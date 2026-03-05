Wendy’s Has Now Joined The “Burger Battle” After McDonald’s CEO’s Viral Disaster

by

The internet witnessed a fast-food chain reaction after McDonald’s triggered a burger battle online.

A video of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski chomping down on a burger went viral online, prompting competitors like Wendy’s, Burger King, and A&W to join the fast-food tasting trend.

And since social media is always hungry for jokes, netizens wasted no time in piling on the shade.

Fast food giants like Wendy’s, Burger King, and A&W have spoken after McDonald’s unwittingly triggered a burger battle

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

It all started with McDonald’s pushing their CEO Chris Kempczinski in front of the camera to taste-test their Big Arch burger.

“I love this product. It is so good. I’m going to do a tasting right now, but I’m going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know,” he said in the video.

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: chrisk_mcd

After the video went viral, Kempczinski got the internet’s full meme treatment, as many viewers felt he seemed awkward and fake.

Some also found Kempczinski’s review less than convincing because he referred to the burger as a “product.”

Fellow burger giants refused to watch from the sidelines as the McDonald’s video made the rounds.

Burger King was among the first rivals to jump on the trend, with the chain’s president, Tom Curtis, tasting the new and improved Whopper.

Burger King was among the first rivals to jump on the trend after Kempczinski’s video 

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: awcanada / chrisk_mcd / burgerking

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: chrisk_mcd

The global chain said they had filmed the video in February to talk about their elevated Whopper.

Curtis was captured directly taking feedback from a customer before hitting the kitchen to watch the signature burger being made.

The Burger King president then took a big bite of the burger and said, “Only one thing missing. A napkin.”

“Now THAT’S a man bite,” a social media user commented on the video. “Take notes McDonald’s.”

Wendy’s president Pete Suerken was captured sinking his teeth into the brand’s iconic Baconator

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: Sean Lin/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Also joining the burger wars was Wendy’s president Pete Suerken, who was captured sinking his teeth into the brand’s iconic Baconator.

“Lots of chatter this week about burgers,” the brand wrote alongside the March 4 video.

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: The Wendy’s Company

“Thought we’d remind everyone what fresh, never frozen tastes like. Our U.S. President Pete Suerken knows a burger that’s worth a second bite,” the caption went on to say.

“What’s your favorite way to eat a Wendy’s hamburger?”

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: The Wendy’s Company

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: Wendys

Suerken was seen walking around a Wendy’s kitchen and making their Baconator from scratch.

Repeating the brand’s famous expression, he said, “fresh, never frozen,” as he flipped the patties on the grill.

“Now THAT’S a man bite. Take notes McDonald’s,” one netizen commented on the rival videos 

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: The Wendy’s Company

Suerken then went over to the ice cream machine to get himself a Frosty and said, “Is this set up today? Oh wait, our machines are always working.”

The remark seemed to be a dig at McDonald’s, whose broken machines often leave customers disappointed when they ask for ice cream.

Suerken then sat down in front of a tray with his fries, drink, and a chocolate Frosty.

“I’ve been waiting for this all day,” he said while unwrapping the Baconator in his hands.

“Wendy’s fresh, never-frozen beef, our Applewood smoked bacon, our brand-new bun, our square burger cooked on a flat grill,” he said. “Amazing. Absolutely wonderful.”

A&W joined the chat with a direct parody of Chris Kempczinski’s taste-testing video

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: awcanada / chrisk_mcd / burgerking

Meanwhile, A&W threw shade at McDonald’s with a more direct parody of Chris Kempczinski’s video.

Starring in the spoof was actor Allen Lulu, who has been the face of the Canadian burger-maker for years.

Lulu was filmed tasting the Teen Burger and seemingly mocking Kempczinski’s review of the Big Arch.

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: awcanada

“We love this product, which most people call a burger. I don’t even know how to attack it,” he said in the tongue-in-cheek video.

“It has a unique bread that some would call a bun,” he sarcastically said. He went on to describe “the lettuce, which is green, and the pickles, which make it taste pickle-y.”

“And the teen sauce. The iconic teen sauce,” he added.

Lulu wrapped up the video with a friendly invite to Kempczinski to join him for lunch.

“Just you, me, and a couple of Teen Burgers,” he said. “See you at lunch, Chris. See you at A&W.”

“Why are they all the same person? Is there a CEO factory we don’t know about?” one commented online

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: SolanaMadman

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: YomiQuinnley

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: seminoleboyz

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: lowkeychasex

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: the1relax

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: TheAudacity_26

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: timecaptales

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: ProfessionaIYB

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: JUST_KAWS

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: kxxngspade

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: cinemamotionss

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: KnowingBetterYT

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: 106th

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: Alexmcbme

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: YYC_Cowtown

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: EverydayIDecay

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: simonwu

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: DOGofBitcoinHQ

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: LynAldenContact

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: feydemon

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: MostCrucified

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: theashleyray

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: Cirnose

Wendy&#8217;s Has Now Joined The &#8220;Burger Battle&#8221; After McDonald&#8217;s CEO&#8217;s Viral Disaster

Image credits: brookstweetz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Choose Your Superpower And Which Ability You Would Give Up For It
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Giving Paint A Second Chance: Calm And Relaxing Acrylic Pour
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
95 Of The Most Bizarre, Weird And Unbelievable Names People Actually Gave Their Children
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2025
This Artist’s Comics Prove That Life’s Funniest Moments Are the Smallest Ones (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, Is There Anything You Want To Get Off Your Chest? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Stand Season 1 Episode 8 Recap
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2021