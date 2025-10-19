“Bad PR”: Ex–Victoria’s Secret Model Battling Cancer Reveals She Was Rejected From This Year’s Show

Three days into Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show, cancer survivor Bianca Balti, who walked its 2005 ramp, has revealed that she offered to do the same in 2025 but was turned down.
Balti hoped that since the show coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the brand – which has been seen as trying to “mend past and present wrongs” – would extend the breadth of its inclusivity.
But alas, they responded to her idea with a simple “It doesn’t work this year.”
In her letter sent on the anniversary of her first chemotherapy session, she lauded ‘Victoria’s Secret’ for their “inclusion”
Image credits: Robino Salvatore/Getty
“Last week, I did something bold,” Balti began her deeply personal essay.
“I searched LinkedIn for email addresses and sent this open letter to anyone I could find at the company,” and told them, “I should be there too.”
She opened the communique with platitudes, one of which was directed at the company’s take on diversity.
“I’ve watched your brand’s beautiful transformation — a true commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
Bianca Balti claims the women and children with cancer write to her daily
Image credits: biancabalti
“Inclusivity means making your audience feel seen,” her letter continued. “And here’s the truth — 1 in 3 women will face cancer in their lifetime. 1 in 8 will face breast cancer. Thousands will face ovarian cancer.”
“I am one of them.”
Balti went on to say that since her diagnosis last year, she had become an advocate for the cause, claiming that “women in treatment, survivors, mothers, even children” wrote to her daily.
In these communications, she claimed they say how much her television appearance gives them hope.
The Italian model penned the letter to ‘Victoria’s Secret’ on the one-year anniversary of her first chemo session
Image credits: Peter Kramer/Getty
On February 14, 2025, Vogue headlined: “Bianca Balti Reminds Us of the Power of Authenticity.”
The fashion outlet was referring to Balti’s appearance at the Italian singing competition, Sanremo 2025, with her head completely bald.
She awed her fellow countrymen and women in gowns by Valentino, Giorgio Armani Privé, and Fendi.
The hairless appearance was due to her first chemotherapy session that, according to her latest revelation, started a year ago to the date she penned the Victoria’s Secret letter (October 14).
Victoria’s Secret responded by saying, “It doesn’t work this year”
Image credits: biancabalti
“I’m not the youngest, curviest, or fittest. But I am strong, brave, and alive — and I’m still [attractive]. I wear my scars proudly and rock my newly grown hair with pride,” she said of herself.
“Having me on that runway wouldn’t just be a personal dream fulfilled; it would send a message to millions of women: ‘Life goes on in the face of adversity. You are not less of a woman. You are whole. You are [attractive]. You are unstoppable.’”
“I’m living proof of that,” she concluded her letter.
Image credits: biancabalti
Balti did not elaborate on the full content of Victoria’s Secret’s response, but the fashion house said: “Thank you so much, but it doesn’t work this year.”
“And that’s okay,” Balti wrote. “The show was already cast.”
Balti was diagnosed with ovarian cancer a little over a year ago
Image credits: biancabalti
Balti was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer on September 8, 2024. She disclosed the news in an Instagram post that read:
“Last Sunday, I checked myself into the ER to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3C ovarian cancer.”
“It’s been a week full of fear, pain and tears but mostly love, hope, laughter and strength.”
“I have a long journey ahead, but I know I will beat this,” she said next to an image of herself in a hospital bed.
Two years prior, she had parts of her breasts cut away to preempt the onset of cancer
But doctors realized that she was prone to the illness in 2022 already, when they discovered the BRCA1 gene, which more often than not leads to cancer in women.
In a bid to preempt it in Balti, they performed a prophylactic mastectomy (an operation in which breast tissue is removed).
“I was terrified. I didn’t know what removing my breast tissue would mean for my appearance or my career. But I had to do it anyway,” she recalled.
“My aunt had [passed away] young from metastatic breast cancer, and I wanted to live.”
“More than that — I wanted to set an example for my daughters, who might one day face the same decision.”
Bianca Balti made the cover of Vanity Fair as recently as April 2025
Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty
At the age of 40 and even with her bald head, asking to partake in an event like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is not far-fetched.
Not for Balti, at least, who is still making it onto the cover of Vanity Fair and showing off her figure for brands like Fendi and BVLGARI.
Netizens think Victoria’s Secret missed out by not taking up Bianca Balti on her offer
Follow Us