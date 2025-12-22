Calvin Ridley: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Calvin Ridley
December 20, 1994
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US
31 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Calvin Ridley?
Calvin Orin Ridley is an American professional football wide receiver, widely known for his explosive speed and precise route-running on the field. He consistently makes game-changing plays for his teams in the National Football League.
His breakout moment arrived after being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, quickly earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Ridley’s exceptional talent immediately established him as a significant offensive threat.
Early Life and Education
Born on December 20, 1994, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Calvin Orin Ridley experienced a challenging childhood that included time in foster homes with his brothers. His mother, Kay Daniels, instilled a competitive spirit, while his father, Colin Ridley, was deported to Guyana when Calvin was young.
Ridley attended Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida, where he was a highly rated five-star recruit despite missing part of his senior year due to age restrictions. He committed to the University of Alabama, honing his skills and becoming a standout receiver for the Crimson Tide.
Notable Relationships
Calvin Ridley is married to Dominique Fitchard, whom he met while they were college students in Alabama. They became engaged in February 2019, marrying sometime after that.
The couple shares a daughter named Cree, who was born in June 2020. Fitchard, a certified occupational therapist, is also a co-owner of a hair extension business.
Career Highlights
Calvin Ridley’s dynamic football career is marked by stellar receiving performances across multiple NFL teams. He achieved two 1,000-yard receiving seasons, one with the Jaguars in 2023 and one with the Titans in 2024, demonstrating his consistent offensive impact.
Beyond his on-field production, Ridley has secured endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike and AT&T. His strategic business affiliations complement his athletic prowess, expanding his influence within the sports marketing landscape.
Ridley earned Second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018. He also contributed to two College Football Playoff National Championships with Alabama in 2015 and 2017.
Signature Quote
“I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna get the job done.”
Follow Us