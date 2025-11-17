50 Celebrity Look-Alikes That People Shared In The ‘Walmart Celebrities’ Online Group (New Pics)

You might have been in this exact situation: you’re walking down the street and you spot someone who looks just like someone you know. It might be a close friend, a well-known public figure, or even yourself. It can be quite a spooky moment because there’s roughly only a 1 in 135 chance that there’s even a single pair of exact doppelgangers, according to BBC Future. Nonetheless, there are plenty of folks who are ‘close enough’ to the real deal to warrant your attention.
The r/WalmartCelebrities subreddit is an online group that documents sightings of “off-brand celebrity doppelgangers.” If you’ve ever had a chance encounter with someone who looks like a budget version of Alan Rickman’s Severus Snape or Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, this is the community for you. Check out the best celeb lookalikes spotted in the wild and upvote your fave photos as you’re scrolling.
#1 Harry Piotr And The Prisoner Of Azerbaijan
Image source: DanTheDollar
#2 Faithbook
Image source: heygoatholdit
#3 Now Departing Gate 9 3/4
Image source: paulusblarticus
#4 Brenda Fraser
Image source: 14thCenturyHood
#5 Will Feral
Image source: throwawaymumm
#6 Richard Gere
Image source: Der_Ist
#7 Cheers! -Leonardo Dicarbio
Image source: karmisson
#8 The White Snoop Dogg (My Professor)
Image source: dbrady06
#9 Jason Samosa
Image source: Scott_Salmon
#10 Miguel Scott
Image source: Satarn_27
#11 Ross Yeller
Image source: Jeremy252
#12 Elton Jane
Image source: SomeAvocado
#13 Jack White
Image source: T-Hirst
#14 Gordon Ramsdale, Ed Sheehan, Simon Cowbell And Cristiano Ronald
Image source: BoomHazard
#15 Him Jalpert
Image source: bittzbittz22
#16 Ellen Degenerous
Image source: StefanWF
#17 Toby Stork
Image source: yaboiBradyC
#18 Waltuh Beyaz (Bryan Cranston)
Image source: Kiu16
#19 Walter Right (Answer)
Image source: froggyslug
#20 Rookie Balboa
Image source: fndo84
#21 Adam Passenger
Image source: WhizardKidSK
#22 Dr. Apartment
Image source: The_Mustard_Tiger
#23 Chevy Gather
Image source: Graini
#24 Justine Bieber
Image source: rocklou
#25 Taylor Smith
Image source: bitchyswiftie
#26 Gary Seinfeld
Image source: Louisiana_sitar_club
#27 Freddie Bakery
Image source: Chillax420x
#28 Owen Wilson’t
Image source: TheBigMacGaul
#29 Tom Netherlands
Image source: FlandralEdits
#30 Jenny Carrey
Image source: TisBeTheFuk
#31 Fresh Prints Of Bel Aire
Image source: reptilefood
#32 From A Scrubs Advertisement – Great Value Scarlett Johansson
Image source: SacredSilenceNSleep
#33 He He
Image source: TurnedEvilAfterBan
#34 Hike Ehrmantraut
Image source: plotdavis
#35 Dwayne “The Wok” Johnson
Image source: GetWreckedDJ
#36 Saint Brunō Märs
Image source: kylehanz
#37 Toast Balogna
Image source: yomarceline
#38 Bryan Reynolds
Image source: anon-mally
#39 Walmart Jordan Peele
Image source: compassionateasshole
#40 Willy W. Fitchner
Image source: Jeynarl
#41 Leonaяdo Dicapяov
Image source: gyph3y
#42 Walter Weight From “Breaking Bench”
Image source: ExoticShock
#43 Emon Punk
Image source: Ghost_Knife
#44 Walter Black
Image source: kkkkyremi
#45 Josep Rogan
Image source: shaggymule
#46 Waller White
Image source: AlisonPratt
#47 Better Text Paul!
Image source: Altruistic_Kick2068
#48 Pim And Jam
Image source: Satarn_27
#49 Jack Whack
Image source: noseworthy6
