“She Got Angry Again”: Teen Refuses To Cater To Entitled Mom, She Brings Her Fury Upon Him

No matter what other people tell you, there aren’t any rules regarding decorating for Christmas. You can do it right after Halloween or wait until Christmas Eve to put up your tree. You can go all out with outside decorations or keep it all contained inside. You can put up multiple Christmas trees or not have one at all—it’s all your choice.
The problem here is that many people like to make it their choice, whether they have a say in it or not. Everyone wants their opinion to count, whether it’s your parents, your neighbors, or the local school bus driver, apparently. At least that is who was responsible for all the ruckus in the following story. Scroll down to see how the author handled their entitlement.
Lawn decorations can spark conflict between family members, neighbors, and members of Home Owner Associations
Image credits: Austin Pacheco (not the actual image)
The last person you’d think would get involved in this is a school bus driver. But, nonetheless, that’s the case in this story
Image credits: kohls.com
Image credits: Extreme_Paranoia_43
The driver in this story sounds like an entitled person
Entitled people often give off a vibe that is quite unmistakable and easy to notice. However, if you want to be sure, here are a few signs that show you’re dealing with an entitled person:
Seems like this bus driver ticks all these boxes.
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)
The author did handle the situation quite well
Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to dealing with entitled people:
Image credits: Anete Lusina (not the actual image)
People in the comments showed support and gave advice to the author
Follow Us