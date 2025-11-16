30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Angular, geometric shapes, hard edges, and monolithic constructions. You are either in a Lego set or looking at an example of brutalist architecture. It’s a devise style, with some seeing it as the pinnacle of function over form, while others just think of endless, soulless commie blocks, with rotting, exposed concrete.
To convert those with less positive impressions of brutalism and showcase the best of this design, the Instagram account brutbuilds gathers some of the best examples.
#1 High Altitude Meteorological Observatory. . . Border Poland / Czech Republic
Image source: brutbuilds
#2 Les Etoiles
Image source: brutbuilds
#3 Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, 1985, Russia
Image source: brutbuilds
#4 Round House
Image source: brutbuilds
#5 The Iron Fountain . . . Polytechnic University Of Gyumri
Image source: brutbuilds
#6 Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa
Image source: brutbuilds
#7 Brutal Shore
Image source: brutbuilds
#8 Niterói Contemporary Art Museum
Image source: brutbuilds
#9 Mcbrutal Please
Image source: brutbuilds
#10 London Aquatics Centre . . . 2014
Image source: brutbuilds
#11 Japan Brutalism
Image source: brutbuilds
#12 Renaissance Center
Image source: brutbuilds
#13 Edificio Fiesp, São Paulo, Brazil
Image source: brutbuilds
#14 Nakagin Capsule Tower . . Tokyo. . 1972
Image source: brutbuilds
#15 Rusted Brutalism
Image source: brutbuilds
#16 Amphitheater Museum
Image source: brutbuilds
#17 Brutal Man
Image source: brutbuilds
#18 Control Room
Image source: brutbuilds
#19 Hyatt Regency, San Francisco
Image source: brutbuilds
#20 Disney Contemporary Hotel
Image source: brutbuilds
#21 Cbr Cement Company, Headquarters In Brussels
Image source: brutbuilds
#22 Concrete Acoustic Sound Mirrors . . . 1920s
Image source: brutbuilds
#23 UFO In Bulgaria
Image source: brutbuilds
#24 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero Concept
Image source: brutbuilds
#25 Kyoto Conference Center
Image source: brutbuilds
#26 Yellow | Brutal
Image source: brutbuilds
#27 Damsel In Distress. . . Wroclaw, Manhattan
Image source: brutbuilds
#28 Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, Oscar Niemeyer, 1996
Image source: brutbuilds
#29 World Waterpark. . . Edmonton, Alberta. . Canada
Image source: brutbuilds
#30 1980 Trevior Fiore Citroen Karin
Image source: brutbuilds
