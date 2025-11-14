Butterfly Made With Inlaid Opal And Crushed Mother Of Pearl

by

I enjoy sharing new techniques that are easy and accessible to do. Creating this butterfly with crush mother of pearl and opal was very easy and can add a nice accent to any woodworking project.

More info: imaginegrove.com

Mother of Pearl and opal inlay with key filings

Mother of pearl, easy inlay dragonfly

Easy inlay crushed mother of pearl used for inlay

Crushed mother of pearl dye to simulate sapphire butterfly

Crushed mother of pearl dyed to create beautiful inlaid butterfly

Step by step how to create this butterfly inlay

Patrick Penrose
