Woman Is Tired Of Friend’s Strict Diet She Even Enforces On Her Birthday

There’s an unwritten rule that when it’s someone’s birthday, they get dibs on how and where to celebrate. If you’re lucky enough to be invited, you’re expected to go with the flow (within reason) or politely opt out. But it seems a certain someone missed that memo…
A woman says she’s considering canceling her birthday dinner all because of one entitled friend who keeps shoving her food preferences and dietary restrictions down everyone else’s throat. Said friend has a long list of things she doesn’t eat and a very short list of stuff she does. Basically, her go-to is burgers and fries or steak and potatoes. The birthday girl wants something a little more exciting this year but her friend is having none of it.
It’s not every day she gets to have Indian or Mexican food so that’s what she wants for her birthday dinner this year
Image credits: freepik / freepik (not the actual photo)
But one entitled friend is insisting, yet again, that they do burgers and chips and expects everyone to agree
Image credits: Monika Grabkowska / unsplash (not the actual photo)
The woman decided to have a heart-to-heart with her friend and shared the outcome
Image credits: NagiNaoe101
She later explained why her friend can’t eat certain foods
Many people felt the woman’s pain but didn’t think she should cancel her plans
Netizens came forward to share their own similar stories
A few called out both the woman and the friend for their immature behavior
“Grow up”: some felt the birthday girl should do some introspection
Follow Us