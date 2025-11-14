Butterfly Made With Inlaid Opal And Crushed Mother Of Pearl

I enjoy sharing new techniques that are easy and accessible to do. Creating this butterfly with crush mother of pearl and opal was very easy and can add a nice accent to any woodworking project.
More info: imaginegrove.com
Mother of Pearl and opal inlay with key filings
Mother of pearl, easy inlay dragonfly
Easy inlay crushed mother of pearl used for inlay
Crushed mother of pearl dye to simulate sapphire butterfly
Crushed mother of pearl dyed to create beautiful inlaid butterfly
Step by step how to create this butterfly inlay
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us