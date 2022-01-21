Can John Krasinski Really Be In Doctor Strange 2?

Has there ever been a more dedicated fan casting than that of John Krasinski for Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic? I honestly don’t think so, but to tell you the truth, it fits. Boy, oh boy, does this boot fit better than any other book possibly could. And that’s just icing on the cake. What’s even cooler about this fan casting is that fans are pulling for his Emily Blunt, his actual wife, to play Reed’s wife, Susan Storm. An actual husband and wife playing a comic book couple? How can you possibly top that? I really don’t think you could, but it’s really only a matter of will if. Or maybe it’s just a matter of when? With the new Fantastic Four movie announced two years ago, we Marvel fans are just beyond anxious to hear some casting news. Before anyone else, we want to hear John Krasinski be announced to play Mr. Fantastic. Again, I just can’t stress enough on how perfect this can be. Just imagine him playing Reed Richards with that beard he grew out for A Quiet Place. Check out the Secret Wars series from 2015 and you’ll see the leader of the Fantastic Four with a very scruffy beard. Take a look at that and go watch A Quiet Place. Do you see a resemblance? It’s pretty hard not to.
Okay, so let me just say this. Just because the fans are calling for this in great unison, doesn’t mean Marvel will abide. Then again, it would be fair to say that they would be crazy not to consider it. What’s really cool is that John Krasinski himself has openly talked about the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, he is all for playing Mr. Fantastic. Great news, right? Well, it’s too bad his wife doesn’t feel as enthusiastic about it. Emily Blunt has said that comic book movies aren’t really her thing, but that’s okay. You know who else said that? Ethan Hawke. He was actually very firm about his disinterest in the comic book genre, but guess where we’ll be seeing him next? As a villain in the upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+. Now that’s exciting. The point is, such irony can happen. Since John Krasinski is up for joining the MCU, he can convince his wife to join him in playing Marvel’s first superhero married couple. After all, she never said she wouldn’t play the Invisible Woman. As a couple with young children, I can see her taking up the role because it’s something their kids would find exciting. Would John Krasinski playing Mr. Fantastic feel complete if Emily Blunt wasn’t playing the Invisible Woman? I don’t think so, but if that does happen, at least we’d be getting half of what we want.
Speaking of which, it looks like we might be getting exactly that. Some curious reports have come out about the possibility of John Krasinski playing Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Now this is some anxious news. Let’s take it with a big grain of salt, but we can’t just not entertain the idea of the ultimate fan casting becoming a reality. It’s not too hard to accept the possibility of John Krasinski playing Reed Richards, but we need to remember what movie we’re talking about. This is Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where literally anything can happen. Can you even imagine how many possible cameos we’ll be seeing? I have a feeling we could be seeing some old familiar faces, but the real surprise will be seeing some newcomers. If one of those newcomers is Reed Richards, then that will lead into the formation of the Illuminati. Given that Reed Richards was one of the signature members, not only does it need him, but the right actor to play him.
Now if there is some fire to this smoke, then we could be getting a set up for the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie quicker than we thought. I still think that will happen in next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but that could be the set up for the whole team. A Mr. Fantastic introduction in Doctor Strange 2 could just establish that the team is coming and a good way to do that is to debut their leader. That does make sense, although in my personal opinion, I think we need to see The Thing. He’s the coolest member of the team. Fight me. But given the range of roles John Krasinski has played, I think he can sell the core characteristics of Reed Richards very well. What we need from the MCU Reed Richards is that condescending know-it-all part of Reed that annoys everyone, but also that ability to come up with a solution for every crisis. He puts his mind to it and he makes miracles happen with science. Sure, he annoys you with his smart mouth, but the man is an unrivaled genius. John Krasinski has played the more regular smart guys like in The Office and the more heroic ones like Jack Ryan. He can merge those characters together to play the perfect Reed Richards. And that’s the kind of character who can have a great conversation with Doctor Strange.
Just imagine a scientist who came from a suburban background and quickly worked his way to scientific success. That’s the kind of person who can remind Strange a lot of his past self. With Doctor Strange now in a chaotic situation, he’ll need help from the most unexpected people. How about a super intelligent scientist in the form of John Krasinski? I think he’ll have some kind of scientific solution to give Strange an upper hand. But to tell you the truth, I’d like to see the two of them bicker. It would be a very fun battle of egos to witness and Reed isn’t the type of guy to just give up. Can John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic pop out of a portal? If he does, then he’ll be from a different universe or he could be trapped in a separate realm. Who knows with this family, especially since they travel literally everywhere. I do mean everywhere, stretching from all corners of the universe. There are a lot of ways Marvel can pull this off and if it’s true, then it’ll make for a nice surprise. What are your thoughts, Marvel fans? Do you think John Krasinski can appear in Doctor Strange 2?