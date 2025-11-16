30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

by

Angular, geometric shapes, hard edges, and monolithic constructions. You are either in a Lego set or looking at an example of brutalist architecture. It’s a devise style, with some seeing it as the pinnacle of function over form, while others just think of endless, soulless commie blocks, with rotting, exposed concrete.

To convert those with less positive impressions of brutalism and showcase the best of this design, the Instagram account brutbuilds gathers some of the best examples. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment on the designs that surprised you. If you want to see some other examples of brutalist design, Bored Panda has you covered, so check out our other article here. 

#1 High Altitude Meteorological Observatory. . . Border Poland / Czech Republic

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#2 Les Etoiles

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#3 Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, 1985, Russia

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#4 Round House

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#5 The Iron Fountain . . . Polytechnic University Of Gyumri

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#6 Ponte City Apartments, Johannesburg, South Africa

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#7 Brutal Shore

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#8 Niterói Contemporary Art Museum

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#9 Mcbrutal Please

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#10 London Aquatics Centre . . . 2014

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#11 Japan Brutalism

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#12 Renaissance Center

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#13 Edificio Fiesp, São Paulo, Brazil

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#14 Nakagin Capsule Tower . . Tokyo. . 1972

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#15 Rusted Brutalism

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#16 Amphitheater Museum

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#17 Brutal Man

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#18 Control Room

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#19 Hyatt Regency, San Francisco

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#20 Disney Contemporary Hotel

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#21 Cbr Cement Company, Headquarters In Brussels

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#22 Concrete Acoustic Sound Mirrors . . . 1920s

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#23 UFO In Bulgaria

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#24 1970 Lancia Stratos Zero Concept

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#25 Kyoto Conference Center

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#26 Yellow | Brutal

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#27 Damsel In Distress. . . Wroclaw, Manhattan

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#28 Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, Oscar Niemeyer, 1996

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#29 World Waterpark. . . Edmonton, Alberta. . Canada

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

#30 1980 Trevior Fiore Citroen Karin

30 Incredible Examples Of Brutalism From Around The Globe, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: brutbuilds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Office Featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger: You Decided if It’s Too Freaky
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2020
Review – Stargate Universe – A Stargate For The Rest of Us – TVOvermind
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Harrison F
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Harrison Ford
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2023
Interviews
Interview: Film Star Jon Donahue Discusses His ‘Inferno’ Role
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2016
Top 5 Unforgettable Moments from RHONY Season 9
3 min read
May, 25, 2017
Man Brings Paris To Virginia By Proposing In Front Of A Makeshift Eiffel Tower
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.