Cameron Diaz Launched a Vegan Wine Label

Cameron Diaz: Actress. Wife. Mother. Friend. Winemaker? As it happens, the Cameron Diaz wine is real, and it’s been a project she’s enjoyed working on. Why wouldn’t she work on creating something so fabulous? She’s done so many amazing things over the course of her career that we are not surprised the world is already raving about the Cameron Diaz wine project.
Born on August 30, 1972, the 50-year-old actress was the highest-paid in the world (over the age of 40) in 2013, and she has a net worth of approximately $140 million. She had no idea when she was cast alongside Jim Carrey in the 1994 film The Mask that she’d become one of Hollywood’s most famous stars, but here she is. Retired from the acting business, the Cameron Diaz wine Avaline is the star’s newest pet project – and we have everything you need to know.
Cameron Diaz Retired from Acting
She starred in her last film in 2014, and she hasn’t done a thing since. Diaz wanted to enjoy her life after nearly 20 years in the business. She married her husband, Benji Madden, in 2015. They also went the route of a surrogate to have their first and only baby – a little girl – in 2019. She’s been notoriously private about her personal life since day one, but it’s not always been easy. Cameron Diaz is one of the world’s biggest stars, and she was in many high-profile relationships. The world wanted to know everything about her all the time, and it often left her exposed. Her marriage and daughter, however, are hers alone. She’s protected both fiercely over the years. Retirement was part of that for her.
The actress confirmed in 2018 that she’s retired, and she also explained to Gwyneth Paltrow at one point her reason for leaving Hollywood behind. Essentially, she was tired of being ‘infantilised’ by the industry. She felt she needed to take control of her own life. Diaz wanted to learn to become self-sufficient and find peace. We think she did just that during her retirement.
Coming Out of Retirement
In 2022, Cameron Diaz announced she was coming out of retirement. She and Jamie Foxx are working together on a Netflix project. It’s called Back in Action, and Foxx actually made a call to Tom Brady to ask him to talk to Diaz about how to un-retire (though we see how well that’s working for him). She’s excited about the role, though there are currently no real details about the project. Fans will simply wait and see what is going to happen.
Cameron Diaz Wine Label
It’s called Avaline, and she went to work on it for a very personal reason. She and her friend Katherine Powers are healthy women. They eat a healthy diet, stay away from things that are not organic, and take care of themselves. Imagine their own surprise when they realized that drinking fermented grapes was a lot more than simply drinking grapes. Both thought their love of wine was the healthiest alcohol choice because it’s grapes, but they quickly learned it was not.
“When your mouth turns purple from drinking red wine? That’s not natural. That’s a coloring called Mega Purple. People just assume the wine they’re drinking is vegan. Most wines are not – they’re filtered through either egg whites or fish bladder lining,” said Diaz, and suddenly wine no longer sounds quite so appetizing. At the end of the day, Katherine Powers and Cameron Diaz’s wine is a healthy option.
What You See is What You Get
Additionally, they are awesome about putting every ingredient on the label, so shoppers know exactly what they are getting when they shop for their wine of choice. Cameron Diaz’s wine label and partnership with Powers have been a success. The wine launched in 2020, and the goal is to be sure it’s everywhere, so people aren’t struggling to find a better wine.
While there are currently no studies to support this information, those who drink wine and switch to organic tend to speak up about the benefits. They feel better and healthier, and they don’t suffer from hangovers as often. Is this true? The only way to find out is to give the Cameron Diaz wine, Avaline a try to find out. Cameron Diaz’s wine is available online for shipment and in select stores in different cities. The wines are inexpensive – priced at approximately $20 – $30 per bottle – and come in many different varieties. From red to white to rose, you’ll find your favorite flavor by checking out the Avaline website and ordering a bottle or two for yourself.