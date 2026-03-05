Wendy’s Has Now Joined The “Burger Battle” After McDonald’s CEO’s Viral Disaster

The internet witnessed a fast-food chain reaction after McDonald’s triggered a burger battle online.
A video of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski chomping down on a burger went viral online, prompting competitors like Wendy’s, Burger King, and A&W to join the fast-food tasting trend.
And since social media is always hungry for jokes, netizens wasted no time in piling on the shade.
Image credits: Oleg Ivanov/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
It all started with McDonald’s pushing their CEO Chris Kempczinski in front of the camera to taste-test their Big Arch burger.
“I love this product. It is so good. I’m going to do a tasting right now, but I’m going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know,” he said in the video.
Image credits: chrisk_mcd
After the video went viral, Kempczinski got the internet’s full meme treatment, as many viewers felt he seemed awkward and fake.
Some also found Kempczinski’s review less than convincing because he referred to the burger as a “product.”
Fellow burger giants refused to watch from the sidelines as the McDonald’s video made the rounds.
Burger King was among the first rivals to jump on the trend, with the chain’s president, Tom Curtis, tasting the new and improved Whopper.
Image credits: awcanada / chrisk_mcd / burgerking
Image credits: chrisk_mcd
The global chain said they had filmed the video in February to talk about their elevated Whopper.
Curtis was captured directly taking feedback from a customer before hitting the kitchen to watch the signature burger being made.
The Burger King president then took a big bite of the burger and said, “Only one thing missing. A napkin.”
“Now THAT’S a man bite,” a social media user commented on the video. “Take notes McDonald’s.”
Wendy’s president Pete Suerken was captured sinking his teeth into the brand’s iconic Baconator
Image credits: Sean Lin/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Also joining the burger wars was Wendy’s president Pete Suerken, who was captured sinking his teeth into the brand’s iconic Baconator.
“Lots of chatter this week about burgers,” the brand wrote alongside the March 4 video.
Image credits: The Wendy’s Company
“Thought we’d remind everyone what fresh, never frozen tastes like. Our U.S. President Pete Suerken knows a burger that’s worth a second bite,” the caption went on to say.
“What’s your favorite way to eat a Wendy’s hamburger?”
Image credits: The Wendy’s Company
Image credits: Wendys
Suerken was seen walking around a Wendy’s kitchen and making their Baconator from scratch.
Repeating the brand’s famous expression, he said, “fresh, never frozen,” as he flipped the patties on the grill.
“Now THAT’S a man bite. Take notes McDonald’s,” one netizen commented on the rival videos
Image credits: The Wendy’s Company
Suerken then went over to the ice cream machine to get himself a Frosty and said, “Is this set up today? Oh wait, our machines are always working.”
The remark seemed to be a dig at McDonald’s, whose broken machines often leave customers disappointed when they ask for ice cream.
Suerken then sat down in front of a tray with his fries, drink, and a chocolate Frosty.
“I’ve been waiting for this all day,” he said while unwrapping the Baconator in his hands.
“Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef, our Applewood smoked bacon, our brand-new bun, our square burger cooked on a flat grill,” he said. “Amazing. Absolutely wonderful.”
A&W joined the chat with a direct parody of Chris Kempczinski’s taste-testing video
Image credits: awcanada / chrisk_mcd / burgerking
Meanwhile, A&W threw shade at McDonald’s with a more direct parody of Chris Kempczinski’s video.
Starring in the spoof was actor Allen Lulu, who has been the face of the Canadian burger-maker for years.
Lulu was filmed tasting the Teen Burger and seemingly mocking Kempczinski’s review of the Big Arch.
Image credits: awcanada
“We love this product, which most people call a burger. I don’t even know how to attack it,” he said in the tongue-in-cheek video.
“It has a unique bread that some would call a bun,” he sarcastically said. He went on to describe “the lettuce, which is green, and the pickles, which make it taste pickle-y.”
“And the teen sauce. The iconic teen sauce,” he added.
Lulu wrapped up the video with a friendly invite to Kempczinski to join him for lunch.
“Just you, me, and a couple of Teen Burgers,” he said. “See you at lunch, Chris. See you at A&W.”
“Why are they all the same person? Is there a CEO factory we don’t know about?” one commented online
Image credits: SolanaMadman
Image credits: YomiQuinnley
Image credits: seminoleboyz
Image credits: lowkeychasex
Image credits: the1relax
Image credits: TheAudacity_26
Image credits: timecaptales
Image credits: ProfessionaIYB
Image credits: JUST_KAWS
Image credits: kxxngspade
Image credits: cinemamotionss
Image credits: KnowingBetterYT
Image credits: 106th
Image credits: Alexmcbme
Image credits: YYC_Cowtown
Image credits: EverydayIDecay
Image credits: simonwu
Image credits: DOGofBitcoinHQ
Image credits: LynAldenContact
Image credits: feydemon
Image credits: MostCrucified
Image credits: theashleyray
Image credits: Cirnose
Image credits: brookstweetz
