Conservative Figure’s Alleged Lesbian Past Just Became An Internet Obsession, And The Memes Are Already Brutal

Candace Owens has found herself at the center of a fresh wave of online speculation after an X user posted a lengthy thread alleging that several lesbian dating profiles from 2008-2009 were connected to her.
One profile mentioned in the thread used the username “Candamo429,” which the account holder claimed matched the 37-year-old far-right commentator’s name, Candace Amber Owens, and her April 29 birthday.
The username was used for a 2008 YouTube account associated with Owens’ time at the University of Rhode Island, a detail that is publicly documented.
Other accounts highlighted in the post included “Cdot429” and “letmelickyou13.”
The former allegedly described its owner as a lesbian and listed Stamford, Connecticut, which the X account identified as Owens’ hometown. The latter described its user as bisexual while indicating an exclusive interest in women. Its IP address was also allegedly traced to the University of Rhode Island.
One of the most controversial allegations in the thread, however, concerned an account called “collegef**k5,” which the X user also claimed belonged to Owen.
According to the post, Owens logged into the account in January 2022, years after her 2019 marriage to British businessman George Farmer. The account, therefore, accused Owens of being unfaithful to her husband with a female partner and characterized the claim as inconsistent with her public image as a traditional Christian and devout wife.
The allegations remain unverified in their entirety. Nevertheless, the claims quickly became fodder for social media humor.
One widely circulated joke referenced the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain, with a post reading, “Candace Owens starring in BrokeBlack Mountain soon, I guess.”
Another meme used the phrase “Release Candace Owens lesbo files,” parodying the language surrounding information about Jeffrey Epstein, a New York financier who was convicted for exploiting underage girls in 2008.
A third reaction featured the viral “Why are you gay?” clip, which originated from a 2012 Ugandan television interview in which host Simon Kaggwa Njala posed the question to LGBTQ activist Pepe Julian Onziema.
A fourth, meanwhile, paired the caption “Candace Owens denying lesbian allegations” with a scene from Nathan Fielder’s A24 documentary You Can See Everything, in which Elizabeth Holmes is asked whether she is deceiving him.
Holmes responds that she has nothing to deceive him about.
Owens, for her part, has a history of publicly expressing opposition to homosexual relationships.
During a July 2024 interview with Don Lemon, she was asked about gay marriage and responded, “It’s a sin.”
In January of the same year, she also wrote on X that “gender dysphoria is a mental disorder” and criticized the broader LGBTQ+ movement.
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