Successful Woman Refuses To Fund Sister’s Large Family, Then Faces A Cruel Personal Attack From Bro

I have one older brother, and luckily, we have always had a great relationship. Whenever I have needed emotional or financial support, he has been there for me. But that doesn’t mean I expect him to keep supporting me whenever I make choices that I can’t afford.
The teen behind this story was very close to one of his sisters, so he felt strongly about her financial struggles and believed their wealthier sister should help more. After a conversation about family support ended with him making a deeply personal remark, he was left with a bitter feeling and turned to Reddit to find out if he had crossed a line. Readers were quick to confirm his suspicion.
Family finances can become complicated when relatives disagree over who should provide support
polya_olya (not the actual photo)
A teenager watched his sister struggle financially while their wealthy older sister offered little support
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The teenager believed his successful sister should financially support their struggling sibling, but she disagreed
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He challenged his sister’s choices, but their argument quickly turned personal and ended their relationship
The young man regretted his words and wondered if he had crossed a line by attacking his sister so personally
Financially successful people often struggle with their families, as a sense of entitlement begins to show among relatives. But economic prosperity does not automatically make you responsible for other adults’ bills.
City National Bank’s wealth planner Joe Goldman recommends always setting clear financial boundaries with family members. He notes that siblings may expect someone with more money to pay for shared expenses. However, the wealthier relative should decide how much they can comfortably give and, most importantly, stick to that limit.
Goldman also points out that generosity without a clear plan can quickly strain family relationships. He advises against leaving the door open to ongoing financial requests, especially when one relative treats another person’s income as family money.
At the same time, large families can also face substantial financial pressure, particularly in the U.S. Giving birth alone can cost thousands of dollars. There is an average cost of $20,416 for pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum services, while a C-section averages nearly $29,000.
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The everyday costs continue long after delivery. An American household with children spends an average of $8,809 to $9,780 per month, depending on the children’s ages. Housing, transportation, and food account for much of that spending, making a larger family way more expensive to maintain.
Not every country puts the same financial pressure on parents, though. Oman, Slovenia, Japan, and several European countries are among the more affordable places to raise a family. The factors to consider those countries include living costs, rent, salaries, education, healthcare, and safety.
The opposite extreme can look very different. South Korea ranks as the world’s most expensive country for raising a child to age 18, with costs reaching 7.79 times the country’s GDP per capita. Private education accounted for a particularly large share of household spending.
Indeed, financial pressure can heavily influence people on deciding not to have children, as Catherine Aponte, Psy.D. explains. On the same line, she stresses that choosing a childfree life remains a valid personal decision.
We do not know where the family in this story lives, and we cannot know for sure why the older sister never had children. What we do know is that financial independence gives her the freedom to decide how she uses her money. Earning more than her relatives shouldn’t automatically make her the family’s financial backstop.
Do you think the teen went too far by bringing up his sister’s divorce and her potential as a mother? What would you have done in his place? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The community sided with the older sister and accused the teenager and the entire family of being entitled
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