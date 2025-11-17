50 Times Things Got “Opened” And People Saw Interesting Things Inside (New Pics)

Curiosity is a powerful force that drives humans to explore the world around us. It’s the reason why we ask questions and venture into the unknown. And sometimes, it leads us to break or open things just to see what’s inside, too.
In this list, Bored Panda gathered some of the most surprising and intriguing cross-sections that we could find. From the inside of a bowling ball to the inner workings of a cactus, these pictures are sure to stir up your interest. We’ve even “cut up” a mechanical calculator to show its complex mechanisms!
So sit back, relax, and continue scrolling to enjoy this fascinating journey through the unexpected contents of everyday objects.
#1 Picked Up An Old Clam Beside A Lake In South Australia And Found A Small Colony Of Plants Inside, Living Off Of The Nutrients
Image source: gNomad88
#2 My Dog Finally Finished Her Favorite Toy Tonight, Only To Find There Was A Smaller, Even More Squeaky Toy Inside
Image source: fluorescent_noir
#3 Cross-Section Of Several Different Cables
Image source: CHooTZ
#4 My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree
Image source: nzscion
#5 The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner
Image source: MissShananigansbong
#6 The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like A Really Fancy Apartment
Image source: VarneyKing
#7 The Wine I Ordered Online Came With A Tiny Set Of Dice Packaged Inside A Hollow Cork
Image source: Calliope719
#8 Had To Cut A Sunflower In Half Today At Work, Thought It Might Be Appreciated Here
Image source: Charissh
#9 The Inside Of A Cactus
Image source: Zavalac03
#10 A Cross-Section Of A Professional Painter’s Palette (6 Months Deep)
Image source: wWOVOWw
#11 Inside Of A Mechanical Calculator
Image source: reddit.com
#12 The Tigers On These Socks Look Like House Cats When Turned Inside Out
Image source: The_RockObama
#13 The Inside Of A Pine Cone
Image source: SteveHarveysTalkingMustache
#14 Cross-Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year-Old Stir Stick
Image source: infernal2ss
#15 The Inside Of An HDMI Cable
Image source: biwook
#16 My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard-Boiled Egg
Image source: galafem
#17 Bit Into A Wonderful Surprise Today And Learned About The Delicious Lucy Glo Apple. The Best Apple I Have Ever Had
Image source: SnowgogalAlaska
#18 The Inside Of My Red Onion Looks Like A Lotus Flower
Image source: Ban_Pending
#19 This Is A Tree Burning From The Inside In Oregon, USA. Don’t Let The Rain Fool You
Image source: Pyrovixen
#20 The Inside Of My Inflatable Air Mattress
Image source: -who_knows-
#21 Elephant’s Foot
Image source: sverdrupian
#22 I Cut Into A Cantaloupe And The Inside Was Square
Image source: alisonj143
#23 This Cedar Wood That I Was Cutting Had Purple Inside
Image source: Finn1118
#24 Cross-Section Of A Banana Tree Trunk
Image source: RyanSmith
#25 Cut In Half Cables Used In The Golden Gate Bridge
Image source: Michael_Scofield91
#26 There Was A Billiard Ball Inside Of My Bocce Ball
Image source: TheRealPinballWizard
#27 Inside Of A CT Scanner Undergoing Maintenance
Image source: radsman
#28 Inside Of This Tomato Looks Like A Perfect Strawberry
Image source: Calpa
#29 Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside
Image source: clumsyinsomniac
#30 Steel Core Inside A “Rubber” Bullet
Image source: I_walked_east
#31 Cross-Section Of A Poppy Flower Before Blooming
Image source: Mush4Brains-
#32 Cross-Section Of A Whale Rib
Image source: fjbruzr
#33 There Was A Bag Of Tiny Dice Inside My Bar Of Soap
Image source: joekriv
#34 One Of Our Chickens Just Laid A Jumbo Egg With Another Egg Inside
Image source: 86-your-enthusiasm
#35 Manual Focus Camera Lens
Image source: DerB_23
#36 The Stacked Layers Of Anodes And Cathodes Inside Of A Duracell Battery
Image source: 9ShadesLeft
#37 A Bowling Ball With Its Inside Exposed. I Found In The Woods
Image source: Imthasupa
#38 Repurposed. Kid’s Halloween Snap-On Bracelet Cut Opened, Is Actually A Tape Measure
Image source: jrosati1
#39 The Insides Of A Movie Theater Screen
Image source: zackit
#40 The Inside Of A Fire Alarm Is Just A Simple Switch
Image source: Silentwisdom91
#41 Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Left A Perfect Cross-Section
Image source: bezododo
#42 Inside Of A Hose Looks Like A Water Balloon
Image source: bobberhom
#43 The Die From The Inside Of A Magic 8-Ball
Image source: MC_USS_Valdez
#44 What’s Inside The Breast Implant?
Image source: KAMINSKYI
#45 The Inside Of A Bomb
Image source: Vkool
#46 The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain
Image source: trashd0gs
#47 The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#48 Accidentally Cut Open A Cheap Kid’s Baseball With My Lawn Mower
Image source: Jamchampnate2000
#49 The Inside Of An IKEA Desk Top
Image source: Insanim8er
#50 Inside Of The Dinosaur’s Bone
Image source: Proteon
