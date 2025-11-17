50 Times Things Got “Opened” And People Saw Interesting Things Inside (New Pics)

Curiosity is a powerful force that drives humans to explore the world around us. It’s the reason why we ask questions and venture into the unknown. And sometimes, it leads us to break or open things just to see what’s inside, too.

In this list, Bored Panda gathered some of the most surprising and intriguing cross-sections that we could find. From the inside of a bowling ball to the inner workings of a cactus, these pictures are sure to stir up your interest. We’ve even “cut up” a mechanical calculator to show its complex mechanisms!

So sit back, relax, and continue scrolling to enjoy this fascinating journey through the unexpected contents of everyday objects.

#1 Picked Up An Old Clam Beside A Lake In South Australia And Found A Small Colony Of Plants Inside, Living Off Of The Nutrients

Image source: gNomad88

#2 My Dog Finally Finished Her Favorite Toy Tonight, Only To Find There Was A Smaller, Even More Squeaky Toy Inside

Image source: fluorescent_noir

#3 Cross-Section Of Several Different Cables

Image source: CHooTZ

#4 My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree

Image source: nzscion

#5 The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner

Image source: MissShananigansbong

#6 The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like A Really Fancy Apartment

Image source: VarneyKing

#7 The Wine I Ordered Online Came With A Tiny Set Of Dice Packaged Inside A Hollow Cork

Image source: Calliope719

#8 Had To Cut A Sunflower In Half Today At Work, Thought It Might Be Appreciated Here

Image source: Charissh

#9 The Inside Of A Cactus

Image source: Zavalac03

#10 A Cross-Section Of A Professional Painter’s Palette (6 Months Deep)

Image source: wWOVOWw

#11 Inside Of A Mechanical Calculator

Image source: reddit.com

#12 The Tigers On These Socks Look Like House Cats When Turned Inside Out

Image source: The_RockObama

#13 The Inside Of A Pine Cone

Image source: SteveHarveysTalkingMustache

#14 Cross-Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year-Old Stir Stick

Image source: infernal2ss

#15 The Inside Of An HDMI Cable

Image source: biwook

#16 My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard-Boiled Egg

Image source: galafem

#17 Bit Into A Wonderful Surprise Today And Learned About The Delicious Lucy Glo Apple. The Best Apple I Have Ever Had

Image source: SnowgogalAlaska

#18 The Inside Of My Red Onion Looks Like A Lotus Flower

Image source: Ban_Pending

#19 This Is A Tree Burning From The Inside In Oregon, USA. Don’t Let The Rain Fool You

Image source: Pyrovixen

#20 The Inside Of My Inflatable Air Mattress

Image source: -who_knows-

#21 Elephant’s Foot

Image source: sverdrupian

#22 I Cut Into A Cantaloupe And The Inside Was Square

Image source: alisonj143

#23 This Cedar Wood That I Was Cutting Had Purple Inside

Image source: Finn1118

#24 Cross-Section Of A Banana Tree Trunk

Image source: RyanSmith

#25 Cut In Half Cables Used In The Golden Gate Bridge

Image source: Michael_Scofield91

#26 There Was A Billiard Ball Inside Of My Bocce Ball

Image source: TheRealPinballWizard

#27 Inside Of A CT Scanner Undergoing Maintenance

Image source: radsman

#28 Inside Of This Tomato Looks Like A Perfect Strawberry

Image source: Calpa

#29 Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside

Image source: clumsyinsomniac

#30 Steel Core Inside A “Rubber” Bullet

Image source: I_walked_east

#31 Cross-Section Of A Poppy Flower Before Blooming

Image source: Mush4Brains-

#32 Cross-Section Of A Whale Rib

Image source: fjbruzr

#33 There Was A Bag Of Tiny Dice Inside My Bar Of Soap

Image source: joekriv

#34 One Of Our Chickens Just Laid A Jumbo Egg With Another Egg Inside

Image source: 86-your-enthusiasm

#35 Manual Focus Camera Lens

Image source: DerB_23

#36 The Stacked Layers Of Anodes And Cathodes Inside Of A Duracell Battery

Image source: 9ShadesLeft

#37 A Bowling Ball With Its Inside Exposed. I Found In The Woods

Image source: Imthasupa

#38 Repurposed. Kid’s Halloween Snap-On Bracelet Cut Opened, Is Actually A Tape Measure

Image source: jrosati1

#39 The Insides Of A Movie Theater Screen

Image source: zackit

#40 The Inside Of A Fire Alarm Is Just A Simple Switch

Image source: Silentwisdom91

#41 Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Left A Perfect Cross-Section

Image source: bezododo

#42 Inside Of A Hose Looks Like A Water Balloon

Image source: bobberhom

#43 The Die From The Inside Of A Magic 8-Ball

Image source: MC_USS_Valdez

#44 What’s Inside The Breast Implant?

Image source: KAMINSKYI

#45 The Inside Of A Bomb

Image source: Vkool

#46 The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain

Image source: trashd0gs

#47 The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#48 Accidentally Cut Open A Cheap Kid’s Baseball With My Lawn Mower

Image source: Jamchampnate2000

#49 The Inside Of An IKEA Desk Top

Image source: Insanim8er

#50 Inside Of The Dinosaur’s Bone

Image source: Proteon

