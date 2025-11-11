Anatomical Animal Balloons By Jason Freeny

Balloon animals might remind you of your childhood. But Jason Freeny is here to ruin it again by revealing balloon anatomy. Similarly to the previous time, when he showed us what’s inside our favorite childhood toys, Jason amazes with his attention to details and is sure to give you nightmares!
American artist started out as a student of industrial design, and during the years he had worked for MTV, created digital illustrations, and eventually landed a job as a toy designer. This resulted in a beautiful juxtaposition of balloon animals getting a spice of realism.
According to Freeny, it took almost ten years for these toys to become mass produced. But now you can get them on Amazon: the gummy bear and the balloon dog.
More info: Amazon | Moistproduction | Facebook | Instagram
