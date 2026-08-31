Woman Runs Into Insufferable Highschool Teacher 20 Years Later And Gets Proof That Karma Really Exists

Things one is told when they are younger often have a disproportionate effect, after all, one has less total data in their head, so if a person in a position of authority starts making statements, we often can’t help but internalize them. Sometimes it takes years to realize that, actually, adults might just be unpleasant and downright incorrect.
A woman shared how, twenty years ago, her teacher decided to publicly humiliate her and say she’d amount to nothing. So when she met her, years later, in the halls of the university she worked at, she decided that this was a great opportunity to get a little bit of petty revenge.
Being told that you won’t amount to anything is almost never actually justified
Andy Quezada / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
So one woman seized the moment when she met her high school teacher 20 years later
Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Readers added their own comebacks to the teacher
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