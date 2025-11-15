Business Owner Doesn’t Get Why People Don’t Want To Work For Him, Gets A Perfect Answer

Gary Vaynerchuk is the chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day media, and communications company, and the active CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency, working with Fortune 100 clients. So he knows how to run a business.
Recently, a video from one of his speaking events has been going viral. In the clip, a member of the audience tells Vaynerchuk that he’s been struggling with his employee engagement and motivation. Appearing lost and hopeless, the man then proceeds to ask whether or not it’s his fault.
The answer that comes out of Vaynerchuk’s mouth cuts right to the chase and provides a ruthless yet logical and easy-to-understand explanation of why the man (and so many other business owners) fail to lead their staff.
You can watch the exchange in the video below
Chances are, many more business owners are realizing what the man in the video has heard. As we reported in our piece on The Great Resignation, about 4.3 million Americans left their jobs in August.
Plus, the problem is not just a U.S. one, and many countries around the world are experiencing a shortage of workers. It matters because it’s exacerbating supply chain disruptions around the globe, with key industries struggling to regain momentum due to a lack of manpower or raw materials.
This disrupts both local and global production and supply networks, hampering economic growth and causing product and service shortages for consumers.
Research from Robert Half found that nearly 4 in 10 professionals surveyed (38%) feel their career has stalled since the start of the pandemic. That number jumps to 66% for workers ages 18-24.
Among that 38%, about half reported that they’ve seen stagnation in salary growth, career advancement, and skills development. Additionally, the researchers discovered that 1 in 3 workers whose feelings toward their work have changed due to the pandemic want to pursue a more meaningful or fulfilling job.
Bosses will have to offer more than free snacks to keep their employees.
