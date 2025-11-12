Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

by

The first week of March, Romania greeted spring with heavy snowfalls and extreme cold weather as temperatures dropped under -20 degrees Celsius. The whole country was under orange alert for a few days, and schools closed for one week to the joy of many kids but the city looked like a winter wonderland, very surreal under all the snow.

#1 The Beautiful Clock At The Entrance Of Cismigiu Park

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#2 One Of The Bridges In Cismigiu Park And The Green Benches Lining The Whole Park

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#3 Passenger-By In The Famous Old Centre

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#4 Going To The Hill

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#5 Globus Circus, The State Circus

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#6 The Old Centre By Night

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#7 Dambovita River And The City Centre In The Foggy Background

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#8 Passerby In Cismigiu Park

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#9 Elegant Pre-Communism Building Lining The Park

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#10 Pigeons Gathering Up For Bread Crumbs

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#11 Snowed In Terraces In The Old Center Of The City

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#12 Snowy Roof Tops

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#13 State Circus Park Which Hosts The Globus Circus And Its Beautiful Lake Which Is Home To Consistent Population Of Egyptian Lotuses In The Summer

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#14 Kids Enjoying The Days Off From School

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#15 And A Hopeful Reminder That Spring Is Coming Soon

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#16 Sledding, The Best Transportation For The Little Ones In This Weather

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#17 Since This Type Of Weather Is Fairly Unusual For Bucharest, Many People Do Not Have Shovels, Therefore They Broom The Snow

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#18 Even The Snow Does Not Stop Church Goers On A Sunday

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#19 And Of Course Enjoying The Snow

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#20 The Parks Were Full Of Life As Many People Enjoyed The Snow

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#21 Families Having Fun

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

#22 Many Parks In Romania Have Exercise Stations, Ping Pong Tables, Chess Tables, Or Basketball Courts

Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

