Every Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 Episode, Ranked

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4 adds ten more inventive episodes to the Netflix anthology, consolidating its charm among cyberpunk enthusiasts. The animated series created by Tim Miller debuted in March 2019 and quickly gained a cult following for its comedic, horror, and sci-fi short stories. Originally conceived as a feature film to reimagine Gerald Potterton’s Heavy Metal (1981), the project had been stuck in development for over a decade before Netflix saved the day.
Opting to take on the project as a series, Volume 1’s positive reviews encouraged the streaming service to renew the series for a second season two months after the first premiered. Volume 2 arrived in May 2021, and the third, a year later. While the show has yet to be picked up for Volume 5, here’s a ranking of the series’ latest installment, beginning from the best.
1. How Zeke Got Religion, Episode 8 (4.9/5)
Love, Death & Robots Volume 4’s best episode, “How Zeke Got Religion,” pursues an alternate narrative about the Second World War. It follows a military air crew tasked to incinirate a church in France, which will prevent the Nazis from raising a dreadful demon. An encounter with the demon claims the lives of almost all the crew members, but ultimately changes Zeke’s disbelief about God’s existence. The episode’s gory fight sequence and gruesome deaths complement its interesting premise, just as its artful animation elevates the overall quality of the entry.
2. The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur, Episode 7 (4.7/5)
Consider “The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur” a tribute to MrBeast’s YouTube game shows, paying homage to historical epics about gladiators and arena battles. Easily one of the season’s best entries, the episode revolves around a female protagonist in a life-or-death race battle featuring genetically modified dinosaurs on a space station. Set against a T-Rex after winning the race, she bonds with the creature to make a statement. From the episode’s fast-paced action sequence to its genre-blending narrative and impressive animation, it’s undeniably one of Love, Death & Robots Volume 4’s best episodes.
3. Golgotha, Episode 6 (4.7/5)
The only live-action entry in Volume 4 pits man against an alien race. “Golgotha” addresses human cruelty to aquatic creatures alongside irresponsible advocacy with a tale that mirrors the concept of a savior. It follows Father Donal (Rhys Darby), who finds himself at the center of a human-alien conflict after a delegation of an octopus-like extraterrestrial tribe visits Earth, demanding to speak with the priest who witnessed and proclaimed the resurrection of a dolphin — the Blackfin resurrection. Donal looks on helplessly as the Messhia Dolphin testifies to “rampant murder by those who walk, of those who swim,” compelling the alien race to launch a crusade against Earth.
4. For He Can Creep, Episode 10 (4.6/5)
Love, Death, & Robots Volume 4 brings Siobhan Carroll’s eponymous historical fantasy to the screen for its finale. The episode directed by Emily Dean tells the story of a poet at an insane asylum in 1757’s London. Satan wants the poet to write him a poem unlike any other that would destroy all of creation. His cat, Jeoffry, steps in, rallying other cats to put up a fight and stop Satan from having his way. For its stylistic animation and ingenious story, “For He Can Creep” ranks among Season 4’s best episodes.
5. 400 Boys, Episode 4 (4/5)
Another exciting episode of Love, Death and Robots Volume 4, “400 Boys” envisages how an other-worldly threat can unite warring factions towards a common purpose. The episode follows three rival gangs — the Brothers, the Soooooots, and the Galrogs — as they band together to fight giant babies destroying what’s left of their blocks following the collapse of civilization. Apart from the episode’s meaningful story and colorful action sequence, its stunning visuals of a post-apocalyptic world ensure a spot among the season’s best episodes.
6. The Other Large Thing, Episode 5 (4/5)
The fifth episode pairs a cat and a robot against their human owners. It follows a resentful cat, Sanchez, who’s unhappy with his owners for their negligence. When his owners acquire a butler robot, Sanchez manipulates it to get the food he likes and soon embarks on a mission for world domination. If “The Other Large Thing” isn’t the best episode of Love, Death & Robots Volume 4, it ranks among the most captivating for its story, which seems to be a prequel to Volume 1’s “Three Robots.” It’s a compelling episode that imagines what will happen if pets gang up with robots to revolt against humanity.
7. Spider Rose, Episode 3 (3.7/5)
“Spider Rose” returns viewers to Volume 3’s Swarm universe in a tale built around the need for emotional support while exploring themes of grief and revenge. It follows the titular character, a grieving Mechanist living alone in space after the brutal killing of her husband and the rest of her crew. When she’s contacted for her jewel, she settles for a deal that brings her a new pet companion she named Nosey.
Rose gets the chance to avenge her loss, but it comes with a huge price that leaves viewers wondering what really happened. She sacrifices herself for Nosey and gets absorbed into the creature. Was this the outcome the Inventors had in mind when they offered the pet to Rose? Did they trick her into sacrificing herself to get her jewel?
8. Close Encounters of the Mini Kind, Episode 2 (3.5/5)
Imagine starting a war that destroys the Earth and the galaxy because of a silly misjudgment. After mistaking an alien’s penis for a gun, the police kills an extraterrestrial envoy on a peaceful mission, dragging humanity into a nasty war with the outer-wordly creatures. “Close Encounters of the Mini Kind” is a hilarious nod to classic sci-fi projects pitting man against aliens. From the fellow abducted while he was about to molest his cow to the one begging the aliens to take and abuse him, the episode captures mankind’s mischief with a miniature animation that’s thoroughly amusing.
9. Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners, Episode 9 (2.5/5)
If the appliances at your home could speak, what would they complain about you? That’s basically the premise of Love, Death & Robots Volume 4’s ninth episode, “Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners.” The episode features a multi-zone thermostat, a smart toothbrush, a home security system, an intelligent air ionizer, a smart shower head, a waffle iron, a vibrator, an intelligent toilet, and a self-cleaning cat box. It’s not the volume’s best episode, but its comedic appeal can’t be denied.
10. Can’t Stop, Episode 1 (2/5)
Unless you’re a Red Hot Chili Peppers fan, “Can’t Stop” might leave you wondering “what just happened” when the credits roll in. The episode directed by David Fincher probably won’t appeal to newcomers, who are not familiar with the show’s often eccentric premise. Be that as it may, “Can’t Stop” is a beautiful tribute to the Los Angeles rock band’s epic performance of their eponymous single at Slane Castle in 2003.
The episode also pays homage to Fincher’s career beginnings. Before his feature film directorial debut with 1992’s Alien 3, he cut his teeth directing music videos. But even for hardcore Red Hot Chili Peppers fans, is there anything special about depicting the band performing as marionettes? Check out this ranking of the most intense moments in Adolescence.
Follow Us