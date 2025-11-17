50 Celebrity Look-Alikes That People Shared In The ‘Walmart Celebrities’ Online Group (New Pics)

You might have been in this exact situation: you’re walking down the street and you spot someone who looks just like someone you know. It might be a close friend, a well-known public figure, or even yourself. It can be quite a spooky moment because there’s roughly only a 1 in 135 chance that there’s even a single pair of exact doppelgangers, according to BBC Future. Nonetheless, there are plenty of folks who are ‘close enough’ to the real deal to warrant your attention.

The r/WalmartCelebrities subreddit is an online group that documents sightings of “off-brand celebrity doppelgangers.” If you’ve ever had a chance encounter with someone who looks like a budget version of Alan Rickman’s Severus Snape or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, this is the community for you. Check out the best celeb lookalikes spotted in the wild and upvote your fave photos as you’re scrolling.

#1 Harry Piotr And The Prisoner Of Azerbaijan

Image source: DanTheDollar

#2 Faithbook

Image source: heygoatholdit

#3 Now Departing Gate 9 3/4

Image source: paulusblarticus

#4 Brenda Fraser

Image source: 14thCenturyHood

#5 Will Feral

Image source: throwawaymumm

#6 Richard Gere

Image source: Der_Ist

#7 Cheers! -Leonardo Dicarbio

Image source: karmisson

#8 The White Snoop Dogg (My Professor)

Image source: dbrady06

#9 Jason Samosa

Image source: Scott_Salmon

#10 Miguel Scott

Image source: Satarn_27

#11 Ross Yeller

Image source: Jeremy252

#12 Elton Jane

Image source: SomeAvocado

#13 Jack White

Image source: T-Hirst

#14 Gordon Ramsdale, Ed Sheehan, Simon Cowbell And Cristiano Ronald

Image source: BoomHazard

#15 Him Jalpert

Image source: bittzbittz22

#16 Ellen Degenerous

Image source: StefanWF

#17 Toby Stork

Image source: yaboiBradyC

#18 Waltuh Beyaz (Bryan Cranston)

Image source: Kiu16

#19 Walter Right (Answer)

Image source: froggyslug

#20 Rookie Balboa

Image source: fndo84

#21 Adam Passenger

Image source: WhizardKidSK

#22 Dr. Apartment

Image source: The_Mustard_Tiger

#23 Chevy Gather

Image source: Graini

#24 Justine Bieber

Image source: rocklou

#25 Taylor Smith

Image source: bitchyswiftie

#26 Gary Seinfeld

Image source: Louisiana_sitar_club

#27 Freddie Bakery

Image source: Chillax420x

#28 Owen Wilson’t

Image source: TheBigMacGaul

#29 Tom Netherlands

Image source: FlandralEdits

#30 Jenny Carrey

Image source: TisBeTheFuk

#31 Fresh Prints Of Bel Aire

Image source: reptilefood

#32 From A Scrubs Advertisement – Great Value Scarlett Johansson

Image source: SacredSilenceNSleep

#33 He He

Image source: TurnedEvilAfterBan

#34 Hike Ehrmantraut

Image source: plotdavis

#35 Dwayne “The Wok” Johnson

Image source: GetWreckedDJ

#36 Saint Brunō Märs

Image source: kylehanz

#37 Toast Balogna

Image source: yomarceline

#38 Bryan Reynolds

Image source: anon-mally

#39 Walmart Jordan Peele

Image source: compassionateasshole

#40 Willy W. Fitchner

Image source: Jeynarl

#41 Leonaяdo Dicapяov

Image source: gyph3y

#42 Walter Weight From “Breaking Bench”

Image source: ExoticShock

#43 Emon Punk

Image source: Ghost_Knife

#44 Walter Black

Image source: kkkkyremi

#45 Josep Rogan

Image source: shaggymule

#46 Waller White

Image source: AlisonPratt

#47 Better Text Paul!

Image source: Altruistic_Kick2068

#48 Pim And Jam

Image source: Satarn_27

#49 Jack Whack

Image source: noseworthy6

