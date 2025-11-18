50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

by

While most of us can probably scratch together a decent dish or two, baking is a whole ‘nother ball game. There is no touch and go, no feeling, just cold, heartless measurements and temperatures that have to be achieved. Naturally, things tend to go wrong all the time. 

We’ve gathered the worst cake-baking and decorating fails people thought had to be shared online. From decoration “art” that might inspire horror, to cakes so poorly baked they don’t even hold together, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own cake fails in the comments section below. 

#1 Every Time My Wife Or I Look At This Cake I Made, We Immediately Cry Laughing

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: nieltown

#2 My Daughter Requested One Of Our Cats As Her Birthday Cake. It’s The First Birthday Cake I’ve Ever Made For Her (Cat Included For Comparison)

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Nor_edu

#3 I Made Cake Toppers For My Wedding And Forgot To Check The Oven’s Temperature Before Putting My Fiancée In

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: flapflip3

#4 So, There Is Going To Be A Cake Competition Fundraiser At My Little Sister’s School, And She Made This

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Coldanian

#5 I Tried To Make A Cat Cake

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: PalpitationAdorable2

#6 That’s Brilliant

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Friedman_Lab

#7 Spider-Man Saving His Own Cake

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Sober_Redhorse

#8 The Cake Decorator Was Told To Spell “Marc” With A “C”

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: MrsCatDish

#9 An Attempt Was Made

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: bigestaban

#10 My Friend Made A Danny DeVito Cake For Her Friend. It’s Worse In Person

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: brilliant_fungi

#11 My 17-Year-Old Wanted An Owl Birthday Cake And Sent A Photo Of Her Favorite Design. My Dad (81-Year-Old) Decided He’d Make It

I have no idea why, as he’s a retired power station design engineer. He unveiled his cake (2nd photo) with a flourish, and I laughed so hard, tea shot out my nose. 

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: PintSizedFarmer

#12 I See Your Ugly Hedgehog Cake And Raise You My Hedgehog Cake

My sister made this for my birthday and brought this bad boy into a restaurant for a grand reveal. It was quite the spectacle, and the servers stopped to get pictures of this beautiful boy.

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: itsalivything

#13 I Tried To Make A Baby Yoda Cake For My Boyfriend’s Birthday, But I Didn’t Have Enough Cake For The Ears, So He Didn’t Have Any. Then My Friend Edited A Photo Of My Cake

Update: I left the cake on the side while I showered, and my cat licked all the icing off.

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: alitheloaf

#14 See Those Eggs? They Are Supposed To Be In The Pies. I Made Two Hot Oily Chocolate Garbage Circles

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: themattcrumb

#15 Easter Cake My Friend’s Mom Made. Those Eyes Rub Me The Wrong Way

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: CupMAN-

#16 We Sent This Cake Photo (Left) To A Cake Shop, And This Is What We Got (Right)

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Mohamadil

#17 This Was Way Cuter When I Pictured It In My Head

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: howierid

#18 “It’s Going To Look Just Like That!”, It Didn’t Look Just Like That

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Kizzycocoa

#19 Your Daughter Will Go Far

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Natt

#20 A Betty Crocker Attempt Was Made. I Tried To Make My Mom A Hedgehog Cake For Her Birthday. For Context, I’m 34 She Was Turning 62. Tasted Great

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: L29MXV

#21 I Made A He-Man Cake Today. Let The Hubby Decorate. Likeness Is Uncanny

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: HeideAnne

#22 The Cake My Wife Ordered From Walmart. She Called Me Upset And Said She Wanted To Take It Back. I Told Her Nahh It Can’t Be That Bad

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: War-Weasel_4798

#23 I Told The Child That This Was The Last Time I Would Mix Anything With Food Coloring. I’m Not A Baker And I Don’t Create Any Masterpieces

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: henulens

#24 He Had One Job – To Write “Happy Birthday”

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: madhatton

#25 The More I Look At This, The Better It Gets

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Ultra_Cas

#26 I Tried To Make My Long-Distance Friend A Cake To Celebrate His Birthday. There Were Not A Lot Of Supplies. It’s Really Bad

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: semispectral

#27 Happy Easter From The Cohen Family

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: lyn34z

#28 My Wedding Cake. Yes, We Paid For This

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: sprudelcherrydiesoda

#29 I Made A Cake For My Friend. It’s Pretty Obvious But Just To Make Sure It’s Sonic

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#30 This Is Just Too Funny

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: elsalwilliams

#31 Tried Making A Frog Cake For My Boyfriend, I Think He’s Going To Leave Me

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#32 It’s My Spouse’s Birthday, So Here’s A Throwback To The Time He Said He Wanted An R2-D2 Cake (His Mom Still Had The Cake Pan From His Childhood) And I Made This Monstrosity

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: mariahankenman

#33 The Cake My Girlfriend Baked Me

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: atriz544

#34 I Tried To Make A Unicorn Cake Once And It Turned Out To Look Like Godzilla. It Was An Angry Unicorn

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Odonata6500

#35 If My Writing Career Fails, I Can Always Fall Back On Cake Baking. It’s Such A Relief To Have A Backup Plan

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: ErickaWaller1

#36 May I Offer You A Frog?

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: FallGuysGame

#37 My Horrifying First Attempt At Using Fondant For A “Phantom Of The Opera” Birthday Cake. It Was A Big Hit

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: ninarose0090011803

#38 Wedding Cake. What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Publix Edition

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: Zenuba-x

#39 I Made A Shrek Cake

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: KaleiRenay

#40 Asked My Mom For A Hulk Cake. Nailed It

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: pkthunder01

#41 My First Duck Cake

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: keithschafer

#42 It’s Seen Some Stuff

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: blue_jay440

#43 Best Eat That Cake, Before It Eats You

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: stekenwright

#44 My Dad Tried To Bake A Cake For My Mom’s Birthday. Tried

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: kingfisherman999

#45 What’s This

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: zeekodatjit

#46 Shrimp Cake

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: indigooo32

#47 It’s My Daughter’s Birthday And I’ve Made Her A Cake. It’s Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: an303042

#48 Cake I Made For My Boyfriend’s Birthday

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: kumori_77

#49 When Whole Foods Tried To Make A Little Mermaid Cake

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: team_stewart6

#50 First Time Baking A Cake For Wife’s Birthday. YouTube Shows Make It Look So Easy

50 Times People Tried To Bake A Cake And It Didn’t Go As Planned (New Pics)

Image source: awnawnamoose

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jason Kelce: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Guy Says That Native Americans Would Be ‘Starving To Death’ If They Weren’t Colonized, Regrets It Immediately
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Couple Is Creating Positive And Wholesome Comics To Hopefully Make You Smile (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Some Facts About You (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Nicest Thing That Someone Has Said To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Heartwarming Photos Of Dogs Before And After Adoption That Prove Rescuing A Pet Is Life-Changing (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.