This Online Group Call Out People Who Question Every Story And Never Believe Anything

We all know that we can’t trust everything we see on the internet. People have been known to exaggerate their experiences online just for clicks. And considering how rapidly AI technology has advanced, we should even be skeptical of videos that we see.

But taking things with a grain of salt doesn’t mean that we have to assume everything is a lie. After all, reality is often stranger than fiction! One community that knows this all too well is Nothing Ever Happens on Reddit. This group is dedicated to sharing posts from people who attempted to call out liars online. But actually, these stories are true! Enjoy scrolling through these amusing coincidences and fun anecdotes, and be sure to upvote the ones that you wouldn’t doubt for a second.

#1 People Own Animals, Its Not Uncommon

Image source: MiniMessi107

#2 Husbands Aren’t Concerned About Their Wives

Image source: William9495Ok

#3 I Don’t See What’s So Unrealistic About This

Image source: Bill_Gross

When we hear an entertaining story, we usually don’t care if it’s true or not. Most people love fictional books and films, regardless of how unrealistic they may be. But for some reason, when people share stories on the internet, they’re expected to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. 

And even if they do, if the story is a little too interesting, an army of skeptics will immediately jump on them, claiming that they’ve lied. The posts shared in Nothing Ever Happens are often direct responses to posts from the That Happened subreddit, which is essentially a witch-hunt for people who lie online. Of course, there are plenty of people who stretch the truth on the internet. But we can’t assume that everyone does. Plus, it’s way more fun to trust your fellow man!     

#4 Almost This Exact Thing Has Happened To Me.?

Image source: subsnodi

#5 I Can See This Happening. Why Even Lie About It?

Image source: Diamond_Jax

#6 Fun Fact: Chris Evans’s Dad Is A Dentist, He Even Still Practices

Image source: irisowl

Now, you might consider yourself to be an honest boy scout who would never tell a fib. But the truth is that most people lie, at least some of the time. According to a study from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, three-quarters of people keep their lies to a minimum, between zero and two each day. But the top 1% of liars are dishonest about 17 times on any given day.

Of course, people often find ways to justify their lies too. The most common reasons cited for lying were to avoid others, as a joke or prank, to protect one’s self, to impress someone else, to protect another person, for personal gain, or to benefit someone else. And supposedly, 90% of lies told are little white lies. 

#7 This Person Has Clearly Never Met Drunk Girls In The Bathroom

Image source: Taylorrich1

#8 A Boy Doing Something To Keep A Girl? Impossible!!

Image source: Llamatreees

#9 Have We Forgotten Our Neighbors In Need?

Image source: SadeSoSilly

Apparently, you can’t trust anyone nowadays. Because over half of the survey participants admitted that they lie to their friends, and over one-fifth say they lie to family members. 11% are guilty of lying to classmates or colleagues, and nearly 9% will lie to complete strangers. 8.5% also admit that they’ve lied to acquaintances. But we can’t really judge them. Hasn’t everyone claimed to be sick when they didn’t feel up to hanging out or needed a day off from work? 

#10 Kids Can’t Understand When A Parent Is Stressed And Express Love

Image source: reddit.com

#11 This Does Actually Exist

Image source: arrogantindiciveness

#12 No One Is Spontaneous Or Fun

Image source: AndiiLovesBread

When it comes to lying on the internet specifically, research published in Computers in Human Behavior found that nearly a third of people are always honest on social media. 

“It’s a lot harder to lie about your gender or your age, for example, when you have pictures of yourself, pictures of your family, and most importantly, shared acquaintances,” one of the study’s authors, Michelle Drouin, explained. On the other hand, people were less likely to tell the full truth on dating apps and anonymous chat sites. 

#13 Autism Prevents You From Being Funny

Image source: ResiDe4d

#14 Pregnant Women Are Not Allowed To Speak

Image source: GhastlyCain

#15 One Of The Most Believable Ones I’ve Seen Recently

Image source: hallierb

Apparently, our own behavior also impacts how we view other people’s behavior online. For example, if you always tell the truth on social media and dating apps, you’re more likely to assume that others will do the same. But if you tend to fabricate stories or stretch the truth, you’ll be skeptical of what others tell you. And the most common thing that people lie about is their appearance. But this isn’t surprising, as a whopping 90% of people surveyed said they expect others to lie about how they look. 

#16 Title

Image source: sydneyreneec

#17 Found On Facebook, I Feel Like This Is 100% Plausible

Image source: lizzy_withall

#18 Couldn’t Possibly Be A Bluff?

Image source: Nigga-HUGE-Penis

The reasons that researchers found for lying weren’t exactly shocking either. “They wanted to be cooler. They wanted to be more beautiful. They wanted to be [hotter],” Drouin says, “They wanted to give an appearance of a life that was better than the life that they were leading.”

But some admitted that they simply assumed everyone lies online. “This is the place where lying is standard,” Drouin added. 

#19 Someone Clearly Doesn’t Have Kids

Image source: Full_Technician7318

#20 I Have No Words For This

Image source: CobaltGhost1

#21 Because Professors Don’t Give Their Students Nicknames

Image source: reddit.com

If something crazy happens to you, your first impulse might be to tweet about it or share a video on TikTok detailing your experience. But you have to understand that not everyone will take your word as gospel. Is it worth the risk of being called a liar, even if you’re telling the truth? You might want to have some receipts to back up your story. And if anyone calls you out, well, you can call them out right back in the Nothing Ever Happens group.

#22 Seems Reasonable?

Image source: anonburneraccoun

#23 Because No One Could Possibly Be At The Same Church!

Image source: noblecrab98

#24 Because People Never End Up Separated On A Flight, Right?

Image source: Mildacute_Terry

We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these entertaining true stories, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you believe 100%, and feel free to share any of your own unbelievably true stories in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another piece from Bored Panda featuring even more wild yet true tales, we recommend reading this article next! 

#25 This Planet Has Not, And Will Never Experience Anyone Sleep Talking

Image source: CouchPryor

#26 Theres No Way Someone Commented On Instagram!

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Because People Are Never Forgetful Or Tired After A Long Day

Image source: JackiiX

#28 Parents Always Know What Their Kid Wants No Matter What

Image source: electricslenser

#29 Nothing Happened Before The Year 2000

Image source: Filteau04

#30 Little Girls Never Make Fun Of Anyone

Image source: HalleShadrake

#31 As A Waitress , I Can Confirm I Still Have A Sense Of Humor

Image source: reddit.com

#32 How Is This At All Unbelievable

Image source: Mossy_is_fine

#33 Can Confirm This Does Happen

Image source: Toemuncher696

#34 High School Boys Are Never Unsupportive Of Women’s Ambitions

Image source: Soila_Burns

#35 Nobody Has Ever Enjoyed Teaching And Talked About Loving Their Adorable Students

Image source: immunetoyourshit

#36 Because Kids Dont Colour

Image source: InfinantN1nja74

#37 Native American Kids Exist???

Image source: ImN0TACh05InGBeGg3R

#38 15 Year Olds Are Never Creative

Image source: pain198400

#39 People Never Have Vivid, Funny Dreams

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Apparently Nobody Says Awkward Stuff By Accident At Family Gatherings

Image source: tpsy_sk

#41 People Can’t Have Fun At Work

Image source: Alarmed-Glass-2650

#42 What Is So Unbelievable About This?

Image source: reddit.com

#43 No Way A Toddler Can Say “Human”

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Cause Kids Never Develop Weird Interests Or Do Weird Things

Image source: AdditionalTheory

#45 Because People Can’t Be Friendly Towards Each Other

Image source: domofarted

#46 Met A Homeschooled Kid

Image source: Buzz-Killz

#47 I Don’t Think This Needs An Explanation

Image source: aurumore

#48 12 Year Olds Are Incapable Of Making Clever Jokes

Image source: Kaincee

#49 How Can You Think This Is Made Up???

Image source: Juguchan

#50 People Who Know Memes Never Use Them Irl Because Fun And Slang Is Prohibited

Image source: illuminalice

#51 Socks

Image source: Mint9000

#52 I Mean Come On

Image source: Clamroid

#53 Something Leopards Something Faces

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Humans Are Never Awful People!

Image source: AtrociousAtNames

#55 All Children Are Evil

Image source: AndiiLovesBread

#56 Apparently Friends Can’t Support Each Other

Image source: xXSwankyDankyXx

#57 8-Year-Olds Can’t… Speak Or Have Ideas Or Opinions. What Can They Even Do At This Point

Image source: Weird_BisexualPerson

#58 A 12 Year Old Isn’t An Infant

Image source: jaboiboiboi

#59 Because People Can’t Accept Trans People

Image source: spoopy_elliot

#60 Because Kids Can’t Be Nice, I Guess?

Image source: brasilhatli

#61 An 11yo Couldn’t Use The Word “Reinstated”???

Image source: bejgkv

#62 Because Kids Can’t Come Up With A Game

Image source: flamingtrashbasket

#63 Women Aren’t Under Attack In America

Image source: CardboardChampion

#64 Literally One Of The Most Mundane Interactions I’ve Ever Read Online. It’s Clear To Me That Some People Have Never Met A Child Before

Image source: RPGMaster1100

#65 Right, Because No One Is Nice Ever

Image source: Line69420

#66 No One Has Ever Made A Joke

Image source: reddit.com

#67 I’ve Heard 7th Graders Saying Stuff Like This

Image source: finneganthealien

#68 But This Is Completely Reasonable

Image source: eggybread_

#69 Kids Never Mimic What They Hear And Repeat It When Their Parents Like It

Image source: reddit.com

#70 Friends Can’t Have Fun With Each Other?

Image source: Thatannoyingturtle

#71 Because Dogs Cant Chew On Anything

Image source: LonerWolf27

#72 Photoshop? Oh Man I Had To Use Gimp When I Was Twelve… No One Ever Cracks Software

Image source: Str_ngeDaddy

#73 Seems Completely Possible

Image source: Frikkity_Frik_Frik

#74 B-But Kids Are Stupid, Right?

Image source: Aro2005

#75 Because Teacher’s Dont Have A Sense Of Humor

Image source: joewastal

#76 Because Kids Won’t Misunderstand Anything, Ever

Image source: mariejnoonan

#77 How Utterly Impossible! A Funny Moment In A Family?!

Image source: YeetusToDefeatusLion

