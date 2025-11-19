16 Redditors Spill The Beans On Things That Actually “Last A Lifetime”

When Reddit collectively agrees on something, we pay attention. Especially when it comes to products that survive longer than most relationships. After diving deep into threads where people share their “still going strong after 20 years” stories, we’ve gathered 16 items that prove some things really are built to last. Between heirloom-quality tools passed down through generations and kitchen workhorses that laugh in the face of planned obsolescence, these finds earned their legendary status through pure, unbreakable reliability.

Gone are the days when “lifetime warranty” actually meant something, but these items didn’t get the memo. They’re the champions that prompt Redditors to break their usual cynicism and write passionate posts about durability. We’re talking about purchases that outlast trends, survive moves, and keep performing while their cheaper counterparts fill landfills. Each recommendation comes backed by years of real-world testing and multiple users chiming in with “mine’s still perfect after decades” stories that make you question everything you know about modern manufacturing.

#1 “I’d suggest one of the Victorinox Fibrox knife sets. I’ve had good success with this store and have had my set for over 15 years.” – Emuc64_1

Review: “Very sharp knife. Easy to sharpen. Cost is wonderful.” – Amazon Customer

Image source: amazon.com, Emuc64_1

#2 Chom chom roller for removing pet hair from furniture and clothes. I have huskies and have tried so many different pet hair removal devices. Most are garbage. This thing is legit (full size and mini) and so much less wasteful than the tape rollers.” – crispydetritus

Review: “This thing is worth its weight in gold! It picks up cat fur quickly and easily and it’s super easy to clean out. I use a damp paper towel or a wet wipe to clean the rollers and if I’ve got the vacuum cleaner out, I use it to get the fur out of it. It’s great for using every few days in the places where my cat loves to lounge around and it keeps things looking nice.” – janett tuggle

Image source: Amazon.com

#3 “I love my Duralex glasses. Would be cool to visit their brick and mortar store.” – Wyrmdirt

Review: “Great glasses. nice feel, easy to hold. The perfect size!” – Kevin Heywood

Image source: amazon.com, Wyrmdirt

#4 “I got the Revo. It has been working pretty good.” – Astrex72

Review: “I’ve been using this treadmill for several months and have been very happy with it. I am not a serious runner. I used it for brisk walking and it does what i need it to. Seems to be well-made, it’s pretty quite, and it’s small and light enough to move around easily. Does not take up much room at all. I recommend leaving the handle up all the time just for safety reasons.” – B. Penn

Image source: amazon.com, KV

#5 AKG K240 Monitors – still in use regularly. purchased about 1980.” – Electronic_Excuse_74

Review: “Good sound, comfortable headset.” – idan

Image source: amazon.com, Benny

#6 Fat Separator For Making Gravies, Sauces, And Soups From Leftover Meat Juices Or Stock. I Make Much Better Food Now.” – Joeyggg

Review: “Love the design & works great! Only wish it were dishwasher safe. Would buy it again!” – Donna Halliday

Image source: Amazon.com

#7 “When my mother passed, her KitchenAid went to my daughter. It was purchased in 1976. It’s only 4 quarts and 150 watts, but it’s still going strong.” – PetriDishCocktail

Review: “This kitchenaid has been a DREAM ADULT purchase. Been wanting this for so long. So far I have made Dutch oven bread and focaccia. Definitely has been so helpful, no more arm workout when baking 🤠” – David

Image source: amazon.com, David

#8 Oster makes good products that don’t break the bank.” – Radioman

Review: “It’s a good toaster. You can do toast or bagels comes out very well. I’m satisfied.” – Dan

Image source: amazon.com, Radioman

#9 “I once picked up a cast iron skillet on a whim, and it has been one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. It’s incredibly durable, versatile, and just gets better with age. Definitely a ‘buy it for life’ item!” – LilyColemanhCV

Review: “This top notch Skillet is perfect for Southern Fried Chicken (and many more).” – JazzCMOR

Image source: Amazon.com

#10 Portable Battery Packs. I Was Never Interested But The Hubby Wanted It For His Phone At Work. Now It’s Come Up Useful Many Times—especially In A Power Outage.” – Seethatghost

Review: “Great chargers! 2 for the price of one!! Nice and compact and works very well.” – Angie

Image source: Amazon.com

#11 “I finally got a Moccamaster after years of a cuisinart drip and it has made some the best coffee I’ve had.” – THEtek4

Review: “Been using for over a year, two or three times a day. My only regret is that I did not buy one sooner. it has completely ruined me for any other coffee aside from the most exclusive coffee shops. well, worth the price, reliable, makes every type of coffee perfectly, just turn it on and let it do its thing.” – Thomas

Image source: amazon.com, THEtek4

#12 “A pair of slip-on Skechers. Who knew my resistance to daily workouts was due to having to tie the shoelaces? I’ve had it for 6 years. BIFL enough for me.” – tempebusuk

Review: “Shoes are a perfect fit and the ease of putting them on is a plus! They fit great and have good support. Walking in them is very comfortable. I recommend these shoes.” – Barbara Brown

Image source: Amazon.com

#13 “A headlamp. Nothing amazing or anything but bought a two pack on a whim at the store and quickly realized a hands free light source is invaluable.” – Diustavis

Review: “VERY bright for the rating, head band stays adjusted and is comfortable.” – Amazon Customer

Image source: Amazon.com

#14 “I’m a huge fan of my Ninja Smart XL Air Fryer & Countertop Oven.” – to_annihilate

Review: “Easy to setup, easy to use, easy to clean. Doesn’t leech a ton of heat into the house. Fast to cook foods. Fits on my counter with plenty of space to the front and rear. Buttons have a positive press feel. It works great for cooking my favorite pork chops to temperature via the included temp probe.” – Andrew M.

Image source: amazon.com, to_annihilate

#15 “I got a chicken shredder after seeing it on tiktok and I love it. It’s just a circle with a top, you put the chicken in and turn it. I can shred multiple pounds of chicken within a couple minutes, and it’s easier to get smaller or larger pieces by shredding longer/shorter times. And I love using an instant pot for cooking chicken, like for enchiladas, bbq chicken, etc” – alexandria3142

Review: “Game changer for shredding chicken. I love chicken but hate shredding and this makes it so easy! The plastic teeth seem like they may break easy but I have not had any problems so far. The rubber bottom also helps hold it in place. It is light weight and can do one chicken breast at a time. Would highly recommend.” – Ashlee

Image source: Amazon.com

#16 “I picked up a pack of nonslip jar gripper pads from Amazon about a year ago and use them at least once a month. Today I was replacing a shower head that was stuck on the shower arm and couldn’t find the right wrench to remove it. Ended up using one of the gripper pads to take it off. 10/10″ – trudyproud

Review: “I wanted a jar opener that would last. These jar openers are perfect. They’re not too flimsy and they really grip onto whatever you’re opening. I use them for a lot of different things where I want to get a good grip on it.” – Christine

Image source: Amazon.com

