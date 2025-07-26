Bus Station Comes Up With A Brilliant Solution To Help Stray Dogs Escape The Cold

As winter is slowly coming to Brazil, a few kind people at a local bus station decided to do something amazing for the stray dogs freezing on the streets. Employees at the Barreirinha bus terminal created a space at their facility where they can stay warm and be looked after. Not only are they providing the pups with food and water, the staff also got them animal beds made out of old tires covered with blankets.
This may not sound like much to you, but to these three pooches in the picture, it’s like staying at a 5 star hotel. These poor fellows have been through a lot, and it could even be the first time humans showed them some love. The adorable trio got named Max, Pitoco, and Zainho, and they couldn’t be more grateful.
This act of kindness caught the attention of a local politician and animal lover, Fabiane Rosa, who wrote: “Congratulations to the terminal staff, everyone understands that these angels are there and have a right to be… So many companies in Curitiba could follow this example, adopting a pet. Of course it is not the ideal, but at least there are those who are looking after them.”
As winter is coming to Brazil, a local bus station decided to do something for the stray dogs
Employees at the Barreirinha bus terminal created a facility for the doggies to stay warm
They get food, water, and beds made of old tires and covered with blankets
This may not sound like much, but to these grateful doggies it’s pure luxury
Follow Us