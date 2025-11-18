50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

While most of us can probably scratch together a decent dish or two, baking is a whole ‘nother ball game. There is no touch and go, no feeling, just cold, heartless measurements and temperatures that have to be achieved. Naturally, things tend to go wrong all the time.
We’ve gathered the worst cake-baking and decorating fails people thought had to be shared online. From decoration “art” that might inspire horror, to cakes so poorly baked they don’t even hold together, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own cake fails in the comments section below.
#1 Every Time My Wife Or I Look At This Cake I Made, We Immediately Cry Laughing
Image source: nieltown
#2 My Daughter Requested One Of Our Cats As Her Birthday Cake. It’s The First Birthday Cake I’ve Ever Made For Her (Cat Included For Comparison)
Image source: Nor_edu
#3 I Made Cake Toppers For My Wedding And Forgot To Check The Oven’s Temperature Before Putting My Fiancée In
Image source: flapflip3
#4 So, There Is Going To Be A Cake Competition Fundraiser At My Little Sister’s School, And She Made This
Image source: Coldanian
#5 I Tried To Make A Cat Cake
Image source: PalpitationAdorable2
#6 That’s Brilliant
Image source: Friedman_Lab
#7 Spider-Man Saving His Own Cake
Image source: Sober_Redhorse
#8 The Cake Decorator Was Told To Spell “Marc” With A “C”
Image source: MrsCatDish
#9 An Attempt Was Made
Image source: bigestaban
#10 My Friend Made A Danny DeVito Cake For Her Friend. It’s Worse In Person
Image source: brilliant_fungi
#11 My 17-Year-Old Wanted An Owl Birthday Cake And Sent A Photo Of Her Favorite Design. My Dad (81-Year-Old) Decided He’d Make It
I have no idea why, as he’s a retired power station design engineer. He unveiled his cake (2nd photo) with a flourish, and I laughed so hard, tea shot out my nose.
Image source: PintSizedFarmer
#12 I See Your Ugly Hedgehog Cake And Raise You My Hedgehog Cake
My sister made this for my birthday and brought this bad boy into a restaurant for a grand reveal. It was quite the spectacle, and the servers stopped to get pictures of this beautiful boy.
Image source: itsalivything
#13 I Tried To Make A Baby Yoda Cake For My Boyfriend’s Birthday, But I Didn’t Have Enough Cake For The Ears, So He Didn’t Have Any. Then My Friend Edited A Photo Of My Cake
Update: I left the cake on the side while I showered, and my cat licked all the icing off.
Image source: alitheloaf
#14 See Those Eggs? They Are Supposed To Be In The Pies. I Made Two Hot Oily Chocolate Garbage Circles
Image source: themattcrumb
#15 Easter Cake My Friend’s Mom Made. Those Eyes Rub Me The Wrong Way
Image source: CupMAN-
#16 We Sent This Cake Photo (Left) To A Cake Shop, And This Is What We Got (Right)
Image source: Mohamadil
#17 This Was Way Cuter When I Pictured It In My Head
Image source: howierid
#18 “It’s Going To Look Just Like That!”, It Didn’t Look Just Like That
Image source: Kizzycocoa
#19 Your Daughter Will Go Far
Image source: Natt
#20 A Betty Crocker Attempt Was Made. I Tried To Make My Mom A Hedgehog Cake For Her Birthday. For Context, I’m 34 She Was Turning 62. Tasted Great
Image source: L29MXV
#21 I Made A He-Man Cake Today. Let The Hubby Decorate. Likeness Is Uncanny
Image source: HeideAnne
#22 The Cake My Wife Ordered From Walmart. She Called Me Upset And Said She Wanted To Take It Back. I Told Her Nahh It Can’t Be That Bad
Image source: War-Weasel_4798
#23 I Told The Child That This Was The Last Time I Would Mix Anything With Food Coloring. I’m Not A Baker And I Don’t Create Any Masterpieces
Image source: henulens
#24 He Had One Job – To Write “Happy Birthday”
Image source: madhatton
#25 The More I Look At This, The Better It Gets
Image source: Ultra_Cas
#26 I Tried To Make My Long-Distance Friend A Cake To Celebrate His Birthday. There Were Not A Lot Of Supplies. It’s Really Bad
Image source: semispectral
#27 Happy Easter From The Cohen Family
Image source: lyn34z
#28 My Wedding Cake. Yes, We Paid For This
Image source: sprudelcherrydiesoda
#29 I Made A Cake For My Friend. It’s Pretty Obvious But Just To Make Sure It’s Sonic
Image source: reddit.com
#30 This Is Just Too Funny
Image source: elsalwilliams
#31 Tried Making A Frog Cake For My Boyfriend, I Think He’s Going To Leave Me
Image source: reddit.com
#32 It’s My Spouse’s Birthday, So Here’s A Throwback To The Time He Said He Wanted An R2-D2 Cake (His Mom Still Had The Cake Pan From His Childhood) And I Made This Monstrosity
Image source: mariahankenman
#33 The Cake My Girlfriend Baked Me
Image source: atriz544
#34 I Tried To Make A Unicorn Cake Once And It Turned Out To Look Like Godzilla. It Was An Angry Unicorn
Image source: Odonata6500
#35 If My Writing Career Fails, I Can Always Fall Back On Cake Baking. It’s Such A Relief To Have A Backup Plan
Image source: ErickaWaller1
#36 May I Offer You A Frog?
Image source: FallGuysGame
#37 My Horrifying First Attempt At Using Fondant For A “Phantom Of The Opera” Birthday Cake. It Was A Big Hit
Image source: ninarose0090011803
#38 Wedding Cake. What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Publix Edition
Image source: Zenuba-x
#39 I Made A Shrek Cake
Image source: KaleiRenay
#40 Asked My Mom For A Hulk Cake. Nailed It
Image source: pkthunder01
#41 My First Duck Cake
Image source: keithschafer
#42 It’s Seen Some Stuff
Image source: blue_jay440
#43 Best Eat That Cake, Before It Eats You
Image source: stekenwright
#44 My Dad Tried To Bake A Cake For My Mom’s Birthday. Tried
Image source: kingfisherman999
#45 What’s This
Image source: zeekodatjit
#46 Shrimp Cake
Image source: indigooo32
#47 It’s My Daughter’s Birthday And I’ve Made Her A Cake. It’s Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick
Image source: an303042
#48 Cake I Made For My Boyfriend’s Birthday
Image source: kumori_77
#49 When Whole Foods Tried To Make A Little Mermaid Cake
Image source: team_stewart6
#50 First Time Baking A Cake For Wife’s Birthday. YouTube Shows Make It Look So Easy
Image source: awnawnamoose
