Bucharest As A Winter Wonderland

The first week of March, Romania greeted spring with heavy snowfalls and extreme cold weather as temperatures dropped under -20 degrees Celsius. The whole country was under orange alert for a few days, and schools closed for one week to the joy of many kids but the city looked like a winter wonderland, very surreal under all the snow.
#1 The Beautiful Clock At The Entrance Of Cismigiu Park
#2 One Of The Bridges In Cismigiu Park And The Green Benches Lining The Whole Park
#3 Passenger-By In The Famous Old Centre
#4 Going To The Hill
#5 Globus Circus, The State Circus
#6 The Old Centre By Night
#7 Dambovita River And The City Centre In The Foggy Background
#8 Passerby In Cismigiu Park
#9 Elegant Pre-Communism Building Lining The Park
#10 Pigeons Gathering Up For Bread Crumbs
#11 Snowed In Terraces In The Old Center Of The City
#12 Snowy Roof Tops
#13 State Circus Park Which Hosts The Globus Circus And Its Beautiful Lake Which Is Home To Consistent Population Of Egyptian Lotuses In The Summer
#14 Kids Enjoying The Days Off From School
#15 And A Hopeful Reminder That Spring Is Coming Soon
#16 Sledding, The Best Transportation For The Little Ones In This Weather
#17 Since This Type Of Weather Is Fairly Unusual For Bucharest, Many People Do Not Have Shovels, Therefore They Broom The Snow
#18 Even The Snow Does Not Stop Church Goers On A Sunday
#19 And Of Course Enjoying The Snow
#20 The Parks Were Full Of Life As Many People Enjoyed The Snow
#21 Families Having Fun
#22 Many Parks In Romania Have Exercise Stations, Ping Pong Tables, Chess Tables, Or Basketball Courts
