Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists

by

Things one is told when they are younger often have a disproportionate effect, after all, one has less total data in their head, so if a person in a position of authority starts making statements, we often can’t help but internalize them. Sometimes it takes years to realize that, actually, adults might just be unpleasant and downright incorrect.

A woman shared how, twenty years ago, her teacher decided to publicly humiliate her and say she’d amount to nothing. So when she met her, years later, in the halls of the university she worked at, she decided that this was a great opportunity to get a little bit of petty revenge.

Being told that you won’t amount to anything is almost never actually justified

Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists

Andy Quezada / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists

So one woman seized the moment when she met her high school teacher 20 years later

Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists

Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists

anonymous

Readers added their own comebacks to the teacher

Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists
Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Photographer Explored Pet Cemeteries Worldwide, Capturing 23 Touching Images Of Pet Graves (New Pics)
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 6 – “What’s Free?” Recap
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2022
Video Shows How Masks Actually Work In Preventing The Spread Of Covid-19
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Is The I May Destroy You Pilot Good?
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2022
I Make Comics About Everyday Struggles
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Top Places With The Best Architecture You Should Visit, According To Buildworld
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025