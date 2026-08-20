Test Your Lyric Memory: Type In The Missing Words For These 23 Well-Known Songs

Do you really know your favorite songs well enough to finish the lyrics? ❤️
We all love singing along to our favorite music, but knowing a song by heart is a different challenge. In this finish-the-lyrics quiz, you’ll be given famous song lyrics with missing words, and your job is to fill in the blanks before the next line comes. 🎶
This song lyric quiz spans decades of unforgettable music, from disco and classic rock to pop anthems and modern chart-toppers. You’ll put your memory to the test with iconic songs by ABBA, Britney Spears, Journey, Cyndi Lauper, The Beatles, Queen, Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift, Adele, and many more legendary artists.
Some iconic lyrics will be instantly recognizable, while others may leave you humming the tune, replaying the chorus in your head, and wondering why that one missing word suddenly disappeared from your memory.
Ready to find out how well you really know the lyrics to famous songs? Trust your musical memory, embrace the nostalgia, and see how many song lyrics you can finish correctly! 👀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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