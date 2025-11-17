Woman Gets Revenge On Her School Bullies: “I Made It So They Won’t Ever Get A Job In Their Chosen Degree”

Unfortunately, Reddit user u/Salty_Ambassador8169 had to endure a group of bullies who would routinely target her at school when she was growing up.
They went above and beyond to make her life miserable, and now even after a few years have passed since their graduation, the woman still hasn’t made peace with it and is getting professional psychological help to leave those ugly experiences behind.
However, when she noticed what careers her tormentors had chosen, she decided that it was time to tell not only her therapist but the whole world about what they had been doing to her and released a public Facebook post.
Speaking to the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest, she tried to make sense of the whole situation and her story is a vivid example of why there should be zero tolerance for bullying.
And when she saw what career paths her tormentors had taken, she decided to tell everyone about the nasty stuff they did to her
Her story got noticed
Image source: Salty_Ambassador8169
Unfortunately, cases like this one aren’t uncommon. Roughly one out of every five (20.2%) students say they’re being bullied.
A higher percentage of male than female students report being picked on physically (6% vs. 4%), whereas a higher percentage of female than male students report becoming the subject of rumors (18% vs. 9%) and being excluded from activities on purpose (7% vs. 4%).
And sadly, 41% of students who report being bullied at school think the bullying will happen again.
Kids are targeted everywhere. Bullied students report that it occurs in the following places: the hallway or stairwell at school (43%), inside the classroom (42%), in the cafeteria (27%), outside on school grounds (22%), online or by text (15%), in the bathroom or locker room (12%), and on the school bus (8%).
Still, just 46% of bullied students report notifying an adult at school about the incident.
The original poster (OP) gave more details on the situation
Bullying behavior is a serious problem among children and adolescents; it has short- and long-term effects not only on the victims but also the perpetrators, and even bystanders.
Kids who are bullied can go through physical, social, emotional, academic, and mental health issues, and are more likely to experience:
Also, a very small number of bullied children might retaliate through extremely violent measures. In 12 of 15 school shooting cases in the 1990s, for example, the shooters had a history of being bullied. Kids who do the bullying, on the other hand, are more likely to:
Kids who witness bullying are more likely to:
So we certainly do need to be having a continuous discussion about what these kids are going through.
