while also participating in charity events such as The Better World Fund Gala.
However, it was her daytime photocall appearance outside the Hôtel Martinez that quickly became one of the festival’s most talked-about rule-breaking moments.
For the event, Victoria wore a custom white asymmetrical cocktail mini-dress by Madleine Couture, featuring a high neckline, sleeveless silhouette, and completely transparent mesh paneling across the chest, which she wore entirely br*less.
The daring bodice sharply contrasted against the layers of voluminous white ostrich feathers at the bottom, which formed a dramatic skirt.
She paired the ultra-short hemline with metallic silver strappy stilettos featuring reflective heels and delicate ankle wraps.
Because the transparent upper half of the dress was designed to fully expose her breasts, Hervey skipped statement necklaces entirely, accessorizing only with understated diamond stud earrings and a few platinum rings.
Fashion expert Matthew noted that “the body is revealed, but it is also framed through design intelligence. The best sheer dressing creates tension between exposure and concealment.”
Coats also pointed out that “revealing dress can absolutely be self-authored and powerful, but it can also be absorbed into a media economy that rewards visibility, shock and viral circulation,” a dynamic many critics felt surrounded Hervey’s headline-making appearance.
Image source: Getty/Gisela Schober
#19 Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford made a striking return to the Cannes red carpet, attending the opening ceremony and the premiere of the French film La Vénus Électrique (The Electric Venus) as a high-profile industry guest and longtime festival regular.
For the premiere, the Gossip Girl alum wore a semi-sheer black sequined Giorgio Armani gown that shimmered under the lights but remained fully transparent from top to bottom.
Instead of opting for subtle under-layering, Rutherford leaned into contrast styling, pairing the look with visible opaque black high-waisted briefs and a matching br*, turning her undergarments into a deliberate part of the outfit.
She completed the look with pointed black heels, a diamond statement necklace accented with pale blue stones, and her signature sleek low bun.
Kelly’s appearance was especially notable given Cannes’ newly reinforced charter discouraging sheer exposure on the red carpet.
While the gown technically maintained coverage, its transparency and styling choices placed it firmly in the gray area of the festival’s evolving rules.
Dr. Naomi observed that “although it is clearly see-through, the worn undergarments ensure there is limited exposure. I think that over the last few years we have had overexposure to the sheer/n*dity look, and it is rather refreshing to see looks that are different.”
“It is a signal of something new happening,” she added.
Her perspective positioned the look less as outright provocation and more as part of a broader shift in red-carpet fashion.
Image source: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain
Cannes 2026 ultimately emerged as a prime example of how red-carpet fashion continues to evolve under tighter scrutiny.
As Matthew noted, “Cannes is clearly trying to protect a particular idea of prestige: cinema, glamour, ceremony and institutional decorum. But fashion has always tested the boundaries of respectability, and red carpets are never neutral spaces.”
What became clear across this year’s most talked-about looks is that restriction did not eliminate creativity; it redirected it.
Designers leaned into craftsmanship, sculptural tailoring, embroidery, and optical illusion techniques to create impact without relying solely on body exposure.
At the same time, Coats highlighted the underlying tension that remains central to these debates: “The risk is that terms like ‘decency’ are subjective and are often applied more heavily to women’s bodies than to men’s fashion.”
“So while the rules may protect the event’s image, they also raise questions about who gets policed, what kinds of bodies are considered appropriate, and where creativity is allowed to sit.”
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