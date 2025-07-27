2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

“Better to see something once than to hear about it a thousand times,” reads the old Asian proverb. Why are we bringing it up, you ask? Well, this ancient saying is a particularly appropriate one in terms of today’s topic. Because, you know, there are things that simply can’t be explained. You just have to see them for yourself. And this pooping dog calendar might be one of those things.

“Pooping Pooches” is a calendar with each month revealing “yet another beautiful pooch answering nature’s call.” In other words, this calendar features 12 doggies laying some cable in a picturesque setting. “White Elephant Party coming up? Yankee Swap? Secret Santa? Do you know someone who loves dogs… too much? This 12-month calendar of pooping dogs will be the most memorable gift you give this year,” reads the description of the 2021 pooping doggy calendar on Etsy.

Without further ado, Bored Panda invites you to take a look inside the newest 2021 “Pooping Pooches” calendar and find out what’s in store.

More info: poopingpooches.com | Etsy | Instagram

Turns out, $1 from every calendar sold gets donated to the Maui Humane Society to support animals in need

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

January

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

Turns out, any dog has an opportunity to end up in one of the “Pooping Pooches” calendars. An owner simply has to capture their dog pooping and send the photo to the “Pooping Pooches” team for a chance to get featured in next year’s calendar. In addition, owners can also win free merch and some goodies for their good boys.

February

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

March

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

As you can tell from the photos, this year’s edition features a pug, Boston terrier, Weimaraner, springer spaniel, pit bull, Labrador, Australian shepherd, greyhound, and others.

April

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

May

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

June

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

Turns out, $1 from every calendar sold is donated to the Maui Humane Society to support animals in need. “We are helping dogs in need one poop at a time,” reads the slogan on the “Pooping Pooches” website.

July

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

August

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

September

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

October

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

November

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

December

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

This year, “Pooping Pooches” surprised their fans by also releasing a 500-piece puzzle

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

“Your favorite funny wall calendar is now a puzzle! This majestic pooping dog puzzle is the perfect birthday gift, Secret Santa, Yankee Swap, White Elephant, or any occasion for your puzzle-loving grandma or your boss at work. Dog lovers might not even get the joke because it’s so beautiful,” reads the description of the puzzle on Etsy.

2021 Pooping Dogs Calendar Is Finally Here, And This Year Contains A Puzzle

Image credits: Pooping Pooches

What do you think about the 2021 “Pooping Pooches” calendar? Would you like to be gifted something like this? Or maybe you know someone special who would love to receive such a calendar? Tell us down in the comments!

